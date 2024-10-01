Where is Aileen Wuornos' girlfriend now? Tyria Moore's story

Aileen Wuornos became an overnight celebrity in early 1991 when news of her murders hit media headlines. Dubbed the 'first female serial killer', she robbed men along the Central Florida highways while working as a prostitute and later killed them. At home was Aileen Wuornos' girlfriend, Tyria 'Ty' Moore, who would later help authorities build a case against her.

Aileen Wuornos during a court hearing (L) and Tyria Moore (R).

Tyria Moore was Aileen Wuornos' girlfriend for around four and a half years. Their relationship is portrayed in the 2003 Oscar-winning biographical crime drama Monster. Actress Christina Ricci plays Ty, while Charlize Theron portrays Aileen. Several documentaries and literary works have also been released.

Tyria Moore's profile summary

Full name Tyria Jolene Moore Nickname Ty Date of birth August 3, 1962 Age 62 years old in 2024 Birth sign Leo Place of birth Cadiz, Ohio Nationality American Gender Female Sexual orientation Gay Marital status Married Ex-partner Aileen Wuornos (1986-1990) Education Harrison Hills Vocational School Profession Former barmaid Known as The ex-lover of serial killer Aileen Wuornos

Tyria Moore's age and early life

Ty is 62 years old as of 2024. She was born on August 3, 1962, in Cadiz, Ohio, and attended Harrison Hills Vocational School. She later relocated to Florida, where she could live freely as a lesbian.

Ty's father worked as a brick mason and carpenter. She grew up with four siblings, including three brothers and a sister.

Top 5 facts about Ailee Wuornos' girlfriend, Tyria Moore.

Where did Aileen meet Tyria?

The former lovers met in June 1986 at a gay bar in Daytona Beach where a younger Tyria Wuornos worked as a maid. Aileen was 30, while Tyria was 24 when they met. They quickly hit it off and started living together.

Aileen Wuornos and Tyria Moore lived a nomadic lifestyle, often staying in motels or with friends, and sometimes in the woods. Wuornos was supporting the pair with the money she earned from her prostitution while Ty worked hotel jobs along Florida beaches. In the documentary Aileen Wuornos: Mind of a Monster, Moore mentioned that she initially disapproved of Aileen's work.

Once I found out that she was prostituting, I did everything I could to help her stop doing that...For one, it is not safe, and then I did care about her. But she – she never gave it up.

Tyria Moore started suspecting Aileen Wuornos

In 1989, Aileen confessed to her partner that she had killed a man called Richard Mallory in self-defence. Her story was believed because Mallory was discovered to be a convicted rapist.

This was the beginning of a series of murders that made Wuornos a notorious serial killer. By 1990, Moore's suspicions were growing when her partner started bringing home stolen items, which they would sell at pawnshops.

During the investigation, police found items belonging to one of Aileen's victims with a receipt showing her thumbprint. Before being arrested for killing men she met on the Florida highways, Aileen had a history of getting into violent altercations.

Aileen Wuornos in court (L) and her muhshot (R).

Why did Tyria leave Aileen?

Ty left Wuornos in mid-1990 to live with her sister in Pittson, Pennsylvania, after finding out that the cops were looking for them. On July 4, 1990, they were involved in a car accident in Orange Springs, Florida, while driving a 1988 Pontiac Sunbird.

The car belonged to 65-year-old Peter Siems, one of Aileen's victims who had been reported missing. A witness saw two women leaving the car and gave police a description.

The police placed Wuornos at the scene of the accident after forensic tests were done on a bloody handprint she left on the car. The print matched a thumbprint from some of the items she had sold at a Daytona pawnshop.

Did Tyria Moore go to jail?

Tyria never went to jail. When her girlfriend was arrested on January 9, 1991, at The Last Resort biker bar in Florida, Moore was located the next day in Pittston, Pennsylvania. She provided a statement to the police but was not charged with any crime.

Moore worked with the authorities during the investigation to avoid being prosecuted as Aileen Wuornos' accomplice. She participated in a series of recorded phone calls, pleading with Wuornos to confess to the murders, which she ultimately did.

Tyria Moore's testimony was crucial in convicting the infamous serial killer. Wuornos was found guilty and sentenced to death. She was executed by lethal injection on October 9, 2002. Her final meal was a cup of coffee.

Tyria Moore testifying in court during Aileen Wuornos' trial.

What did Aileen Wuornos say about Tyria Moore?

Aileen maintained that she still loved Moore after her arrest and before her execution, even telling authorities that she had nothing to do with the murders. In the documentary Life and Death of a Serial Killer (2003), she told the reporter,

And I still miss her, and I still love her, and I'm really sorry about everything I have done. I miss Ty. I lost Tyria over this.

Ty and Aileen were together for around four and a half years, making it Wuornos' longest and most stable relationship. Aileen was previously married to a yacht club president called Lewis Gratz Fell in 1976, but the marriage lasted only nine weeks due to her violent behaviour.

What happened to Tyria Moore's teeth?

There is no specific information relating to what happened to Ty's teeth. In the 2003 film Monster, which is based on Aileen's relationship with Tyria, actress Charlize Theron underwent a significant transformation to portray Wuornos. This included wearing prosthetic teeth, shaving her eyebrows, and gaining weight.

Where is Tyria Moore now?

Tyria Moore is still alive and reportedly lives a private life in Pennsylvania, United States, with her wife and family. She retreated from the limelight after the events surrounding her girlfriend's crimes and subsequent conviction.

Aileen Wuornos is a black and white photo from jail.

Tyria Moore's life changed drastically during and after becoming Aileen Moore's girlfriend. Despite the notoriety of her past, she chose a reclusive life to restore normalcy to her life.

