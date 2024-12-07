Who is Jacob Barnett? The story of the child prodigy with autism

At 10, Jacob Barnett enrolled at Indiana University after mastering high school math in two weeks. Five years later, he became the youngest person admitted to the Premier Institute for Theoretical Physics. But how did Jacob Barnett achieve all these despite a life-altering prognosis as a child? Prepare to be mind-blown by his life story.

Jacob Barnett is an American mathematician and theoretical physicist whose journey is as inspiring as it is intriguing. Having received his master’s degree as a teenager, Barnett’s name constantly pops up whenever discussions about geniuses arise. This article highlights everything about Jake, including his early struggles, family background, and academic achievements.

Who is Jacob Barnett?

The mathematician (aged 26 as of 2024) was born on 26 May 1998 in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. However, just before his second birthday, Jacob Barnett’s parents (Kristine and Michael Barnett) began noticing a change in their son’s behaviour.

He stopped speaking and making eye contact. After consulting with various medical doctors, they were told that their son had autism. During a January 2012 interview with CBS News, Michael revealed how they struggled with the condition, saying:

We went through speech, occupational, physical and developmental therapy, but Jake was still behind by the time he was kindergarten age (5 or 6). However, he was academically further ahead. Jacob constantly declared his desire to study algebra.

A look at Jacob Barnett’s educational background

After realising his son’s eagerness to learn more, Jacob Barnett’s mom allowed him to take college classes at Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI). At the time, he was attending elementary school during the day and college in the evening.

By fifth grade, Jake dropped out of school to maximise his potential. While speaking with CBS News, Kristine narrated how his son demonstrated his readiness to join college during this period.

He sat through a calculus class to prove to the university that he could sit still. He took a stack of books and taught himself algebra, trigonometry, geometry and everything in between.

A Premier Institute for Theoretical Physics student, Jacob Barnett received his master’s degree in late 2014.

What is Jacob Barnett’s IQ?

Various sources, including The Week, report that Jake’s IQ is 170. This is reportedly higher than Albert Einstein’s IQ of 160.

Did you know it is said his high intellectual abilities allow him to remember every math concept and problem he hears? In fact, child prodigy Jacob Barnett memorised over 200 digits of pi in a single afternoon.

The correlation between Jacob Barnett’s autism and IQ

During his April 2012 TEDx Talk, Jake revealed how, at the time of his autism diagnosis, doctors said that he would never be able to speak, write or even tie his shoelaces.

However, as he grew up, this became the exact opposite. In the interview with CBS News, Barnett attributed his achievements to his medical condition, stating:

Autism is the reason behind my deep love for math, physics and astronomy. It is the key to my success.

Jacob Barnett’s controversial family

Although Michael and Kristine Barnett are widely recognised as the parents of genius, they have once made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

In 2013, the couple abandoned their adoptive daughter, Natalia Grace, claiming that she was older than her age and was hiding behind her dwarfism.

Jake’s parents adopted Grace in 2010 but successfully changed her birth year from 2003 to 1989, two years later. Having wrongfully accused Natalia of being of legal age, the family relocated to Canada, leaving her in an apartment alone.

However, Grace's legal team later proved that she was a minor at the time of her abandonment. Her life is the subject of The Curious Case of Natalia Grace, released in 2023.

FAQs

Jacob Barnett’s genius story constantly attracts fans’ interest in his personal and career life. In addition, his parent’s negative publicity puts him in the spotlight. Here are some frequently asked questions about him and his family:

Where is Jacob Barnett now?

Despite his teenage popularity, the astrophysicist prefers a private lifestyle away from the limelight. However, according to In Touch Weekly, Jake is a theoretical physicist at Perimeter Institute in Waterloo, Ontario.

What does Kristine Barnett do for a living?

Kristine is an author. In 2013, she published a memoir (The Spark: A Mother’s Story of Nurturing, Genius, and Autism) detailing how she raised Jake.

Where are Kristine and Michael Barnett now?

Michael and Kristine are divorced. He purportedly lives in Indiana while she resides in Florida. Natalia’s charges against her ex-adoptive dad were dropped in 2022, and Kristine’s dismissed in 2023.

Jacob Barnett’s story is a testament that, just like normal people, individuals on the autism spectrum can achieve great success. The 26-year-old mathematician defied medical expectations to accomplish so much at a very young age.

