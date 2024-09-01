Oppenheimer's IQ explored: was he smarter than Einstein?

Robert Oppenheimer was an American science administrator and theoretical physicist who served as the director of the Manhattan Project Los Angeles during World War II. He is known as the 'father of the atomic bomb.' He is considered one of the historical geniuses with high IQs. But what is Oppenheimer's IQ, and was he smarter than Einstein?

A black and white photo of Robert Oppenheimer in a black suit (L). A coloured photo of Oppenheimer (R). Photo: @phillipsexeter, @ww2colourisedphotos on Instagram and Facebook (modified by author)

Robert Oppenheimer was born in New York City, New York, United States. He is well known for leading America into the atomic era through his research. He is also known for starring in Christopher Nolan's film Oppenheimer, in which Cillian Murphy portrays him. Was he smarter than Albert Einstein?

Oppenheimer's profile summary

Full name Julius Robert Oppenheimer Famous as Father of the atomic bomb Gender Male Date of birth 22 April 1904 Age 62 years old (as of 18 February 1967) Zoodiac sign Taurus Place of birth New York City, New York, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10'' Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Hair colour Black Eye colour Blue Mother Ella Friedman Father Julius S. Oppenheimer Siblings 1 Marital status (at death) Married Wife Katherine Oppenheimer Vissering Children 2 School Alcuin Preparatory School, Ethical Culture School of New York College Harvard University Profession Science administrator, theoretical physicist

What was Robert Oppenheimer's IQ?

Oppenheimer's contribution to science and his achievements during his career determines his intelligence. According to CogniDNA and Brainmanager.io, Robert Oppenheimer's IQ level is estimated to range between 135 and 165.

Top-5 facts about Robert Oppenheimer. Photo: @bulletinoftheatomicscientists on Facebook (modified by author)

How smart was Oppenheimer?

Oppenheimer's smartness is based on his intelligence, creativity, and significant contribution to theoretical physics and science administration. He is known for his contribution to theoretical astronomy and the theory of cosmic ray showers.

He was the first to write about the existence of black holes, an astronomical object with a strong gravitational pull that nothing, even light, can escape. He wrote the paper in the 1930s. As a famous teacher, he is remembered as the founding father of the American School of Theoretical Physics.

One of his most outstanding achievements was his contribution to developing the nuclear weapon used during World War II. He oversaw the development of the first atomic weapon, which helped in ending the war.

His contribution made him famous and earned him the household name of the father of the atomic bomb. When asked whether the atomic bomb was necessary for the war, this is what he said in an interview with CBS News.

I believe that the view which I learned from many but above all from general martial and from…secretary of war…that we would have to fight our way to the main islands and would involve a slaughter of Americans and Japanese on a massive scale was arrived at by then in good faith, with regret and on the best evidence that they then had. To that alternative, I think the bomb was an enormous relief...the ending of the war by this means that certainly cruel was not undertaken lightly but am not as of today confident that the better course was then open. I have not a very good answer to this question

Oppenheimer’s IQ vs Einstein

Albert Einstein telling something to Robert Oppenheimer about his attempts to explain matter in terms of space in 1947. Photo: Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone

Was Oppenheimer smarter than Einstein? No, he was not more intelligent than Albert Einstein, a famous theoretical physicist. In the 2023 Christopher Nolan film Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy portrays the physicist as the most intelligent character.

Einstein was more genius than Oppenheimer and considered one of the smartest people ever. His IQ ranges from 160 to 180, making him smarter than 99.9% of the population, while the science administrator's range from 135 to 165.

Albert Einstein's intellectual level is measured through his contribution to theoretical physics. He is known as the 'father of the Theory of Relativity', which gives an understanding of time, space and gravity. The theory of relativity explains his revolutionary ideas about light, time and energy.

Oppenheimer and Einstein's relationship

As portrayed in Christopher Nolan's film, the two were not friends. They had a working relationship. They were colleagues at the Institute for Advanced Study from 1947 to 1955. The two belonged to different generations, Oppenheimer (1904-1967) and Einstein (1879-1955). The two first met in January 1932 when Einstein visited Caltech.

They were not very close at first until the last decades of Einstein after the bombs had already been dropped and the war ended. That is when they became close colleagues. According to The New York Review, Oppenheimer had known each other for 2-3 decades, and it was in the last decade that they became close.

Though I knew Einstein for two or three decades, it was only in the last decade of his life that we were close colleagues and something of friends.

What was Robert Oppenheimer's cause of death?

Oppenheimer, the director of the Institute for Advanced Study (R), listens intently to a discussion by Dr. Albert Einstein regarding matter in terms of space. Photo: CORBIS/Corbis (modified by author)

The American theoretical physicist succumbed to throat cancer. He passed away on 18 February 1967 in Princeton, New Jersey, United States. He was not buried but cremated, and his ashes were scattered on the famous beach named after the scientist. His wife scattered the ashes in the ocean at his favourite spot, Carvel Rock.

What is the highest recorded IQ?

The highest recorded IQ ranges from 250 to 300. The person with the highest IQ level is YoungHoon Kim from South Korea. The World Memory Championship declared him as the person with the highest record of 276 in 2024.

The World Memory Championship is an organized competition of memory sports where competitors memorize as much information as possible within a given period. YoungHoon Kim is the president and CEO of a non-profit organization, the United Sigma Intelligence Association, for the world's brightest minds.

YoungHoon Kim's organization is known for the great minds of Terence Tao, Howard Gardner, and Yuvai Harari. Terence Tao, a Chinese-Australian professor, had the highest IQ before YoungHoon Kim. He has an IQ of 230.

Was Oppenheimer a genius?

The American science administrator is considered a genius based on his IQ score. His intellectual achievements and contribution to theoretical physics prove this. According to various sources, such as LinkedIn and Medicinenet.com, people with an IQ score of 130 and above are considered geniuses.

Robert Oppenheimer's IQ qualifies him as an intelligent person. However, he is not smarter than Albert Einstein, with an IQ score ranging from 160 to 180. Robert Oppenheimer is known for his various contributions to the world of science and earned the name 'father of the atomic bomb.'

