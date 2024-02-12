Alex Murdaugh's net worth: Everything to know about his fortune

Murdaugh's name once held a prestigious position, with a century-long legacy as a solicitor for the 14th Circuit Court. At the helm of this legal dynasty stood Richard "Alex" Murdaugh, a fourth-generation lawyer whose life took a dramatic turn, ultimately leading to shocking events, legal troubles, and a fall from grace. These events have led to inquiries into Alex Murdaugh's net worth.

Alex Murdaugh with his legal team at the Colleton County Courthouse in South Carolina. Photo: Joshua Boucher/The State/Tribune News Service (modified by author)

The Murdaugh family's net worth has reached several millions over the years. Being part of the family, Alex contributed immensely to the family legacy and assets while focusing on helping victims of personal injuries get fair compensation. What would naturally be termed a worthy cause has since been revealed to be a hoax due to several illegal activities.

Alex Murdaugh's profile summary and bio

Full name Richard "Alex" Murdaugh Gender Male Date of birth 27 May 1968 Zodiac sign Gemini Age 65 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth Hampton, Southern Carolina, United States of America Current residence Southern Carolina Maximum-security prison Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Mother Elizabeth Alexander Father Randolph Murdaugh III Siblings 3 Marital status Married Spouse Margaret Kennedy Bransretter Children Two (Paul and Buster) School Hampton High School College/university University of South Carolina Profession Lawyer Net worth $1 million

How much is Alex Murdaugh worth?

According to The Sun, Buzz Nigeria, and Popular Net Worth, Alex Murdaugh's net worth before trial was $1 million, thanks to his success in the legal profession. He had assets that, when converted for their monetary value, ran into several millions of dollars.

How much money does Alex Murdaugh make a year?

He allegedly made $250,000 annually at The Murdaugh family law firm, formerly Peters Murdaugh Parker Eltzroth & Detrick (PMPED). There, he specialised in personal injury litigation.

Fast facts on Alex Murdaugh. Photo: Tracy Glantz/The State/Tribune News Service (modified by author)

How much did Alex Murdaugh inherit from his father?

The exact amount he did is unknown. But like his father, he gained immensely from the family's legacy in the legal profession.

What is Alex Murdaugh's age?

He is 55 and was born on 27 May 1968 in Hampton, Southern Carolina, United States of America. He is from a legal lineage; his great-grandfather Randolph Murdaugh Sr., founded the family law firm in 1910.

Alex graduated from the University of South Carolina with a degree in political science. He obtained a Juris Doctorate in 1994 from the University of South Carolina School of Law.

For years, Alex worked at the family's law firm, Peters Murdaugh Parker Eltzroth & Detrick (PMPED). He specialised in personal injury, liability, and wrongful death cases.

What did Alex Murdaugh do?

Allegations surfaced that Alex had embezzled funds from the law firm, diverted settlements, and misappropriated around $8.8 million. Additional accusations emerged regarding the death of the Murdaugh family housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield.

Alex Murdaugh moved out of the Collation County Courthouse in Walterboro. Photo: Tracy Glantz/The Island Packet/Tribune News Service

He arranged a $4.3 million wrongful death settlement and allegedly pocketed it through a shell company, leaving the Satterfield family without their rightful share.

In June 2021, his wife, Maggie, and younger son, Paul, were found shot to death on the family's property.

The fall from grace

In September 2021, Alex orchestrated a bizarre incident, falsely claiming he had been shot in the head during a roadside accident.

Later revelations unveiled a sinister plan: Alex admitted to enlisting the help of his alleged drug dealer, Curtis Edward Smith, to stage the shooting. The motive? A life insurance payout of around $10 million for his surviving son, Buster.

Subsequent investigations exposed a web of criminal activities, including accusations of narcotics offences, insurance fraud, and criminal conspiracy. In 2022, Alex faced charges of stealing $295,000 from the law firm and his brother, further contributing to over 90 criminal charges.

How much is Murdaugh's estate worth?

His 1,700-acre Moselle estate was sold for $3.9 million. This property was Murdaugh's Hunting Lodge, and the proceeds were allocated to victims of a 2019 boat crash and Buster Murdaugh.

Alex Murdaugh's property drew attention. Cups, chairs, and artefacts were sold in an attempt to salvage what remained of Alex's fortune and compensate some of the victims of his crimes.

By 2023, Alex faced over 100 financial charges and was accused of stealing approximately $8.8 million from various victims.

Alex Murdaugh in court with his legal team, including attorney Margaret Fox. Photo: Tracy Glantz/The State/Tribune News Service

What did Alex Murdaugh do with the money?

Some of it funded his opium addiction. The reason is that the estate did not receive any settlement funds.

A South Carolina judge, Judge Jean Toal, denied Alex a new trial because his defence team accused a clerk of court of tampering with a jury and tainting the process. While facing a double-murder trial related to his wife and son, Alan Wilson, South Carolina Attorney General, said the following:

It does not matter your name, position, or status, no one is above the law. After that thorough investigation, and a fair public hearing, it is clear that Alex Murdaugh's convictions for the murders of Maggie and Paul are based solely upon the facts and evidence of the case. It is time to move on and forward.

The tale of Alex Murdaugh's net worth is one of stark contrasts, from the pinnacle of legal success to a precipitous fall marked by criminal allegations, tragedy, and a shattered legacy. The intricate details of financial misdeeds, as well as faking a murder, have not only landed him in jail for the rest of his life but created captivating reality checks for the public.

