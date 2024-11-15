Jared Keeso's spouse: Who is she? Name, background, and more

Jared Keeso is an actor, screenwriter and producer from Canada. He is best known for creating and starring in the comedy series Letterkenny (2016–2023). Besides his thriving career, his personal life has been a major topic of interest among many. Who is Jared Keeso’s spouse?

Jared Keeso and Magali Brunelle. Photo: @Jared_Keeso, @magali.brunelle on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jared Keeso’s spouse, Magali Brunelle Keeso, became famous after her romantic relationship with the Canadian actor. The pair have been married since July 2018. Even though she is married to a renowned personality, Magali has maintained a low profile, prompting many to ask endless questions about her.

Magali Brunelle Keeso's profile summary

Full name Magali Brunelle Keeso Gender Female Date of birth 10 April Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Montreal, Quebec, Canada Current residence Montreal, Quebec, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Sexual orientation Straight Religion Christianity Hair colour Brunette Eye colour Brown Siblings Daphne Brunelle Relationship status Married Husband Jared Keeso Education University of Valencia, Université de Montréal, York University - Osgoode Hall Law School Profession Attorney

Who is Jared Keeso's spouse, Magali Brunelle?

Magali is a celebrity partner best known for being Jared Keeso’s wife. She was born on 10 April in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, where she resides. Her exact year of birth is unknown.

Magali is a Canadian national of white ethnicity. She is multilingual and can speak English, French and Spanish fluently. She has a sister named Daphne Brunelle.

Fast five facts about Magali Brunelle. Photo: @magali.brunelle on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

Magali Brunelle's education background

Magali attended the University of Valencia, where she graduated in 2010 with a Bachelor of Science in International and Global Studies. She joined the Université de Montréal in 2011 and graduated with a Bachelor of Laws in 2013. She also holds a B. Sc. (Honours) in International Studies and Political Science from the same institution.

In 2017, Magali obtained a certificate in Intellectual Property Licensing and Intellectual Property Law from York University - Osgoode Hall Law School. She also earned a Master of Laws in Privacy, Cybersecurity, and Business Law from the same institution.

Career highlights

Magali Brunelle is a Canadian corporate lawyer known for specialising in intellectual property law. According to her LinkedIn profile, Magali currently serves as the director of legal commercial at Coveo, a technology company based in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. She has held the position for over 2 years since January 2022.

She previously served at the company as a senior legal manager from May 2021 to January 2022 and as senior legal counsel from February 2018 to May 2021. From August 2016 to July 2017, Jared Keeso’s wife worked as a corporate lawyer at Fasken Martineau DuMoulin. There, she practised corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, and securities.

Before that, she served as a student-at-law and articling student and later as a corporate lawyer at Stikeman Elliott LLP, a global leader in Canadian business law. She was also a social rights advisor at Project Genesis between August 2012 and September 2013.

Jared Keeso and Magali Brunelle's relationship

Actor Jared Keeso poses for a portrait during CTV 2014 Upfront at Sony Centre for the Performing Arts on 5 June 2014 in Toronto, Canada. Photo: George Pimentel

Source: Getty Images

Magali Brunelle and Jared Keeso met through mutual friends in 2016. They dated for almost two years and eventually married on 3 July 2018 in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family.

Even though six years have passed since their wedding, the couple have kept their relationship private, rarely making public appearances or statements about their marriage. However, on 3 July 2016, she posted a picture on Facebook reflecting on the special moments shared with Keeso's family. She wrote:

So proud, so happy I get to be around the Keesos for events as beautiful and important as @a.may.k and @hopkinschris' wedding. You guys are the raddest newlyweds, love you very much.

Frequently asked questions

Jared Keeso has been in the spotlight for many years, and fans have been curious about his personal life, especially his marriage to Magali Brunelle. Here are some of the questions asked about him and his wife.

Is Jared Keeso married? The Canadian actor has been married to Magali Brunelle since July 2018.

The Canadian actor has been married to Magali Brunelle since July 2018. Where is Magali Brunelle from? She was born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

She was born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. When was Magali Brunelle born? She was born on 10 April. Her exact year of birth remains a mystery.

She was born on 10 April. Her exact year of birth remains a mystery. What does Magali Brunelle do for a living? Magali is a corporate lawyer who is presently the director of legal commercials at Coveo.

Magali is a corporate lawyer who is presently the director of legal commercials at Coveo. Does Jared Keeso have children? The famous screenwriter does not have children.

The famous screenwriter does not have children. Was Magali Brunelle in Letterkenny? The Canadian lawyer was not in Letterkenny.

Jared Keeso's spouse, Magali Brunelle, came into the spotlight due to her marriage to the Canadian actor. Magali is a corporate lawyer currently serving as the director of Legal Commercial at Coveo, a Canadian technology company. She and her husband have been married for over six years.

READ ALSO: Who is Parker Schnabel's wife or girlfriend? His romantic history

Briefly.co.za published an article about Parker Schnabel, a famous American reality TV star and gold miner. She rose to prominence after his appearance on Gold Rush, a reality show that follows the mining endeavours of various family mining companies.

Schnabel's relationships have occasionally sparked curiosity among fans. Despite being a public figure, he keeps his romantic life private, which adds to the intrigue surrounding his personal affairs. Discover more about Parker's life, including his romantic history.

Source: Briefly News