Robert Eustace's net worth, estimated in millions, reflects his remarkable journey as a visionary entrepreneur. As the founder of Applied Systems, he revolutionized the insurance industry with innovative software solutions.

Eustace has built his wealth through technology, insurance, and entrepreneurial ventures.

He owns a luxurious mansion on Hutchinson Island in Jensen Beach, Florida.

Robert founded Applied Systems.

Robert Eustace's profile summary

Full name Robert Eustace Gender Male Date of birth September 13, 1962 Age 62 years old (as of March 2025) Current residence Hutchinson Island, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Height 6 feet 2 inches Weight 82 kg (approx) Relationship status Married Wife Elsa Eustace Profession Entrepreneur

Robert Eustace's net worth and income sources

Robert Eustace reportedly has an estimated worth of $70 million. His wealth stems from his successful ventures in technology and entrepreneurship.

Applied Systems

In 1980, Robert founded Applied Systems, a company that provides cloud-based electronic management software for insurance agencies. He serves as the company's board chairman. He also owns Insuresoft, an Illinois-based insurance computer software supplier and a subsidiary of Applied Systems.

MetaWeb Technologies and Freebase

Eustace also founded MetaWeb Technologies, which created Freebase, a knowledge database. Google acquired Freebase in 2010, boosting Robert's wealth and influence in the tech industry. He also joined Google as a senior executive and was crucial in developing the Google Knowledge Graph.

The system revolutionized data organization and search engine capabilities. Robert Eustace's software expertise solidified his position in the technology industry, coinciding with the company's stock growth and boosting his financial standing.

How much is the Eustace mansion worth?

The Eustace Mansion, located at 4545 Northeast Ocean Boulevard on Hutchinson Island, is estimated to be worth over $24 million. The property features six bedrooms, ten bathrooms, a 2-story great room, a formal dining room, a kitchen, and a breakfast room.

The Hutchinson Island mansion also includes a gym, a bar, an indoor lap pool, private beach access, and marble floors, among other luxurious amenities. During the festive season, the luxury residence features over 700,000 brilliant Christmas lights, which have become a significant attraction on Hutchinson Island. The lights are turned on every night up until 11 pm.

What is the net worth of the Eustace family?

Robert and Elsa Eustace's net worth is over $2.5 billion. Their wealth reflects their diverse income streams, including Robert Eustace's career in technology, strategic investments, and Elsa Eustace's contributions through her business ventures.

Who owns the Eustace mansion?

Robert and Elsa Eustace own the 50,000-square-foot estate. The oceanfront mansion on Hutchinson Island in Jensen Beach, Florida, is a prominent landmark on the Treasure Coast.

Who is Robert Eustace?

Robert Eustace is a renowned entrepreneur and the founder of Applied Systems, an industry leader in cloud-based electronic management software for insurance agencies. Robert (aged 62 years old as of March 2025) was born on September 13, 1962.

Trivia

Besides the Eustace mansion in Hutchinson Island, Robert and his wife have other properties on Sunshine Island.

Robert is also into philanthropy and uses proceeds from the Christmas lights to donate to charitable causes.

The $8 million construction project of his luxurious mansion began in 2002.

Robert Eustace's wife, Elsa, is a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist who co-founded a biotechnology company called AntriaBio.

Robert Eustace's net worth highlights the rewards of innovation, determination, and strategic foresight. From founding Applied Systems to diversifying his investments, he exemplifies entrepreneurial and technological excellence.

