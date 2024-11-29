Axl Rose's net worth: How the Guns N' Roses legend built his fortune

Axl Rose is the lead vocalist of the legendary hard rock band Guns N' Roses. His wide-ranging voice has placed him among the greatest rock singers of all time. Axl Rose's net worth today also makes him one of the richest rock stars, with millions of record sales and performing at sold-out tours with the band since the 1980s.

Axl Rose attends the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas on November 23, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Bryan Steffy/Qian Jun (modified by author)

Axl Rose was interested in rock from an early age but could not listen to such music at home due to his parents' strict Pentecostal rules. After getting into a lot of trouble as a teenager, he eventually left Indiana at 17 to pursue music in Los Angeles. The bold move eventually paid off, making him a multi-millionaire in the process.

Axl Rose's profile summary

Full name William Bruce Rose Jr. (later changed to William Bruce Bailey before changing to W. Axl Rose) Other names Bill Date of birth February 6, 1962 Age 62 years old in 2024 Birth sign Aquarius Place of birth Lafayette, Indiana Current residence Malibu, California Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Scottish, German, and Irish Height 5 feet 9 inches (1.75 m/175 cm) Eye colour Green Hair colour Reddish-brown Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Erin Everly (1990-1991) Children None Parents William Bruce Rose Sr. (d. 1984) and Sharon Elizabeth Bailey (d. 1996) Siblings Two, Amy and Stuart Profession Singer-songwriter Genre Hard rock, heavy metal Bands Guns N' Roses Years active 1983 to date Social media Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok Website axlrose.com

Axl Rose's net worth

The Guns N' Roses lead singer is estimated to be worth $200 million in 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Axl has built his wealth through his successful music career that spans over four decades.

Who is the richest member of Guns N' Roses?

Axl Rose is the wealthiest member of Guns N' Roses. Other band members have the following net worths according to Celebrity Net Worth;

Slash: $120 million

$120 million Duff McKagan: $70 million

$70 million Dizzy Reed: $40 million

Top 5 facts about rock icon Axl Rose. Photo: Amy Sussman on Getty Images (modified by author)

How did Axl Rose make his money?

Axl Rose has made his money from his music career which dates back to the early 1980s after he left his hometown in Lafayette, Indiana, and settled in Los Angeles. In his July 1991 interview with the LA Times, he acknowledged that leaving Indiana was the best thing for his career.

You get a lot of teaching in high school about going after your dreams and being true to yourself, but at the same time (teachers and parents) are trying to beat you down. It was so strict in (our house) that everything you did was wrong. There was so much censorship, you weren't allowed to make any choices – I eventually left, but so many kids stay (in that environment). I wanted to tell them that they can break away too.

Axl Rose sings on the Mane Stage during the Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Indio on April 30, 2022. Photo: Allen J. Schaben

How Axl Rose became a rock icon

Axl played in several LA bands between 1980 and 1985. His career took off when he co-founded Guns N' Roses in 1985 with guitarist Izzy Stradlin, bassist Duff McKagana, drummer Steve Adler, and guitarist Slash.

Guns N' Roses released their debut album, Appetite for Destruction, in 1987. The album included hits like Welcome to the Jungle, Paradise City, and Sweet Child O' Mine, which became iconic rock anthems. The album sold over 30 million copies worldwide, becoming one of the best-selling albums of all time in the US.

The rock band continued to be successful until the 1990s. After the end of their Use Your Illusion Tour in 1993, Axl Rose took a break from the limelight after Guns N' Roses faced several internal conflicts.

The rock band returned in 2008 with the album Chinese Democracy, which became one of the most expensive rock albums ever produced, with a cost of around $13 million. In 2016, Guns N' Roses saw the reunion of original members who had left, including Slash and Duff McKagan.

Guns N' Roses 2016 tour, Not in This Lifetime, became one of the highest-grossing tours of all time, earning the reunited band over $580 million. Axl and the band have since continued to be a dominant force in rock music, with over 86 million global album sales, according to BestSellingAlbums.org.

Axl Rose and Slash of Guns N' Roses perform onstage during the Power Trip music festival at Empire Polo Club on October 06, 2023, in Indio, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Axl Rose and Guns N' Roses top 10 songs

Axl Rose and Guns N' Roses released numerous iconic and chart-topping tracks between 1987 and 1993. The famous rock band currently has a total of six studio albums. The following are the band's top 10 songs, according to Rolling Stone;

November Rain from Use Your Illusion I Sweet Child O' Mine from Appetite for Destruction Estranged from Use Your Illusion II Rocket Queen from Appetite for Destruction Welcome to the Jungle from Appetite for Destruction Paradise City from Appetite for Destruction Mr. Brownstone from Appetite for Destruction Patience from G N' R Lies Civil War from Use Your Illusion II Don't Cry from Use Your Illusion I

Axl Rose's house

Rose lives in a 4,333-square-foot mansion in Latigo Canyon, Malibu, California. He purchased the property in 1992 for $3.6 million. The home was built in 1980 and features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a movie theatre with stunning views of the ocean.

Axl Rose performs with AC/DC during the Rock or Bust Tour - Washington, DC, at the Verizon Center on September 17, 2016. Photo: Paul Morigi

What car does Axl Rose drive?

The Guns N' Roses frontman is a car enthusiast known for collecting rare classics and high-end vehicles. He owns the rare Ferrari Enzo worth $3.5 million, which is one of nine Enzos finished in Argento Nürburgring. Other Axl Rose's cars over the years include a Porsche 918 Spyder, a Porsche Carrera GT, an Aston Martin DB9, a 1994 Hummer H1, and a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

Axl Rose today

Axl Rose is still busy with his music career as the lead singer of Guns N' Roses. The band released their single The General in December 2023, which is their first new material in 16 years.

Rose has also battled a few health challenges. In July 2022, the legendary rock star cancelled the band's concert in Glasglow, Scotland, after his doctor told him to rest due to an undisclosed illness. He has since recovered and continues to tour with the band.

Axl Rose performs onstage during the Guns N' Roses 'Not In This Lifetime' Tour at Domain Stadium on February 21, 2017, in Perth, Australia. Photo: Paul Kane

Axl Rose's net worth of $200 million reflects his successful career through a combination of chart-topping music and record-breaking tours alongside his Guns N' Roses bandmates. His legacy as a rock legend remains firmly cemented.

