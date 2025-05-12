Bob Avila's cause of death explained: What happened to the legendary horseman?

Bob Avila exemplified the limitless potential of human dedication in horsemanship. Some colleagues believed he could train a horse to do anything. His passing shocked many, including those who cheered him on during performances. Many are still asking: What was Bob Avila’s cause of death?

Bob Avila passed away during the AQHA World Championship at age 72 .

during the AQHA World Championship at . He was inducted into the AQHA and NRCHA Halls of Fame and was awarded the World’s Greatest Horseman twice.

Avila mentored several successful horse riders and coached in the industry, including his son, BJ Avila.

and coached in the industry, including his son, BJ Avila. Bob appeared briefly in the third season of Yellowstone and was honoured posthumously in the Season 5 finale.

What was Bob Avila's cause of death?

Bob Avila’s passing came as a surprise to almost everyone in the horse business, but no one knows the exact details of how he passed away.

Avila passed on while gracing the American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) World Championship in support of his wife, Dana, and other horse riders. The announcement shared in an Instagram post read:

The AQHA family has lost a legend. AQHA Professional Horseman and American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame member Bob Avila passed away today at the age of 72. We extend our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to his wife, Dana, son, BJ Avila, and the rest of the Avila family and their extended AQHA family.

What happened to Bobby Avila?

According to The Independent, Bob Avila passed away on 9 November 2024. He was attending the World Show with his wife, Dana, and friends when he started feeling sick. Bob passed away the next day.

Bob Avila’s celebration of life was held on 26 January 2025 at the Kimes’ Ranch facility. Al Dunning, Juli Thorson, Dale Livingston, Jeff Mutters, and Bobby Smith attended.

How old was Bob Avila when he passed away?

Bob Avila was 72 years old at the time of his passing. He was survived by his wife, Dana, and son BJ. According to an article by Equine Chronicle, Dana said the following about her husband:

I’d give anything for just five more minutes with him. I’m thankful for the life he lived. It was a storied life. He was never sick a day; he lived life on his terms and left on his terms. We should all be so lucky.

Who was Bob Avila?

Bob was a masterful horseman, trainer, businessman, and author. His impact cuts across numerous disciplines in the Western world of performance horses, detailed below:

Equestrian career

Bob grew up in a family where most members were AQHA competitors. He was raised around horses early and learned various disciplines while at it.

The late horseman was astute at halter and rope, cow horse events, reining, and Western pleasure. This earned him the description of being one of the last true versatile horsemen. As published on Quarter Horse News, Jim Spence, an industry colleague and reined cow horse trainer, said the following about Bob:

He could pick out and fit a halter horse and make it a world champion… Nobody does that anymore.

Avila won the prestigious NRCHA World’s Greatest Horseman title twice and the NRCHA Snaffle Bit Futurity Open Championship three times. He also set a record at the NRCHA Stallion Stakes with his five-time triumph. Outside the arena, he inspired many people through his mentoring technique.

Literary work

Bob Avila documented his horseriding skills in literary works. One of his outstanding works is Win With Bob Avila: Beyond Training, Mentoring from a World Champion Horseman. He co-authored the book with Juli Thorson.

Another book Avila authored is Be a Smart Horse Buyer: A Guide to Avoiding Common Mistakes & Finding the Right Horse for You. This book gives practical guidance on purchasing the right horse, understanding pre-purchase exams, and evaluating sale videos.

Bob also contributed considerably to equine publications. He had a regular column in Horse & Rider magazine. He cemented his legendary status as an educator and mentor in the horse training world through various media.

Television appearance

Bob Avila made a cameo on Yellowstone in its third season, Episode 8, titled I Killed a Man Today, where he showcased his horsemanship skills. He appeared at the same market where John Dutton was looking to purchase a horse and offered professional advice.

The directors and producers of Yellowstone honoured Bob in the series' final episode. The season five finale was in his memory. According to Men’s Health, the episode started with a black “In Memoriam” card, reading:

This episode is dedicated to Bob Avila. See you down the dusty trail, amigo.

Business

Bob Avila was not limited to horsemanship and was also a businessman. He co-owned Avila Training Stables, located in Arizona. He also developed his line of horse products, including saddles and tacks.

Frequently asked questions

Who died in Yellowstone? Bob Avila from Yellowstone passed away.

Bob Avila from passed away. Who was Bob Avila’s wife? He was married to Dana Mandala Avila. They were married for over 17 years.

He was married to Dana Mandala Avila. They were married for over 17 years. Who is Bob Avila connected to Yellowstone? He was a professional horseman and Hall of Famer and made a special cameo in the series.

Bob Avila’s cause of death has not been shared by his family or anyone. The story is that he fell sick and passed away the next day. His legacy in the equine world lives on.

