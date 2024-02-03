Buster Murdaugh's net worth, family, and career regularly make news headlines. Buster hails from the famous Murdaughs, a wealthy South Carolina family composed of litigators. He is also the eldest and only son of Richard Alexander Murdaugh, who was sentenced to life in prison for the murders of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and their youngest son, Paul Terry Murdaugh.

Both success and personal tragedies have marked Buster Murdaugh's journey to wealth. Despite all the controversies surrounding his family, he remains dedicated to his clients and preserving his family's esteemed reputation.

Full name Richard Alexander 'Buster' Murdaugh Jr. Nickname Buster Murdaugh Gender Male Date of birth April 11, 1993 Age 30 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth Wade Hampton, South Carolina Country United States of America Nationality American Religion Christianity Ethnicity White Height 5 feet 10 inches Weight 88 kg (approx) Eye colour Brown Hair colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status In a relationship Girlfriend Brooklynn White Parents Alex Murdaugh and Maggie Murdaugh Sibling Paul Terry Murdaugh School Wade Hampton High School College Wofford College Government and International Affairs Program University University of South Carolina School of Law Famous as Son of Alex Murdaugh Profession Lawyer, Entrepreneur Net worth $550,000 - $5 million

How old is Buster Murdaugh?

Buster (age 30 years in 2024) was born on April 11, 1993, in Hampton, South Carolina, USA. His parents are Alex and Maggie Murdaugh, and he has a brother named Paul Murdaugh.

Buster Murdaugh's education

Buster attended Wade Hampton High School and later graduated from Wofford College's Government and International Affairs Program in 2018. He later enrolled at the University of South Carolina to study law, following his family's legal legacy. He was studying while still working at his father's legal practice.

What is Buster Murdaugh's net worth?

Buster's net worth varies widely across different sources. According to Web Magazine Today and World Wrap Up, his net worth ranges between $550,000 to $5 million. He derives his fortunes from practising law and managing a landscaping business. Buster also received $530,000 from the sale of his family estate.

How much were the Murdaughs worth?

Alex Murdaugh's father, grandfather, and great-grandfather were top prosecutors in South Carolina for almost a century. Also, the family's law firm, established over a century ago, has been a golden goose, laying hefty settlement eggs for years.

According to CBS News, the 1,700-acre hunting lodge in South Carolina where Alex allegedly killed his wife and son has sold for $3.9 million. The sale proceeds will go to Buster Murdaugh and the victims of a 2019 boat crash involving Paul.

Is Buster Murdaugh a lawyer?

Buster was studying to become a lawyer at the University of South Carolina. However, he was kicked out of the university following an incident involving plagiarism. His family allegedly paid $60,000 to be readmitted, but no details indicate he has recommenced his studies.

Buster Murdaugh's career

Buster used to work as a legal assistant at his family law firm, Parker Law Group LLP, formerly PMPED (Peters Murdaugh Parker Eltzroth & Detrick). He also worked closely with his father's lawyers, Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, during Alex's murder case. Besides his legal career, Buster also runs a successful landscaping business, contributing significantly to his net worth.

Buster's legal challenges

Before the death of his mother and brother, Buster was already in legal battles for the fatal boat crash that led to Mallory Beach's death. The lawsuit alleged negligence on Buster's part as the boat's owner. The Beach family pursued a $50 million damages claim, but they and Buster Murdaugh reached a preliminary agreement.

Netflix's Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal is Netflix's crime docu-series depicting the Murdaughs, a wealthy South Carolina family. The series explores several incidents the family has been linked to, including the deaths of matriarch Margaret 'Maggie' Murdaugh and her son Paul in the summer of 2021.

The series also explores the trial of Alex Murdaugh, Buster Murdaugh's father, who was charged with the murder of his wife and son. Buster has not appeared in the docu-series and has also declined to comment on the series.

The Murdaugh family's trail of tragic events

Maggie and Paul were found dead on June 7, 2021, at their family property, famous as Moselle, in Islandton, part of Colleton County. According to reports, Maggie was shot with a rifle in the abdomen and leg before being shot in the head while shotgun rounds perforated Paul.

Despite Buster vouching for his dad, the disbarred South Carolina attorney was found guilty. On Friday, March 3, 2023, Alex was sentenced to two consecutive life terms for the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.

Buster took the stand to testify in his father's defence on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. He teared up at several points throughout his testimony as he tried to convince judges that his father could never hurt someone, let alone his own family.

Where is Buster Murdaugh now?

Buster lives with his girlfriend, Brooklynn White, in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. The surviving Murdaugh son has kept a low profile since the conclusion of his father's trial.

Above is everything we know about Buster Murdaugh's net worth, family, and legal battles. Renowned for his competence and unwavering dedication to his clients as a legal practitioner, Buster has earned widespread acclaim.

