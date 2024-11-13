Kevin AMF's age and life story: his real name, net worth, and career

At such a young stage, especially at Kevin AMF's age, no one could have predicted the Mexican singer, songwriter, and content creator would gain over 4.7 million followers. He rose to fame following his debut single, Porte Fresón, which became an instant hit and skyrocketed him into the heart of the international music scene.

Kevin AMF debuted in music at a young age. His music style and entertaining songs have earned fame and significant streaming statistics, cementing his name in the entertainment industry.

Kevin AMF's profile summary

Full name Kevin Moreno Gender Male Date of birth November 21, 2007 Age 16 years old (as of 2024) Birth sign Scorpio Place of birth Culiacán, Mexico Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Latino Eye colour Brown Hair colour Brown Height 5 feet 7 inches Weight 67kg (approx) Sexual orientation Straight Religion Christianity Relationship status Single Profession Singer, songwriter, and social media personality Social media Instagram, TikTok, YouTube Net worth $2 million (approx)

Kevin AMF's age and birthplace

Kevin AMF, whose real name is Kevin Moreno is 16 years old as of 2024. He was born on 21 November 2007 in Culiacán, Mexico.

Kevin Moreno's career

Kevin AMF is a talented singer and social media personality. He grew up influenced by various musical styles, particularly regional Mexican and urban Latin music, which shaped his artistic direction from a tender age.

He debuted his music career in 2023 when he released his debut solo, Porte Fresón. This gained significant popularity, accumulating over 14.8 million streams on Spotify and skyrocketing him to the international music scene.

Kevin AMF's songs

Kevin AMF has released several hit songs that have contributed to his rise in the Mexican music industry. The Culiacán native has collaborated with famous artists like Dani Flow and Jaque Mate. Some of his other notable tracks include:

2023: Porte Fresón

2023: Se Mira Cabron

2023: Amor De Moda

2023: Cayo El Fin

2023: Dembow Fresón

2023: Rich Kid

2024: Blair

2024: Chico Fino

2024: Mercedes Cuadrada

2024: Punta Cana

Social media personality

The Mexican songwriter gained digital prominence following the hit of his debut single. He later leveraged his popularity on TikTok, boasting over 4.7 million followers. He shares music clips and engages with his audience on the platform.

Kevin is also active on Instagram, with his self-titled account having over 1.9 million followers. He usually uploads engaging photos and videos of his daily life.

YouTube

Moreno is also prominent on YouTube. He launched his self-titled channel on January 4, 2023, gaining over 725k subscribers.

What is Kevin AMF's net worth?

According to Social Star Age and Kadhal Net, the Mexican singer's net worth is estimated at $2 million as of 2024. His wealth is primarily attributed to his successful career in the entertainment industry.

FAQs

Kevin is a talented singer whose captivating vocals and catchy songs, like Porte Fresón and Se Mira Cabron, have made him famous in music. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the Mexican artist;

Where is Kevin Moreno from?

Kevin AMF hails from Culiacán, Sinaloa, Mexico. He is of a Latino ethnic background and follows Christianity.

What is Kevin Moreno's height?

Kevin Moreno is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 67 kilograms. He has brown eyes and hair.

Who is Kevin AMF's girlfriend?

The Mexican singer is currently single. He is still young and seems focused on nurturing his music and social media career.

Trivia

Kevin AMF currently boasts over 8.9 million monthly listeners on Spotify, showcasing his rapid popularity within the music industry.

The Culiacán native is 16 years old as of 2024.

Moreno is known for his dedication to learning and improving his craft.

Kevin loves playing soccer with friends when he is not making music or videos.

Music has always been Kevin Moreno's escape and way of connecting with the world.

Kevin began composing music at a tender age, showing early signs of his musical talent.

Despite his success in music, Kevin continues to prioritise his education.

Kevin Moreno's self-titled YouTube channel has 18 videos and over 271 million views.

Kevin AMF's age has not hindered his rapid ascent, as it has contributed to his appeal among fans who resonate with his vibrant style and relatable themes. His success is also an inspiration to the upcoming young artists.

