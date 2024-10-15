Lance Armstrong's net worth: How rich is the former cyclist now?

Lance Armstrong is a former American road racing cyclist, motivational speaker and podcaster. He is best known for winning seven Tour de France titles from 1999 to 2005. He was banned from cycling competitions for life by the United States Anti-Doping Agency in 2012. How has this eventful life affected Lance Armstrong's net worth?

Lance Armstrong was one of the most famous professional athletes ever, elevating cycling’s international popularity. He commenced his career at 16, competing as a triathlete, and was a national sprint-course triathlon champion in 1989 and 1990. He made his Olympic debut in Barcelona in 1992. So, how much is Lance Armstrong worth?

Lance Armstrong's profile summary

How old is Lance Armstrong?

Lance is 53 years old as of 2024. He was born on 18 September 1971 in Plano, Texas, United States. His parents are Linda and Eddie Charles Gunderson. They divorced in 1973 when Lance was two years old, and his mother remarried to Terry Armstrong the following year.

What is Lance Armstrong’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Market Realist, Lance Armstrong's net worth in 2024 is $50 million. At the peak of his cycling career, his net worth was much higher, primarily due to endorsements and sponsorships from major brands like Nike, Oakley, and Trek.

Due to doping accusations and the loss of significant endorsement contracts, Lance Armstrong's net worth dropped from $125 million to approximately $50 million.

How did Lance Armstrong make his money?

Despite these setbacks, the former cyclist has accumulated significant wealth through various investments, including early involvement in companies such as Uber. Here is a glimpse of Lance Armstrong’s career earnings.

Cyclist career

Lance started his athletic career as a swimmer but shifted to triathlons in his early teens, winning the Iron Kids Triathlon at 13. He became a professional triathlete in the late 1980s and won national sprint-course triathlon titles in 1989 and 1990.

In 1992, Armstrong joined the Motorola Cycling Team, beginning his professional cycling career. He quickly made a name for himself by winning races such as the World Road Race Championship and the Tour DuPont.

Following his successful battle against cancer, Armstrong made a historic return to cycling, winning the Tour de France in 1999 and claiming six more consecutive titles. However, his achievements were later overshadowed by doping allegations.

Public engagement

Lance was once among the world's highest-paid athletes, earning up to $20 million annually. In his early retirement years, he earned approximately $15 million annually through various ventures, including speaking engagements, public appearances, and sponsorships.

Lance Armstrong's Uber investment

In 2009, Lance invested $100,000 in Uber, which had a valuation of $3.7 million. Initially, he was unaware of what Uber was and believed he was purchasing shares of Twitter through Chris Sacca's venture capital firm.

In December 2018, during an interview with CNBC, Lance disclosed that his early investment in Uber saved his family over the previous five years. He further explained how his money went to Uber.

I didn't even know that he did Uber. I thought he was buying up a bunch of Twitter shares from employees or former employees, and the biggest investment in [the] Lowercase fund one was Uber.

How much money did Lance Armstrong make from Uber? Although Lance did not reveal the precise amount, Bloomberg suggest his Uber investment was worth around $30 million at its highest point, likely closer to $20 million after fees.

Lance Armstrong’s endorsements

Armstrong's success made him a popular ambassador for brands like Nike, Oakley, and Trek, boosting his earnings. However, following the 2012 doping scandal, he lost these sponsorships, was stripped of his Tour de France titles, and faced various legal challenges, which resulted in a significant decline in his net worth.

Lance Armstrong's real estate

Lance has also made a significant fortune from his real estate business. He owns homes in Austin, Texas, and Aspen, Colorado, and a ranch in the Texas Hill Country, which are approximately $30 million worth.

FAQs

Lance Armstrong's popularity has attracted interest in his personal life, especially his wealth. Here are some frequently asked questions about him:

What does Lance Armstrong do for a living now? He is a podcaster and motivational speaker. He currently hosts two podcasts, THEMOVE and The Forward.

He is a podcaster and motivational speaker. He currently hosts two podcasts, and What was Lance Armstrong's net worth at the peak? His net worth was $125 million at the peak of his career.

His net worth was $125 million at the peak of his career. What is Lance Armstrong’s salary? According to Net Worth Club , the former cyclist earns $8 million annually through business investments and book deals.

According to , the former cyclist earns $8 million annually through business investments and book deals. Which cyclist has the highest net worth? As of 2024, the cyclists with the highest net worth are Lance Armstrong and Peter Sagan, whose fortune is around $50 million.

As of 2024, the cyclists with the highest net worth are Lance Armstrong and Peter Sagan, whose fortune is around $50 million. What is Armstrong's company net worth? According to Stock Analysis, Lance's company, Armstrong World Industries (AWI), has an estimated net worth of $5.83 billion.

Lance Armstrong’s net worth has fluctuated significantly over the years. At the top of his career, he made millions from endorsements and prize winnings. However, after admitting to doping and losing his sponsors, his wealth has since dropped.

