Jesse Gregory James' spouse: A look at his marriages

Jesse Gregory James is an American entrepreneur, automotive mechanic, and TV personality. He is widely recognised as the founder of West Coast Choppers. In addition, Gregory was the host of the reality shows Monster Garage and Jesse James Is a Dead Man. With this popularity, details about his personal life, including his love life, are subject to public scrutiny. So, who is Jesse Gregory James' spouse?

Jesse James during the 2007 Spike TV Scream Awards (L). The entrepreneur at The Lake House premiere in 2006 (R). Photo: Jeff Kravitz, Kevin Winter via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

James has had a bumpy ride in his marriage and family life. Since the early 1990s, he has cycled through several high-profile marriages and short-term entanglements due to his infidelity. Jesse’s behaviour has often made headlines, earning him a bad boy reputation. This article uncovers his past relationships, marriages, affairs and divorces.

Jesse Gregory James' profile summary

Full name Jesse Gregory James Nickname Jesse Gender Male Date of birth 19 April 1969 Age 55 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace Long Beach, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height 6’1’’ (185 cm) Weight 74 kg (163 lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Bonnie Rotten Children 4 Parents Carol and Larry James Siblings 1 Profession Television personality, entrepreneur Net worth $50 million Social media Instagram Facebook

How old is Jesse Gregory James?

Jesse Gregory James (aged 55 as of 2024) was born on 19 April 1969 in Long Beach, California, USA. His parents, Larry and Carol James, divorced while he was still in grade school. Gregory has a younger sister, Julie James.

Jesse James during a book signing event at the West Coast Choppers Showroom in 2004. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Source: Original

Who is Jesse Gregory James’ spouse?

Gregory has dated women from all walks of life, from actresses and tattoo artists to adult film stars. Interestingly, he has been in five marriages, four of which have ended in divorce.

Here is a glimpse of Jesse James’ relationship history and the women he has romantically been involved with.

1. Karla James

TV personality Jesse James at Barnes & Noble, 5th Avenue, in 2011. Photo: Slaven Vlasic

Source: UGC

The businessman was married to Karla from 1991 to 2002. Together, they have two children: a daughter, Chandler, and a son, Jesse James Jr. According to a 2020 Facebook video by West Coast Choppers, Karla shared how she manages their business’ finances due to Gregory’s spending habits.

I do not let Jesse have as much money as possible because he likes to spend a lot.

The post also revealed that Jesse James’ first wife was living with his family after being diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s and dementia.

2. Janine Lindemulder

Janine Lindemulder at the Lamoreaux Justice Center in 2010. Photo: Jerod Harris

Source: UGC

Jesse James’ second wife, Janine, is an American adult film star. She exchanged nuptials with him in 2002, but they divorced in 2004.

Lindemulder was seven months pregnant with their daughter, Sunny, when the duo separated. In 2011, after a nasty 2-year legal battle, Gregory was awarded sole custody of the child.

Janine had previously spent six months in prison for tax evasion and was reportedly struggling with drug addiction.

3. Sandra Bullock

Jesse James and Actress Sandra Bullock during the 2010 Vanity Fair. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: UGC

Award-winning actress and film producer married James on 16 July 2005 and became the stepmom to Jesse James’ children. As documented by Closer, Sandra once expressed her love for these children during a 2007 interview, saying:

I married into children. My love for them as a co-parent is no less than if I had them biologically. I feel for the children I have in my life, and I would not change that.

However, Jesse James and Sandra Bullock’s marriage only lasted five years. In 2010, several women claimed to have had affairs with the automotive mechanic during his marriage to the Hollywood star.

After this, James publicly apologised to his wife and kids for his behaviour. In a statement to PEOPLE, he said:

I am the only person to blame for this whole situation. For my poor judgement, I deserve everything wrong that comes my way. I am saddened by the pain and embarrassment this has caused my wife and kids. I am truly sorry and hope that one day they will forgive me.

In April 2010, Sandra filed for divorce, and the split was finalised later that summer.

4. Kat Von D

Kat Von D and Jesse James during a signing for Jesse James' book American Outlaw in 2011. Photo: David Livingston

Source: UGC

Gregory and Mexican-American tattoo artist Kat Von D began dating in August 2010 and were engaged by January 2011.

In July 2011, she announced an abrupt split, but the duo reunited the following month. Kat officially called the engagement off in September 2011, accusing Gregory of allegedly cheating on her with 19 women, per ABC News.

5. Alexis DeJoria

Jesse and Alexis during John Paul DeJoria's holiday party in 2012 (L). The drag racer at the 2021 Dodge/SRT NHRA Nationals (R). Photo: Mike Windle, Marc Sanchez via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In March 2013, James married drag racer and daughter of business billionaire John Paul DeJoria. Although they remained married for seven years, the television personality was still involved with multiple other women.

According to Hollywood Life, Jesse announced their split via Instagram in 2020. He wrote:

It is with an incredible amount of sadness that I let you know Alexis, and I have decided to break our marriage.

Jesse James and Alexis DeJoria's divorce was finalised in 2022.

6. Bonnie Rotten

Bonnie Rotten during the 2014 AVN Adult Entertainment Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg

Source: UGC

After dating for a year, the businessman entered his fifth marriage with adult star Rotten on 25 June 2022. Nonetheless, their marital bliss was short-lived, as Bonnie accused Gregory of cheating on her while she was pregnant.

On 1 December 2022, she filed for divorce from him, but a day later, she called it off to try to resolve their differences. TMZ reports that although the pair is still together, Jesse James’ wife refiled for divorce on 6 December 2022.

The topic of Jesse Gregory James' spouse has consistently sparked public interest due to his publicised marriages and affairs. The businessman has been in countless relationships and four unsuccessful marriages, all of which ended due to his infidelity.

READ ALSO: Personal life of Young Jeezy's wife: What is she doing after the divorce?

Briefly.co.za highlighted lesser-known facts about television personality Jeannie Mai. She married Atlanta rapper Joung Jeezy in early 2021.

Jeezy filed for divorce from Jeannie in September 2023 after two years of marriage. Check the article for more on what led to the end of Young Jeezy's relationship.

Source: Briefly News