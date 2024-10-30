What was Einstein’s IQ? Find out how smart he really was

Albert Einstein was a German-born theoretical physicist widely recognised for developing the theory of relativity. His mass-energy equivalence formula E = mc2, has been called the world’s most famous equation. In 1921, he received a Nobel Prize for his contribution to quantum physics. But what was Einstein’s IQ, and was he the smartest person ever?

Albert during a 1946 hearing with the Anglo-American Commission (L). Einstein posing for a portrait in 1927 (R). Photo: Bettmann, Donaldson Collection (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Over six decades since his death, Albert is still a name synonymous with genius. In 1999, Physics World ranked him the greatest physicist of all time. The same year, Einstein was named Time’s Person of the Century. His discoveries have become the benchmark for intellectual prowess. This article reveals fascinating details about the IQ of the man behind the numbers.

Albert Einstein’s profile summary

Full name Albert Einstein Gender Male Date of birth 14 March 1879 Date of death 18 April 1955 Zodiac sign Pisces Birthplace Ulm, Kingdom of Württemberg, German Empire Place of death 18 April 1955 Zodiac sign Pisces Birthplace Ulm, Kingdom of Württemberg, German Empire Place of death Princeton, New Jersey, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Jewish Height 5’7’’ (170 cm) Weight 79 kg (175 lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Widowed Spouse Elsa Löwenthal Children 3 Parents Hermann Einstein and Pauline Koch Profession Physicist Net worth $65,000 (at the time of death)

What was Einstein’s IQ?

Albert Einstein’s IQ level remains speculative as he never took a test to determine his intelligence. IQ testing was still in its early stages in the early 90s when he emerged as a scientific luminary.

According to WAIS-IV, a commonly used test today, the maximum IQ test score is 160. A score of 135 and above ranks an individual as 99% smarter than the rest of the population. Various sources, including Medium, report that the scientist had an IQ of 160.

Scholars’ thoughts on Einstein’s IQ

While different scholars each have their own view regarding Albert’s intelligence quotient, one stands out.

As per Dean Keith Simonton, a professor at the University of California, Einstein’s early intellectual development alludes to his IQ being far less striking. The scholar supports his claims, saying:

You get plenty of results if you google Albert Einstein’s IQ percentage, but nothing that I would consider credible. This is because the estimates conflate his intelligence with specific achievements. Nonetheless, he must have had an excellent IQ, considering he was the greatest theoretical physicist of the 20th century.

A portrait of renowned physicist Albert Einstein in 1921. Photo: Bettmann (modified by author)

Source: Original

Evidence proving Albert Einstein’s high IQ level

Jonathan Wai, an assistant professor at the University of Arkansas and a writer for Psychology Today, argues that Albert would have scored high if he had taken an IQ test.

He also adds that the physicist’s teenage thought experiment, in which he imagined chasing after a light beam, mirrors his intellectual prowess.

A dissection of Einstein’s brain revealed that the region responsible for 3D visualisation was larger compared to the average person. Another confirmation of the scientist’s high IQ is that he was a physicist. According to Jonathan’s argument:

Individuals with PhDs in areas such as Physics tend to have high IQs due to their spatial and mathematical ability. An experiment that compared the intelligence level of random people in a population against individuals in the top one per cent of IQ has shown this.

Was Albert Einstein the smartest person ever?

While the physicist has been linked with intellectual brilliance, it is hard to conclude that he was the most intelligent individual ever.

After all, people like Erwin Schrödinger, Robert Oppenheimer, Werner Heisenberg and Isaac Newton also stand out in the list of great scientists. However, Albert’s mental acuity remains unquestionable.

Albert Einstein at the California University of Technology in 1900. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

Albert Einstein’s personal life

Albert is best known for discovering the law of the photoelectric effect, a pivotal step in developing quantum theory. Here are lesser-known facts about him beyond his professional achievements:

How old was Albert Einstein?

The physicist (aged 76 at the time of death) was born on 14 March 1879 in Ulm, Kingdom of Württemberg, German Empire. His parents were Hermann Einstein and Pauline Koch.

Did Albert Einstein have a wife?

Einstein exchanged nuptials with Mileva Marić in January 1903, a year after welcoming their first child, Lieserl. Their son Hans was born in May 1904, and their last-born child was born in July 1910.

The couple separated in 1914 after Mileva discovered that Albert was having a relationship with his maternal cousin Elsa Löwenthal. Their divorce was completed in 1919. Einstein remained married to Elsa from 1919 until she died in 1936.

Einstein and his second wife sailing for home on the SS Celtic in 1921. Photo: Bettman

Source: Getty Images

What happened to Albert Einstein?

On 17 April 1955, the scientist experienced internal bleeding caused by the rupture of an abdominal aorta. He refused surgery, saying:

I want to go on my terms. Prolonging life artificially is tasteless. I have played my part; it is time to go. I will do it elegantly.

The following day, he died at the age of 79. Medical doctor Thomas Harvey removed his brain for preservation during an autopsy in the hope that scientists would one day discover what made Albert so intelligent.

FAQs

Thanks to Einstein's discovery, many are eager to know just how smart he was. Below are some frequently asked questions about him:

What made Einstein a genius?

Albert’s skills were built on a solid foundation of his innate mathematical ability. He spent his life finding answers to unexplainable phenomena.

What was Albert Einstein’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the physicist was worth $65,000 at the time of his death. After adjusting for inflation, his current value is $634,000.

Who had an IQ of 400?

Adragon De Mello has the highest IQ score ever recorded in history. The University of California native had a projected IQ of 400.

Professor Albert Einstein at his home in New Jersey in 1937. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

Who in the world has the highest IQ?

As of 2024, YoungHoon Kim from South Korea has an IQ score of 276, the highest score recorded in today’s society.

While Albert Einstein’s IQ score remains a topic of speculation, we can all agree that his intelligence was unquestionable. It is vital not to lose track of his contributions to modern science while trying to uncover how smart he was.

READ ALSO: What is the highest IQ ever recorded: Top 35 smartest people of all time

Briefly.co.za published the highest IQ ever recorded. Lewis Madison, an American Psychologist, developed IQ tests. People with high IQs can do things ordinary people cannot do or understand.

IQ scores are subjective and vary according to different measures. Some people with the highest IQs ever recorded include Albert Einstein and William Sidis. Discover a list of the smartest people of all time with their IQs.

Source: Briefly News