Brandon Burlsworth's tragic story: What happened to the NFL star?

Brandon Burlsworth was a talented football player who had just begun to live out his dream of playing football professionally when he tragically died. His death shocked local football fans in the USA, who had high hopes for his pending NFL future. What happened to him, and what else do we know of Brandon's life?

Brandon Burlsworth was drafted into the NFL 11 days before his death. Photo: Andy Lyons and @Burlsworth_Fdn on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Brandon was a lineman for the Arkansas Razorbacks football team between 1995 and 1998. He had just reached new career heights through being drafted for the National Football League (NFL) before his tragic death. Brandon Burlsworth's biography is summarised below before we discuss how he passed away and other details of his personal life.

Brandon Burlsworth's bio summary

Full name Brandon Vaughn Burlsworth Date of birth September 20, 1976 Age 22 years old at the time of his passing (1999) Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace Harrison, Arkansas, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence Harrison, Arkansas, USA, at the time of his passing Current nationality American Marital status Engaged to Heather Nichols Ethnicity White Gender Male Weight 141 kg Height 193 cm Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Grey/blue Parents Leo Burlsworth and Barbara Burlsworth Profession Professional football player Native language English

What happened to Brandon Burlsworth?

On April 28, 1999, Brandon was travelling back to his hometown of Harrison, Arkansas, following a workout in Fayetteville when he was involved in a car accident near Alpena, Arkansas. Reports state that his car clipped an oncoming 18-wheeler, then veered back into his lane, hitting a tractor-trailer head-on shortly after.

Brandon Burlsworth’s obituary on Find a Grave briefly discusses his death. The obituary is short, with minimal details on his personal life apart from his career as an NFL player, which was cut short by his tragic death.

Who was at fault for Brandon Burlsworth’s accident?

Although the sequence of events has been reported online, an authority source has not confirmed it. Nobody has been held legally liable for the accident, and no individual has been reported as responsible.

How old was Burlsworth when he died?

The successful American athlete was born on September 20, 1976, and died on April 28, 1999. He was 22 years old at the time of his tragic death.

Brandon Burlsworth died in a car accident in 1999. Photo: @HogFlashbacks on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: Original

Brandon Burlsworth’s career

Brandon's career is worth noting, not to be overshadowed by his sudden tragic demise. He joined the Arkansas Razorbacks football team in 1995 as a walk-on. Brandon eventually became an ALL-American and left the team in 1998, hoping to be drafted into the NFL.

Brandon Burlsworth’s NFL career was short-lived. Brandon Burlsworth’s 63rd draft pick for the Indianapolis Colts saw his dreams come true. Unfortunately, his tragic, sudden death came 11 days after he was drafted for the NFL, taking away the chance to make him the iconic NFL figure he was projected to be.

He is still fondly remembered by his would-be NFL team, the Indianapolis Colts. On April 28, 2014, the anniversary of his death, the team wrote a heartwarming article for the late footballer. The article touches on his humble beginnings and personable, respectful nature, amongst other things.

How accurate is the Greater movie?

Brandon Burlsworth’s movie Greater was released in 2016 and depicts a football player's life and tragic passing. According to an article published on the Arkansas Razorbacks' website on August 22, 2016, the team discussed Brandon's nature and the movie Greater's accuracy:

'Brandon Burlsworth was not perfect. He would be the first to point that out. But from someone who had the privilege to know him, I would offer the perspective that the movie is a true depiction of his nature and his unyielding commitment to always put others before himself.'

Family members

Following the up-and-coming NFL star's death, more focus was put on his family, who supported him in life and carried on his legacy in death. What do we know about Brandon Burlsworth’s family?

Brandon Burlsworth’s brothers

Brandon Burlsworth’s brothers include Grady and Marty Burlsworth. Since his brother's passing, Grady has been out of the limelight, and there is limited information on his life.

Marty was Brandon's agent and promoter in life. He is also the founder, CEO, and chairman of the Brandon Burlsworth Foundation, an organisation that supports 'the physical and spiritual needs of children' who are previously disadvantaged.

According to Whole Hog Sports, Marty expressed that they are unsure how the accident happened but speculated:

'We still do not know what happened. You didn’t have to tell him anything because he is going to take care, he was not going to do anything stupid. I just wonder if he got sleepy. I don’t know, but he was staying up a little later than he normally did.'

Marty has dedicated himself to keeping Brandon's memory alive since his tragic passing through the foundation. Marty also speaks out on his brother's life where possible, proving he was more than just his tragic, sudden death.

Brandon Burlsworth’s accident was caused by his car clipping an oncoming 18-wheeler. Photo: @NCAAFNation247 and @CollegeSportsO on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Brandon Burlsworth fiancé

Brandon was happily in love and engaged to Heather Nichols at the time of his death. According to Yen, he passed away on the same day the two were picking out wedding rings. Heather has stayed out of the limelight since her NFL star fiancé passed on.

Brandon Burlsworth's mother today

According to the same Whole Hog Sports article, Brandon Burlsworth's mother, Barbara Burlsworth, was supposed to be taken to church later that fateful day. Barbara kept her grieving and subsequent life out of the limelight.

However, the Brandon Burlsworth Foundation celebrated Barbara's life when they wished her a happy 81st birthday on their Facebook page in June 2021, confirming that she was still alive and well in 2021. There have been no public updates since. There is no further information on Leo Burlsworth, his father.

Brandon Burlsworth's mom's net worth

Brandon Burlsworth's net worth has not been established. Net Worth Audit reports Barbara Burlsworth's net worth is around $16 million as of 2024.

Brandon Burlsworth is known as the up-and-coming footballer to watch in the NFL, but he sadly lost his life before showing his talent to the world. However, fond words spoken by his former team and loved ones show he was more than his untimely passing.

READ ALSO: What disease does Robert Redford have? The tragic facts

Robert Redford is an American actor and filmmaker who is an iconic figure through Hollywood's Golden Age. Briefly.co.za wrote about all of Robert's health issues.

What disease does Robert Redford have? Read on for details on Robert's constant health struggles throughout his life.

Source: Briefly News