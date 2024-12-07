Who is Blakeny Perry? Get to know Corey Perry’s wife

Corey Perry is a Canadian professional ice hockey player for the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers. Nicknamed Scorey Perry, he is best known for his goal-scoring ability and The Worm for his abrasive playing style. But beyond Corey’s career, he is a doting husband and dad. How much do you know about Blakeny Perry, the woman who won his heart off-rink?

Corey Perry at Rogers Place in 2024 (L). Blakeny at the 2015 Anaheim Lady Ducks Fashion Show Luncheon (R). Photo: Leila Devlin, Jerod Harris (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Corey Perry’s wife, Blakeny, who is constantly subject to public scrutiny despite maintaining a low-key profile, constantly makes headlines. An in-depth analysis reveals fascinating details about her personal and professional life.

Blakeny Perry’s profile summary

Full name Blakeny Perry Gender Female Place of birth Timmins, Ontario, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater Western University Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Corey Perry Children Griffin Perry Profession Philanthropist Famous for Being Corey Perry’s wife

Who is Corey Perry’s wife, Blakeny Perry?

Blakeny gives good meaning to the famous phrase, “Behind every successful man is a woman.” Her unwavering support for her spouse’s sporting career is unmatched.

While she frequents Corey’s games, Blakeny prefers a private lifestyle away from the paparazzi and the internet’s prying eyes.

You would probably expect her to be basking in the glory of her husband’s prominence, but this is not the case. As such, scanty information exists about the celebrity wife. We have defied the odds to reveal lesser-known facts about Blakeny Perry.

Blakeny and Corey Perry during a 2014 charitable event. Photo: Leonard Ortiz

Source: Original

A look at Blakeny Perry’s roots

Born in Timmins, Ontario, Canada, she went by Blakeny Robertson before marrying the sportsman. Although her date of birth remains a mystery, various tabloids estimate Blakeny Perry’s age to be between 30 and 40, considering her husband is 39 as of 2024.

What does Blakeny Perry do for a living?

The Ontario native is best known for her charity work. She has actively participated in several charitable endeavours, including the Ronald McDonald House, Lady Duck Soiree, and the Learn to Play Programme.

Although little information regarding Blakeny’s professional career is publicly available, her love for giving back to society mirrors her dedication to community service.

Details about Blakeny and Corey’s love life

The pair met in 2010 via a mutual friend at a bar in London where Blakeny worked as a bartender. Their first date was at the African Lion Safari. This marked a significant step in the duo’s romantic life as they began dating soon after.

After dating for four years, Corey proposed to his girlfriend in 2014 at Newport Beach. The couple exchanged nuptials on 18 July 2014 at Evergreen Brickworks in Toronto. In August 2017, the Perry family welcomed their first child, Griffin.

Corey Perry at a surprise reception prior to the game between the Anaheim Ducks and the Dallas Stars at Honda Center in 2020. Photo: Debora Robinson

Source: Getty Images

Blakeny Perry’s husband: successful ice hockey player

Corey learned to skate when he was 2. He was drafted in the first round by the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim (now Anaheim Ducks) in the 2003 NHL Entry Draft.

He played for the team for 14 years before signing a deal with the Dallas Stars in 2019. The sportsman has also played for the Tampa Bay Lightning, Montreal Canadiens and Chicago Blackhawks.

Perry won gold medals with Canada at the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics. In 2016, he captained Canada to gold at the 2016 IHF World Championships. He is the second player to combine Triple Gold membership with gold at the World Junior Championship.

Why is Corey Perry nicknamed The Worm?

During a March 2021 Q&A session, the rink guru revealed the story behind his famous nickname, saying:

I have had this moniker for over a decade. Todd Bertuzzi gave it to me one day, and it stuck.

Exploring Blakeny Perry’s husband’s millionaire status

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Corey Perry’s net worth is $35 million. He has amassed this wealth from his illustrious sporting career, which includes lucrative contracts and bonuses.

Sportsman Corey Perry during the 2024 Media Day at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida. Photo: Bruce Bennett

Source: Getty Images

His most recent one-year contract with the Edmonton Oilers in July 2024 guarantees him $1.4 million. As documented by Architectural Digest, Blakeny and Corey reside in a lavish 9,000-square-foot lavish home designed by Ali Budd Interiors.

FAQs

Personal lives often intersect with the limelight in the dynamic world of professional sports. No wonder internet sleuths spend hours looking to uncover details about Corey’s wife, Blakeny. Here are some frequently asked questions about the power sports couple:

How old is Corey Perry?

Perry (39 as of 2024) was born on 16 May 1985 in New Liskeard, Ontario. He is the oldest of Nancy and Geoff’s two sons. When Corey Perry was 10, his family relocated to Peterborough, Ontario. Like their dad, the sportsman’s brother Adam is presently in law enforcement.

Is Corey Perry of the Edmonton Oilers married?

The athlete is off the market. He has enjoyed marital bliss with his wife for nine years. Blakeny and Corey Perry’s son is 7 years old as of 2024. He enjoys ice hockey like his dad.

Did Corey Perry ever win a Cup?

Corey Perry won his first Stanley Cup in his rookie season with the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim in 2007.

Corey Perry during the first period in an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena in 2024. Photo: Claus Andersen

Source: Getty Images

What is Corey Perry’s height?

The ice hockey star stands 6 feet 3 inches (191 cm) tall and weighs 94 kg (208 lbs). He features brown hair and eyes.

Blakeny Perry and her husband are notoriously private about their family life. While the celebrity wife is not in the limelight like her husband, Corey acknowledges her input in the successful professional ice hockey player he is today.

READ ALSO: Who is Kemba Smith's husband? Family life and relationship

Briefly.co.za shared lesser-known facts about Kemba Smith’s husband. After spending over six years in prison and paying for the crimes of her ex-boyfriend, Smith got a second chance at love when she met her current partner.

Kemba, a mother of two, has spent her post-prison time as a criminal justice advocate, author, and motivational speaker. Check the article for more on her family life today.

Source: Briefly News