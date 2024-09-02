Meet Rashee Rice's dad and mom: Drashee Rice and Marsha Kearney
Rashee Rice, a wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs, has shown significant potential since being drafted in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. His parents, who have supported his passion since childhood, are the real MVPs. This article highlights all you know about Rashee Rice's dad and mom.
Rashee Rice's family was based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, when he was born on April 22, 2000. They later relocated to North Richland, Texas, where he excelled in football while attending Richland High School. Rashee Rice's dad and his other family members have always been constant figures in the stands during his football matches.
Rashee Rice's profile summary
|Full name
|Rashee Marquan Rice
|Date of birth
|April 22, 2000
|Age
|24 years old in 2024
|Birth sign
|Taurus
|Place of birth
|Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States
|Place raised
|North Richland Hills, Texas
|Nationality
|American
|Religion
|Christian
|Height
|6 feet 1 inch (1.85 m/185 cm)
|Weight
|Approx. 92 kg (204 lb)
|Gender
|Male
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Relationship status
|Dating
|Girlfriend
|Dacoda Nicole Jones
|Children
|Two (as of 2024)
|Parents
|Marsha Kearney, Drashee Rice
|Siblings
|Three half-siblings, including Derrick Rice, TK Rice, and Dizyrah
|Education
|Richland High School, Southern Methodist University
|Profession
|NFL wide receiver
|NFL draft
|2023/55th overall pick in the second round
|Teams
|Kansas City Chiefs (2023 to date)
|Social media
|InstagramX (Twitter)Facebook
Who is Rashee Rice's dad?
The wide receiver's dad, Drashee Rice, was born on October 9, 1976, in Philadelphia, United States, to Gloria Jean Brown-Rice. He is 47 years old in 2024.
Drashee has two siblings, including sister Nakita Fleming and brother Don Rice. His grandmother was in the military and served in the Gulf War, according to NFL Radar. He usually maintains a low profile but occassionally uploads pictures of his family on his Facebook page.
Rashee shares a strong father-son bond with his dad and considers him his role model. In a June 2017 Facebook post, Rashee called his dad the greatest man alive while wishing him a Happy Father's Day.
Happy Father's Day to this man, the greatest man alive, that pushed me to be who I am today. Love you, Dad.
Who is Rashee Rice's mom?
The athlete's mother, Marsha Brodie Kearny, was born in Fresno, California. She studied at Bullard High School in California before enrolling at a community college in Philadelphia. She has a brother called Lemmy Brodie.
Kearny previously worked as a resident assistant at Resident Advisor, a media news company. She currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia.
Marsha is proud of her son's achievements and usually uploads pictures of Rashee on her Instagram account, @marsha.kearney.58. On February 7, 2024, she uploaded an appreciation post for the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver, writing in the caption,
My blessing, My prodijay. Destined for greatness. Strong, courageous n humble. God did. Super proud of you. Love u (to) infinity and beyond. There's no measure (for) the love I have for u, RR. My whole heart.
Rashee Rice's parents separated
Rashee Rice's father, Drashee, is no longer in a relationship with Marsha but the two have maintained a friendly relationship. They usually show up together at their son's NFL games.
Both Drashee and Marsha moved on after their breakup. Marsha, unfortunately, lost her partner, who she usually commemorates with Instagram posts. On April 20, 2023, she uploaded a picture of her and her late boyfriend with the caption,
Foreva in my heart missing u like crazy. Continue to rest well in Paradise, my Angel, my Bugeyes. Your daughter misses u and is doing great; you would be proud.
Who are Rashee Rice's siblings?
Rashee is the only child from his parents' union, but he has several half-siblings from his parents' other relationships. He has one younger half-sister called Dizyrah from his mother's side.
The NFL wide receiver has two half-brothers from his father's side. Drashee welcomed his son Derrick Rice prior to meeting Rashee's mom. After breaking up with Marsha, he welcomed a third son called TK with another woman.
Rashee Rice's parents are proud grandparents
The Chiefs' wide receiver is building a family of his own with his girlfriend, Dacoda Nichole Jones. The couple share two sons. Rashee Rice's son Cassai was born in 2021 and usually accompanies Dacoda to see his dad play. Their second son was born in February 2024.
For Mother's Day 2024, Dacoda took to Instagram to share a series of photos featuring her and her two kids. Rashee, who is known for guarding his personal life, wrote in the comments,
Happy Mother's Day beautiful, and Thank you.
Is Rashee Rice related to Jerry Rice?
Rashee Rice is not related to retired NFL wide receiver Jerry Rice despite sharing the same last name. Rashee was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and raised in North Richland Hills, Texas, while Jerry hails from Starkville, Mississippi.
Rashee Rice's lawsuit
The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver is facing a lawsuit related to a multi-vehicle crash that occurred in Dallas, Texas. The lawsuit, filed by Irina Gromova and Edvard Petrovskiy, seeks over $10 million in damages.
The crash, which happened on March 31, 2024, involved Rice and Southern Methodist University football player Theodore Knox. The plaintiffs allege they suffered severe injuries, including brain trauma, lacerations, contusions, disfigurement, and internal bleeding. The jury trial session is set to take place on June 23, 2025.
Rashee Rice's dad, Drashee and his mom, Marsha Kearney, continue to maintain a strong presence in the wide receiver's life. Despite his off-field legal troubles, the NFL star continues to prove his on-field abilities with his family by his side.
