Who is Adan Banuelos? Get to know Bella Hadid's boyfriend
Who is Adan Banuelos? Get to know Bella Hadid's boyfriend

by  Favour Adeaga 5 min read

Bella Hadid is a famous American model who started modelling at 16. Besides her successful modelling career, as a teenager, she dreamed of competing at the 2016 Summer Olympics as an equestrian. Having dated high-profile personalities, including The Weeknd, her relationship with equestrian Adan Banuelos became the talk of the town.

Adan Banuelos
Adan Banuelos at the Cowboys & Indians Magazine X Boot Barn Grit & Glamour VIP Denim Carpet Party. Photo: Sam Hodde, @AdanBanuelos2 on Facebook (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Adan Banuelos is a professional cowboy and equestrian. Despite the unique lifestyle of this profession, he has found love in one of the world's supermodels, Bella Hadid. His lover has not only embraced his lifestyle but also moved to the relaxed atmosphere of Texas from the hustle and bustle of New York and its fashion scenes.

Profile summary

Full nameAdan Banuelos
Best known asBella Hadid's boyfriend
GenderMale
Date of birth8 April 1989
Age35 years old (as of 2024)
Zodiac signAries
Place of birthTexas, United States of America
Current residenceTexas, United States of America
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityHispanic
SexualityStraight
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourBrown
Marital statusIn a relationship
PartnerBella Hadid
ProfessionProfessional horse trainer, equestrian
Social mediaInstagram

Who is Adan Banuelos?

Banuelos is a professional horse trainer and Texas-bred cowboy best known as Bella Hadid's boyfriend. Bella is one of America's most influential fashion models, having made over 30 appearances on international Vogue covers.

While growing up, Adan learned how to be a horseman. His father, Ascencion, was the first Mexican-American inducted into the National Cutting Horse Association Hall of Fame. Celebrating and appreciating him on one of his birthdays, Adan wrote the following about him in an Instagram post:

Happy Birthday to my dad, Ascencion Bañuelos. Thank you for always pushing me to be better in and out of the show pen, for being my coach and most importantly my best friend. Couldn’t reach our goals without you. From all of us at the ranch, you are so special and such a vital part of the team. Couldn’t be more grateful.

Facts about Adan Banuelos
Facts about Adan Banuelos. Photo: James Devaney/GC Images on Getty Images (modified by author)
What is Adan Banuelos' age?

Bella Hadid's boyfriend is 35 years old. He was born on 8 April 1989 in Texas, United States of America, and his zodiac sign is Aries.

Adan Banuelos' ethnicity

The cowboy's ancestry traces back to the Hispanics. He is from a large Mexican-American family, born and raised in Texas. His father relocated to the United States when he was 13, leaving his 13 siblings and his home in Lobatos, Mexico.

What does Adan Banuelos do?

The Texas-bred cowboy is into horse-cutting, an activity that involves a horse and rider separating one cow from a herd of cattle. He also runs a training programme for amateurs and non-pro riders. He has walked to the peak of his career and is regarded as one of the sport's leading figures.

Banuelos is a member of the National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Riders Hall of Fame, where he has earned over $5 million in various competitions. As published on his website, he ranked first in the NCHA's top open rider in 2018 and from 2020 to 2022.

Bella Hadid's boyfriend is also an NCHA Open Futurity Champion and NCHA Riders Hall of Fame Inductee. As published in Sports Illustrated, he won the cutting in the inaugural 2023 American Performance Horseman with Sarah Dawson and Fernando Salgado.

How did Bella Hadid meet Adan?

Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos met at a horse show. Adan admitted that if it were not for horses, he would never have met the love of his life. At the time, his girlfriend's mother was engaged to Joseph Jingoli, a Texas businessman, and had come to watch him compete. 

Adan Banuelos and Bella Hadid
Adan Banuelos and Bella Hadid in New York City. Photo: Kevin Mazur
Source: Getty Images

Bella, who also loves riding horses, had accompanied her mother to the show. Explaining further, during an interview with W Magazine, he said:

I was just a lucky guy that said hi. I didn't really know who I was saying hi to. I just knew, she's gorgeous. And if I would've known, I probably would've stuttered my way right out it.

Is Adan Banuelos in a relationship with Bella Hadid?

Bella Hadid's relationship with Adan has since been confirmed through social media posts and more public appearances in which the lovebirds have engaged. Months after the speculation was in the media, Bella Hadid officially published their relationship on 14 February 2024.

Is Bella Hadid married?

Though the model is so much into her boyfriend, she is yet to be addressed as Adan Banuelos' wife as they have not tied the nuptial knot.

The lovebirds are fully immersed in each other's careers. In March 2024, Bella purchased a property in Texas as proof of her support for her boyfriend and splits her time between her new home and Banuelos' farmstead.

In May 2024, the couple appeared together in New York City for Bella's Orebella launch event.

Adan Banuelos’ net worth

The cowboy's net worth is being determined. However, according to Celebrity Net Worth, his girlfriend, one of the highest-paid models, is estimated to be worth $25 million.

Adan Banuelos during a competition
Adan Banuelos during a competition. Photo: @AdanBanuelos2 on Facebook (modified by author)
Frequently asked questions

Since their relationship became official, there have been different enquiries into Hadid and Banuelos' lives. Below are questions fans ask and the appropriate responses:

  • Is Bella Hadid married? No, she has never been married.
  • Who is Bella Hadid's horse trainer? Adan Banuelos doubles as her trainer and boyfriend.
  • What nationality is Bella Hadid? She is American.
  • Who is Bella Hadid's husband? She has yet to marry and does not have a husband. However, some fans sometimes refer to Banuelos as her husband.
  • Is Adan Banuelos married? He is still single and enjoying his romantic journey with American model Bella Hadid.
  • Is Bella still dating Adan? The celebrity couple is still together, and there are no rumours or reports of a breakup.
  • Did The Weeknd date Bella Hadid? They reportedly dated for a year between 2015 and 2016.

Adan Banuelos has only just become known as Bella Hadid's boyfriend, but the lovebirds appear to be taking things slow and steady. They are often found in each other's company by being supportive partners.

