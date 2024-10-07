Who is Christine Marinoni? Get to know Cynthia Nixon's wife

Christine Marinoni gained public attention in 2004 because of her relationship with actress Cynthia Nixon. The couple have been married for over a decade and are some of the most vocal gay couples in the LGBTQ+ community. Their voice was instrumental in the legalization of gay marriages in the state of New York.

Christine Marinoni and Cynthia during the opening night party for the New Group play 'The Seven Year Disappear' on February 25, 2024, in NYC (R). Photo: Bruce Glikas/Dia Dipasupil (modified by author)

Cynthia Nixon and Christine Marinoni have been a powerful force in both the political and social spheres. Their advocacy has led to meaningful change beyond the LGBQT+ community as they have also done impactful work in New York's education system.

Christine Marinoni's profile summary

Full name Christine Marinoni Date of birth 1969 Age Around 55 years old in 2024 Place of birth Washington Current residence New York Nationality American Height 5 feet 8 inches (1.73 m) Gender Female Sexual orientation Gay Marital status Married Spouse Cynthia Nixon (2012 to date) Children Son Max Ellington Education Columbia University (economic development) Profession Activist

Christine Marinoni's age and early life

Cynthia Nixon's wife is around 55 years old in 2024. She was born in 1969 in Washington, but her exact date of birth is unknown.

Christine grew up on Bainbridge Island before relocating to New York in the early 1990s. She later obtained a degree in economic development from Columbia University.

When did Christine Marinoni come out?

Marinoni came out as a lesbian in 1995 at 26 years old. Shortly after coming out, she opened a coffee shop in Brooklyn, New York, that catered to the LGBTQ community. This coffee shop became a hub for LGBTQ advocacy.

Top 5 facts about Cynthia Nixon's spouse, Christine Marinoni. Photo: Bruce Glikas on Getty Images (modified by author)

How did Cynthia Nixon and Christine Marinoni meet?

Cynthia and Christine first met in 2001 while campaigning for smaller class sizes in NYC's public schools. At the time, Marinoni was working as an education organizer, and Nixon was actively involved in the campaign due to her children's attendance at public schools.

They became close friends and eventually started dating. Cynthia admitted in her 2017 interview with Radio Times that she had never been with a woman before meeting Marinoni.

I had never dated a woman before...and so when we started seeing each other, Christine kept waiting for the other shoe to drop...And then she met my mom and that was when she stopped worrying about it.

Their relationship was initially hidden from the public at the advice of Cynthia's then-publicist. The actress came out in 2004 when she started working with openly gay publicist Kelly Bush.

Cynthia Nixon and Christine Marinoni attend the 66th Annual Tony Awards at The Beacon Theatre on June 10, 2012, in New York City. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Christine Marinoni and Cynthia Nixon's wedding

Cynthia and Marinoni tied the knot on May 17, 2012, in NYC. The couple got engaged in 2009 at a rally supporting gay marriages in New York but had to wait for such unions to be legalized in the state before getting married.

For the ceremony, the Sex and the City actress wore a custom pale green gown by Carolina Herrera. Cynthia Nixon's spouse wore a suit with a darker green tie.

Christine Marinoni and Cynthia Nixon's children

Marinoni and Cynthia have one child together. Their son, Max Ellington Nixon-Marinoni, was born in 2011. Before welcoming Max, Marinoni had experienced miscarriages five times. While talking about her new role as a mother, she told the New York Times in 2018,

I always pictured myself like a little worker bee my entire life. But it's like this amazing gift.

Nixon is also a mother to two kids from her relationship with Danny Mozes. Her eldest child, Samuel Joseph 'Seph' Mozes, was born in November 1996. Her secondborn, Charles Ezekial Mozes, was born in December 2002.

Cynthia Nixon and Christine Marinoni during the 2017 Tony Awards at 3 West Club on June 11, 2017, in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas

What does Christine Marinoni do for a living?

Christine is an education and LGBTQ rights advocate. She has worked extensively in education organizing, notably leading the statewide Alliance for Quality Education in New York.

Marinoni served as director emeritus at Alliance for Quality Education, a New York-based non-profit organization which aims to improve public education. She also served as a senior adviser for community partnerships in NYC under Deputy Mayor Richard Buery during Mayor Bill de Blasio's administration.

Throughout her career, Marinoni has been deeply involved in LGBTQ+ advocacy and equality. In a 2017 interview with City & State New York, the activist mentioned the need to have different groups working together, which she has been doing.

I have always been focused on issues across the board. I think it is important for the LGBT community to be joining hands with other groups and issues like income inequality and education.

Christine Marinoni and Cynthia Nixon during the opening night after party for The New Group Theater production of 'The True' on September 20, 2018, in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas

FAQs

Christine and Nixon's commitment to social justice has made them a power couple in the LGBTQ+ community. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about their personal lives.

Is Cynthia Nixon gay?

The actress is gay, although she prefers the term queer. Nixon explained in a 2020 interview with Attitude that while she could identify as lesbian, gay, or bisexual, she feels that queer best describes her identity.

When did Cynthia Nixon come out?

She publicly came out in 2004 when she started a relationship with Christine Marinoni. Initially, she kept their relationship private on the advice of her publicist but later decided to be open about it.

Who is Cynthia's wife?

The actress is married to Christine Marinoni. They met in 2001 and tied the knot in 2012 after same-sex marriage was legalized in New York.

Who is Cynthia Nixon's ex-husband?

Nixon was previously in a 15-year relationship with photographer and educator Danny Mozes, but they never tied the knot. They were together from 1988 to 2003 and welcomed two kids.

Cynthia Nixon and Danny Mozes attend the 59th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton January 20, 2002, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Christine Marinoni and her spouse, Cynthia Nixon, have been instrumental in creating a more inclusive and equitable society. Despite gaining recognition due to her marriage to Cynthia, her achievements stand out in their own right.

