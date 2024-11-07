At such a young stage, especially at Emily Ha's age, no one could have predicted the American content creator would gain over 3 million followers. She is one of the Ha Sisters, who share their daily lives and adventures. Here are fascinating facts about Emily Ha.

Emily Ha is a rising star in the world of social media, and she is known for her engaging content and charming personality.

Alongside her older sisters, Emily Ha has gained a significant following on various social media platforms. In addition to her content creation career, netizens are curious about her personal life, especially her age.

Emily Ha's profile summary

Full name Emily Ha Gender Female Date of birth July 25, 2008 Age 16 years old (as of 2024) Birth sign Leo Place of birth United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Asian Eye colour Brown Hair colour Dark brown Weight 54 kilograms (approx) Height 5 feet 1 inch Sexual orientation Straight Religion Christianity Siblings Erica and Evelyn Ha Relationship status Single Ex-boyfriend Selden Kolkebeck Profession Content creator, YouTuber, and social media personality Social media Instagram, YouTube, TikTok Net worth $200,000 (around)

What is Emily Ha's age?

Emily Ha (16 years old as of 2024) was born on July 25, 2008, in the United States. The influence of creativity runs deep in their family, as her sisters are also celebrated YouTubers and TikTokers.

Emily is globally known for sharing fashion, makeup, travel, adventure, lifestyle videos, and everyday vlogs on her YouTube channel.

Who are Emily Ha's sisters?

Emily was raised alongside her two elder sisters, Evelyn and Erica. The sister trio is popularly known as the Ha Sisters.

The Ha Sisters have a shared Instagram account, @hasistersofficial, which boasts over 387k followers. They usually create fun and exciting YouTube vlogs, challenge videos, and hauls.

Who is the oldest among the Ha Sisters?

Evelyn (age 25 years old as of 2024) is the oldest of the Ha sisters. She was born on April 15, 1999. Her YouTube channel, HJ Evelyn, has over 4.19 million subscribers.

Erica (age 20 years old as of 2024 ) was born on May 22, 2004. Her YouTube channel, Erica Ha, has over 1.94 million subscribers.

Emily Ha's sisters: Everyn (L) and Erica (R). The sister trio is popularly known as the Ha Sisters.

Who is Emily Ha's boyfriend?

The American celebrity kid is seemingly single after she broke up with fellow TikToker Selden Kolkebeck. They began dating in 2023. Emily formerly dated Alex Huang.

Are Emily Ha and Selden still together?

Emily and Selden are reportedly not together. Speculations about their alleged break-up spiked after Emily reposted a cryptic message on her TikTok. It read;

Sometimes, the only reason why you won’t let go of what’s making you sad is that it was the only thing that made you happy.

She also deleted all her pictures with Selden from her timeline. Selden, on the other hand, deleted their posts from his TikTok account.

Born into a family of influencers, Emily is the youngest among the Ha sisters and has quickly made a name for herself in the digital world.

Emily Ha's career

Growing up, Ha discovered her passion for singing and dancing and pursued a career as a content creator. However, she wishes to be a doctor when she grows up. Below is a breakdown of her social media career;

Instagram

She embarked on her social media journey on Instagram by sharing photos and videos of adventures, travel, and lifestyles. She currently boasts over 1 million followers on Instagram.

TikTok

She also has a TikTok account with over 656.9k followers, where she shares singing, dancing, lifestyles, pranks, and lip-sync videos. She also uses her vast following to promote products for leading fashion brands.

YouTube

Emily also has a self-titled YouTube channel she created on July 26, 2019. The channel boasts over 1.16 million subscribers. She usually posts about fashion, makeup, and her daily routine.

FAQS

Emily Ha is a renowned content creator, YouTuber, and Social media Influencer based in New York City, USA. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the celebrity kid;

Why is Emily Ha famous?

Ha is a variety content creator who gained fame for her lip sync and dance videos. She boasts a massive following across all her social media platforms.

Emily Ha is a celebrated TikToker who rose to fame as a great dancer and lip-syncing content creator.

What grade is Emily Ha in?

Emily Ha is currently in high school at a local school. She graduated from middle school in June 2022.

Are the Ha Sisters real sisters?

The Ha sisters, Erica, Emily, and Evelyn, are real sisters. They are known for their presence on social media platforms like TikTok and YouTube, where they share content about their daily lives and adventures.

Where were the Ha Sisters born?

The Ha Sisters were born in the United States, although they are of Asian descent. They were born into an upper-middle-class family.

How tall is Emily Ha?

Emily Ha is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs around 54 kg. She has brown eyes and dark brown hair.

It is no wonder Emily Ha's age has become a topic of interest. At her tender age, she has a significant online fanbase with over 18 million likes, and that is only on TikTok.

