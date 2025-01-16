Is Maxx Morando's net worth on par with Miley Cyrus' wealth?

Maxx Morando is an American drummer and songwriter. He came into the limelight for being the drummer of The Regrettes rock band. Morando is also widely known as Miley Cyrus' boyfriend. His fame has made many curious about his earnings and whether his net worth equals his partner's wealth. So, what is Maxx Morando's net worth?

Maxx and Miley Cyrus at The 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles (L). Maxx and Miley Cyrus at the front row for the Gucci Love Parade (Photo: Stewart Cook, Michael Buckner (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Maxx Morando was born in Los Angeles, California, United States. He gained fame due to his talent as a drummer. He was a member of The Regrettes band between 2015 and 2018 and works with Liily band. Aside from his fame as a drummer, his relationship with the American singer Miley Cyrus has attracted much attention, making fans curious about his wealth.

Maxx Morando's profile summary

Full name Maxx Morando Gender Male Date of birth 16 November 1998 Age 26 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States of America Current residence California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'8" (173 cm) Weight 154 lbs (70 kg) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Mother Amy Kaye Morando Father Dan Morando Siblings 1 Relationship status In a relationship Partner Miley Cyrus School School of Rock Profession Drummer, songwriter Social media Instagram

What is Maxx Morando's net worth in 2025?

According to Net Worths, The Sun, and Silent Bio, the American drummer's net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $5 million. He earns from his career as a drummer, songwriter, and fashion designer.

Top five facts about Maxx Morando. Photo: Michael Buckner/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

What is Miley Cyrus' net worth compared to Maxx Morando?

The American singer-songwriter's net worth is higher than that of her boyfriend, Maxx Morando. According to Celebrity Net Worth and Marca.com, she has an alleged net worth of $160 million.

Maxx Morando's career

Maxx Morando's job is as a professional drummer, songwriter, and fashion designer. He began his career in 2015 as a drummer in Genessa. The band included guitarist Genessa Gariano and bassist Sage Chavis. They later formed the rock band The Regrettes. The band is known for studio albums such as How Do You Love, Feel Your Feelings Fool and Attention Seeker. He left the band in 2018.

Maxx Morando joined Liily rock band in 2016. The band consists of four musicians: Dylan Nash, Sam De La Torre and Anastasis. They released their debut single, Toro, in 2018. Liily is known for songs including Odds Are It's Blue, Early Bopper, Motivation and Wash.

Producer career

The famous musician is also a song producer. He has worked with his girlfriend, Miley Cyrus, on two tracks from her album Endless Summer Vacation. Maxx Morando is credited as a producer on the songs Violet Chemistry and Handstand.

Fashion designer

Miley's boyfriend is also a fashion designer. The American actress revealed in a Vogue interview that Maxx helped her create one of her festival looks with designer Shane Kastl.

This look is a one-of-a-kind collaboration between two of my favourite emerging artists, Maxx Morando and Shane Kastl. Shane used existing pieces I've collected over time and customized Maxx's cartoon characters [within] his construction. Their collaboration is the perfect example of sustainability becoming the next fashion phase, and it proves that anything can be reinvented, which resonates with me deeply.

Maxx Morando and Miley Cyrus' relationship

Maxx Morando and Miley Cyrus' dating rumours started in November 2021 when they were spotted together at Miley's New Year's Eve Party special. The actress confirmed their relationship status in a British Vogue interview. She said she met her boyfriend when they were on a blind date.

We got put on a blind date. Well, it was blind for me and not really for him. I thought, 'The worst that can happen is I leave.'

Maxx Morando, Miley Cyrus, and Brandi Cyrus behind the scenes at The 66th Annual Grammy Awards, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Francis Specker

Source: Getty Images

Are Miley and Maxx still together?

The two are still together. They were seen sharing a kiss during the 2024 Grammy Awards when Miley was celebrating her wins. As per People, the two live together in California, USA.

What is the age difference between Maxx Morando and Miley Cyrus?

The American actress and Maxx Morando have a six-year age difference. Miley Cyrus was born on 23 November 1992, while Maxx was born on 16 November 1998. Miley is six years older.

FAQs

Morando is famous as a professional drummer and songwriter. He has gained attention due to his relationship with the renowned actress. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about him.

What does Maxx Morando do for a living? He is an American drummer, songwriter, producer and fashion designer.

He is an American drummer, songwriter, producer and fashion designer. How did Miley meet Max? The two met over a blind date.

The two met over a blind date. Does Maxx Morando have siblings? The American professional drummer has a younger sister, Bella Ruby.

The American professional drummer has a younger sister, Bella Ruby. How old is Maxx Morando? He is 26 years old as of 2024. The producer was born on November 16, 1998.

Miley Cyrus' boyfriend is a drummer, fashion designer and songwriter. Maxx Morando's net worth is significantly lower than his girlfriend's.

READ ALSO: What is Kodak Black's net worth? A look at his wealth and lifestyle

Briefly.co.za published an article about Kodak Black's net worth. He started rapping at the age of 12. and rose to fame when Drake shared a video of him dancing to Kodak's song.

Kodak Black is known for studio albums such as Dying to Live, Back for Everything and Painting Pictures. Discover fascinating facts about his net worth here.

Source: Briefly News