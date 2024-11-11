Evelyn Ha's age, bio, boyfriend, net worth, and rise to fame

At Evelyn Ha's age, she is already a renowned Korean-American social media sensation known for her engaging content on Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. She frequently collaborates with her two younger sisters, Erica and Emily, forming the popular Ha Sisters trio from New York City.

Evelyn Ha attends the New York Premiere of Netflix's 'Damsel' at Paris Theater on March 01, 2024, in New York City (L). Photo: Dia Dipasupil on Getty Images/@hjevelyn on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Evelyn Ha has been creating content since 2019. She has an outspoken public persona but tends to keep many details of her personal life private. Her expanding influence on social media has opened up new opportunities to use her brand for financial benefits.

Evelyn Ha's profile summary

Full name Evelyn Ha Korean name Ha Hyun Jung (현정) Fandom name Catcakes Date of birth April 17, 1999 Age 25 years old in 2024 Birth sign Aries Place of birth United States Current residence New York City Nationality American Ethnicity Korean Languages Korean, English Height 5 feet 3 inches (1.6 m/160 cm) Weight Approx. 49 kg (108 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Ben Pasternak (August 2024 to date) Siblings Erica Ha, Emily Ha Education Manhattan School of Music (Musical Arts) Profession Social media influencer Managed by United Talent Social media Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok YouTube Website evelynha.komi.io

Evelyn Ha's age

The content creator is 25 years old in 2024. Evelyn Ha's birthday is April 17, 1999, and her zodiac sign is Aries.

Evelyn Ha's height

The social media star stands at 5 feet 3 inches (1.6 m/160 cm) tall. She weighs approximately 49 kg (108 pounds). Evelyn has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Top 5 facts about social media personality Evelyn Ha. Photo: @hjevelyn on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Is Hj Evelyn Korean or Chinese?

Hj Evelyn is Korean but was born and raised in the US. She can speak the Korean language and has visited South Korea several times. Ha currently resides in NYC, where she enjoys exploring Korean culture and cuisine and staying connected to her roots.

Evelyn Ha's parents and siblings

She has not shared much about her parents, who are from South Korea. The famous YouTuber grew up in a family of five, and she is the eldest of three sisters.

Evelyn's younger sisters, Emily Ha (born in 2008) and Erica (born in 2004), are also content creators and usually feature in her social media posts and videos. The siblings have a joint Instagram account called @hasistersofficial.

Evelyn Ha with her grandparents (L) and her sisters Erica and Emily (R). Photo: @hjevelyn/@hasistersofficial (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Evelyn Ha's boyfriend

The YouTuber is currently dating tech entrepreneur Ben Pasternak. She introduced him in a September 2024 YouTube video, where she mentioned that she wanted to keep the relationship private while calling him the Mystery Man and keeping his face blurred.

As you guys all know, I got out of a long-term relationship. I was single for a while, and then I started seeing this one person – This Mystery Man and I have actually been friends since way long ago but we recently rekindled and started seeing each other. I want to keep him anonymous for now because you never know how things are going to unfold, and I also want to keep things private.

Fans were able to able to connect that the mystery man was Ben Pasternak when he shared pictures from a similar holiday destination that Evelyn was visiting on his Instagram, @benpasternak. In August 2024, the new couple visited Shanghai, China and later toured Marrakech, Morocco, in mid-September 2024.

Evelyn was previously in a long-term relationship with fellow social media star Fred Liu until their break up in May 2024. In a September 2024 YouTube video, she asked her fans to stop comparing her current relationship to the one she had with Fred.

You guys have been comparing the Mystery Guy to Fred. You have no idea what goes on behind the scenes and it's just not fair for you guys to be comparing someone to my previous relationship...I would appreciate it if you guys halted on any of the negative comments – I want my platform to just spread love and happiness.

Evelyn Ha during her September 2024 trip to London, England (R). Photo: @hjevelyn (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Evelyn Ha's education

The content creator is an alumnus of the Manhattan School of Music, from where she graduated in the summer of 2021. She majored in classical music performance and played the oboe. While answering fan Q&A in an October 2022 YouTube video, she shared why she chose to pursue music, saying,

I guess the biggest reason why I chose to major in music was because I just couldn't see myself doing anything else, mainly because I enjoyed it a lot.

Ha also mentioned that if she had not become a content creator, she would have considered joining an orchestra. She currently plays musical instruments as a hobby.

My ultimate goal was to be in an orchestra like the New York Philharmonic or like any of those big orchestras. Or even being an oboe teacher was something that I really wanted to do.

Evelyn Ha in Manhattan, New York, in May 2024. Photo: @hjevelyn (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

What does Hj Evelyn do for a living?

Evelyn Ha is a social media influencer and content creator. Her content covers different genres, including lip-syncs, comedy, challenges, vlogs, beauty tips, and pranks. She started uploading content on YouTube in 2019 but gained widespread recognition when she joined TikTok in 2020.

She currently has millions of fans across her various platforms. Her Instagram, @hjevelyn, has over 2 million followers, while her TikTok has over 4 million followers as of November 2024. She currently has more than 4.22 million subscribers on YouTube.

Evelyn sells branded merchandise, including makeup bags, T-shirts, crewnecks, and robes, on the Ha sisters' website. She has also partnered with several brands like Laneige, Dolce & Gabbana, and Evry Jewels. Her current management company is United Talent.

How much money does Evelyn Ha make?

Evelyn Ha's net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $2 million in 2024, according to sources like Celebz Living and Networth Mirror. She makes her money through social media monetization, brand endorsements, and merch sales.

Evelyn Ha with Dolce & Gabbana in April 2024. Photo: @hjevelyn (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

At Evelyn Ha's age of 25, she has become a social media sensation. As she continues to explore new opportunities and share her life with her audience, she remains a dynamic figure in the digital world.

Source: Briefly News