Is Lukas Nelson married? Why he refuses to follow Willie Nelson’s path

Is Lukas Nelson married? Though the young music star has followed in his father's footsteps to become an iconic musician, he does not seem to imitate Willie Nelson's marital life.

'I decided to stay away from marriage.'

Key takeaways

Lukas Nelson is the son of American singer, guitarist, and actor Willie Nelson .

. Nelson founded the music band Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real in 2008.

in 2008. He is the first son of Annie D'Angelo , Willie Nelson's fourth wife.

, Willie Nelson's fourth wife. Lukas is avoiding marriage till he is 50 years old so as not to be a three-time divorcee like his father.

Profile summary

Full name Lukas Autry Nelson Gender Male Date of birth 25 December 1988 Age 36 years old (as of March 2025) Place of birth Austin, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Mother Annie D'Angelo Father Willie Nelson Siblings 7 Marital status Single Profession Musician Social media Instagram

Is Lukas Nelson married?

Lukas Nelson's wife is not known. He is yet to be married because he wants to avoid getting divorced thrice like his father. In an interview with Biscuits & Jam Podcast in 2023, he said:

I think the difference between him and I is that I decided to stay away from marriage, at least in the beginning so that I can pick one and stick with it. I don’t want to go through three divorces and then settle when I’m 50. I’d rather just settle when I’m 50 if that’s what it takes.

How old is Lukas Nelson?

Lukas Nelson is 36 years old as of March 2025. He was born on 25 December 1988 in Austin, United States of America. Nelson grew up between Texas and Hawaii and attended high school in Austin.

Who is Lukas Nelson's mum?

The Sticks and Stones singer's mother is Annie D'Angelo. She is a makeup artist and has worked for different movies. According to her IMDb page, some of her movies include Bachelor Party (1984), Hollywood Vice Squad (1986), and The Rosary Murders (1987).

She married Willie on 16 September 1991, making his fourth marriage. Annie has been a guide and protector for her husband, Willie Nelson, for over three decades. In 2023, Lukas told Texas Monthly about his mother's role in his father's life. He said:

My mom’s an amazing person. She’s brilliant, she’s strong, and she’s full of integrity. I mean, she’s fiery. She’s a good balance to my dad. The greatest thing about my mom is she takes great care of my father.

How many kids does Willie Nelson have and how many times has he been married?

Willie Nelson has eight children from four marriages, per People. He married Martha Matthews between 1952 and 1962, and they had Lana, Susie, and Billy, who died in 1991.

He later married Shirley Collie from 1963 to 1971 but no kids. Nelson married Connie Koepke from 1971 to 1988 and had Paula and Amy with her. He has Lukas and Jack Micah with Annie D'Angelo after he married her in 1991.

Willie's friend Mary Haney has a daughter Renee, born in 1953. He did not know till 2012.

What kind of music is Lukas Nelson into?

Lukas Nelson's music style is deeply rooted in country rock, influenced by his father, Willie Nelson, and Neil Young. He formed the band, Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real (POTR), in Los Angeles in 2008. They have released eight studio albums, two live albums, and many singles.

The POTR comprises Lukas, Anthony LoGerfo, Corey McCormick, Logan Metz, and Tato Melgar. Nelson's music career has been marked by collaborations with his father and Lady Gaga on the soundtrack for the 2018 film A Star Is Born. His latest album, Sticks and Stones, was released in 2023.

His songs, Forget About Georgia and Georgia On My Mind, were inspired by Lukas Nelson's girlfriend at the early stage of his career. He told NPR in 2017:

Yeah. I met this girl named Georgia in San Francisco. I fell in love with her and we were never really together, but it was kind of this romantic back-and-forth for a while. It was a heartbreak, and I learned a lot, and I grew a lot from this relationship.

Some of his other songs are:

More Than Friends (feat. Lainey Wilson)

(feat. Lainey Wilson) Perennial Bloom

Black Eyes (co-written with Lady Gaga)

(co-written with Lady Gaga) Look What I Found (co-written with Lady Gaga)

What did Lukas Nelson win a Grammy for?

Lukas won a Grammy for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media in 2020. He also won a BAFTA Award for Best Original Music.

Frequently asked questions

Who is Lukas Nelson's new wife? He does not have a wife .

He . Does Lukas Nelson have a son? He is not married and does not have a son or children.

He is and does not have a son or children. Is Willie Nelson married today? He is married to Annie D'Angelo , and they share two children, Lukas and Jack Micah.

He is , and they share two children, Lukas and Jack Micah. What does Willie Nelson call his wife? He reportedly calls her my pet rattler .

He reportedly calls her . How much is Willie Nelson worth right now? Celebrity Net Worth estimates his net worth as $25 million .

Celebrity Net Worth estimates his net worth as . What is the age difference between Willie Nelson and his wife? There is 23 years difference between them. Annie D'Angelo was born on 27 August 1956.

Is Lukas Nelson married? The singer is not married. He claims that he does not want to fall victim to divorce like his father. Nelson's focus is currently on his music career.

