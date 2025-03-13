In high-profile families, few names command as much attention as the Trumps. Besides his academic pursuits at NYU, Barron Trump's net worth, estimated in millions, has been making headlines, especially after his unwavering presence during his dad's presidential campaign and inauguration.

Barron is the youngest of Donald Trump's five children. Photo: @Evie_Magazine, @MattMargaras on X (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Key takeaways

Barron is a first-year student at the prestigious New York University , taking a degree in business.

, taking a degree in business. Barron recently ventured into real estate .

. Much of his wealth stems from his influential family and trust fund.

Despite being the youngest of Donald Trump's children, Barron's wealth surpasses his siblings.

Barron Trump's profile summary

Full name Barron William Trump Gender Male Date of birth March 20, 2006 Age 18 years old (as of February 2025) Place of birth Manhattan, New York, USA Current residence Manhattan, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Height 6 feet 9 inches Weight 80 kg (approx) Father Donald Trump Mother Melania Trump Siblings Ivanka, Eric, Tiffany, and Donald Trump Jr Relationship status Single Education Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School, St. Andrew's Episcopal, Oxbridge Academy, New York University Profession Entrepreneur

Barron Trump's net worth and assets

According to Hindustan Times, Barron Trump's net worth in 2025 is $80 million. His wealth stems from his inheritance and trust fund set up by his dad.

Barron's financial standing is notable, thanks to family assets and strategic financial planning by his parents. Photo: @Enfant1984 on X (modified by author)

Source: Original

Barron Trump's car

Barron owns a fleet of luxurious cars. However, he is always spotted cruising in SUVs surrounded by high-security detail.

Does Barron have his own house?

Barron owns a 10,000-square-foot mansion in Mar-a-Lago valued at $11 million. Donald Trump acquired the property for $8 million in 1985.

The mansion features a golf course, a swimming pool, and a spa, among other luxurious amenities. Barron Trump's real estate portfolio also includes a 30-acre estate in New Jersey worth $30 million.

First Lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center on November 06, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Florida. Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

Barron Trump's business

On July 14, 2024, Trump's youngest son filed papers in Wyoming to incorporate his real estate business, Trump, Fulcher & Roxburgh Capital Inc. The company was dissolved a few days after his father was re-elected to avoid intense media scrutiny due to the elections.

However, Barronh's partner, Roxburgh, revealed that the company would relaunch once the US election whirlwind calmed down and with a new partner, Carter Fulcher. Once they relaunch, they will focus on high-end real estate development with properties and golf courses in Utah, Arizona, and Idaho.

How old is Donald Trump's youngest son?

Barron, whose full name is Barron William Trump (aged 18 years as of March 2025), was born in Manhattan, New York, United States, on March 20, 2006. His parents are Melania Trump and Donald Trump, and he has five half-siblings from his dad's past relationships.

Barron Trump at Donald Trump's inauguration ceremonies in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on January 20, 2025, in Washington, DC. Photo by Kevin Lamarque - Pool

Source: Getty Images

Trivia

Trump's youngest son recently enrolled at the prestigious New York University to pursue a Bachelor's degree in business.

Barron was crucial in garnering Gen Z votes during his dad's presidential campaign.

Barron speaks English, French, and Slovenian.

Barron was instrumental in the 2024 US elections as he helped his father, Donald Trump, to win over voters from Gen Z.

Barron is the youngest of Donald Trump's five children, and his older siblings are Donald Jr., Ivanka, Eric, and Tiffany.

Donald Trump's net worth is around $7 billion.

Barron Trump's net worth, estimated to be around $80 million, reflects the substantial wealth and influence of the Trump family. Despite being the youngest, Barron's financial standing is notable, thanks to family assets and strategic financial planning by his parents.

READ ALSO: Is Barron Trump autistic?

Briefly.co.za published an article about Barron Trump, the younger son of Donald Trump and his third wife, Melania Trump, who has been a subject of autism rumours since his father first took office.

The rumour started in 2016 when the boy was just ten during his father's first presidential bid. Find out more facts about the speculations surrounding Barron Trump.

Source: Briefly News