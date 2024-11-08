Brooke Schofield's age, height, boyfriend, parents, dating history

At Brooke Schofield's age, she has amassed a fanbase of over 3 million across social media. The American social media personality and podcaster is also known for hosting the Cancelled podcast with Tana Mongeau. In this article, we reveal lesser-known facts about Brooke.

Broke Schofield posing near a beach (L). The TikTok star standing in front of a well-decorated Christmas tree (R). Photo: @brookeschofield on Instagram (modified by author)

Brooke Schofield was born in Chandler, Arizona, United States. She became famous when she started co-hosting the Cancelled podcast. Brooke is also an actress known for her roles in Leave Him in the Dust and Hook, Line, Sinker.

Profile summary

Full name Brooke Schofield Gender Female Date of birth 26 November 1996 Age 27 years old (as of October 2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Chandler, Arizona, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Bisexual Height 5'3" (160 cm) Weight 130 lbs (59 kg) Body measurements in inches 36-26-37 Body measurements in centimetres 91-66-94 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Fawn Angela Schofield Father Shawn M. Schofield Siblings 3 Relationship status Single School Corona Del Sol High School College University of Arizona Profession Social media influencer, actress Social media Instagram TikTok

Brooke Schofield's age and birthplace

As of October 2024, the American TikTok star is 27 years old. She was born on 26 November 1996 in Chandler, Arizona, United States of America.

Brooke Schofield's parents and family

Her parents are Fawn Angela Schofield and Shawn M. Schofield. Her mother works at a restaurant at Pinnacle Peak Tucson, and her father is a sales manager at Sullivan Motor Company. She has two sisters, Megan Floyd and Tori Lynn Coates. According to her father's Facebook, the TikTok star has a brother called Devan Crosby.

Brooke Schofield's high school

The TikTok star attended Corona Del Sol High School and is an alumnus of the University of Arizona, where she studied nursing.

Top-5 facts about Brooke Schofield. Photo: @brookeschofield on Instagram (modified by author)

How did Brooke Schofield get famous?

Brooke Schofield started her career as an actress. Her IMDb profile shows she is known for Leave Him in the Dust and Hook, Line, Sinker. She also worked as a restaurant waitress.

She became friends with Tana Mongeau, and in 2021, they started co-hosting the weekly podcast Cancelled. Brooke Schofield's followers started increasing on TikTok, where she shares makeup routines and trendy TikTok challenges. Currently, she has amassed over 2.1 million followers.

She is also famous on Instagram, having 863 thousand followers. She uses her platform to endorse popular brands such as Fashion Nova and Alo Moves. She has a self-titled YouTube channel with over 214 thousand subscribers.

Who is Brooke Schofield's boyfriend?

The internet personality is presumably single. She was previously in a relationship with American comedian and actor Matt Rife. The two dated in 2023 but later broke up, allegedly because Matt cheated on her.

She revealed in a podcast that he was cheating on her with 20 women during their relationship. A woman tagged her in a video, and Brooke asked her for the timeline. The woman added her to a group which consisted of all the women he was cheating on her with.

I was like, hey…what was the timeline exactly? I'm curious…His current girlfriend was not long after me either. Immediately, she put me into a group chat. You never want to be in a group chat with beautiful, strange women.

Brooke Schofield's dating history

The TikTok star dated a few men before her relationship with Matt Rife. She allegedly had a relationship with Josh Grekin, who previously dated her Cancelled co-host Tana Mongeau. However, the relationship was short-lived. She was also romantically linked with Harry Jowsey and Australian YouTuber and actor, Beau Mirchoff.

Her popularly known relationship was with Clinton Kane, a famous singer. Clinton Kane and Brooke Schofield started dating in June and broke up after three months. The break-up was scandalous as the TikTok star began posting videos about the lies Clinton had told her and how he cheated on her several times.

She revealed that Clinton Kane lied about his mother's death in his song Chicken Tendies. Brooke said that the reason why she broke up with him was the many lies he told her. Below is what she said in her TikTok video concerning their breakup:

I wrote him a 7-page letter…in the letter I said..if you wanna talk about receipts, Clinton, I have every receipt of you telling me that that mom is alive, you know you told me, and you know I can show people that you told me.

Brooke Schofield during the premiere of Universal Pictures' Twisters on 11 July 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Brooke Schofield's height and weight

The TikTok star is 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) tall. She made her height known when she replied on a TikTok video to one of her fans. She weighs 59 kilograms (130 lbs) and has body measurements of approximately 36-26-37 inches (91-66-94 cm).

FAQs

Brooke Schofield's popularity as a social media influencer has attracted much interest in every aspect of her life. Below are some frequently asked questions about her.

How old is Brooke Schofield? She is 27 years old as of October 2024.

She is 27 years old as of October 2024. When is Brooke Schofield's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on the 26th of November.

She celebrates her birthday on the 26th of November. Where is Brooke Schofield from? She hails from Chandler, Arizona, United States.

She hails from Chandler, Arizona, United States. How tall is Brooke Schofield? The TikTok star is 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) tall.

The TikTok star is 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) tall. What year was Brooke Schofield born? She was born in 1996.

Brooke Schofield's age is among the most frequently searched questions on the internet. The social media influencer has gained immense fame across social media platforms since she started co-hosting Cancelled podcast. She was born and raised in Chandler, Arizona, United States of America.

