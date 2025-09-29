Julie Banderas' weight loss journey: How the Fox News anchor shed pounds

Julie Banderas' weight loss journey inspired thousands with her powerful and honest transformation. She shed 35 to 40 pounds through sheer determination, intense workouts, and a clean diet. Julie explained how the weight loss improved how she felt about herself,

I feel like a new person, not just in terms of appearance, but in how I show up for myself and others.

Julie on January 17, 2025 (L). Banderas on August 12, 2024 (R). Photo: @jewelsbidwell on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Julie Banderas reportedly lost 35 to 40 pounds over one year.

over one year. Julie has reportedly been open about how her transformation was achieved, dispelling rumours about using weight loss drugs like Zepbound or Ozempic.

dispelling rumours about using weight loss drugs like Zepbound or Ozempic. Banderas reportedly lost weight with a clean diet and a consistent workout routine.

Julie Banderas' profile summary

Full name Julie Banderas Gender Female Date of birth September 25, 1973 Age 52 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Hartford, Connecticut, United States Current residence New York City, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Height 5 feet 4 inches Weight 60 kg (approx) Father Howard D. Bidwell Mother Fabiola R. Bidwell Siblings Five Relationship status Divorced Ex-husband Andrew Sansone Children Addison Melissa, Avery Julie, Harrison Education Rosarian Academy and Emerson College Profession Television news anchor Net worth $12 million - $14 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

A look at Julie Banderas' weight loss journey: before and after

Julie Banderas, the Fox News anchor, embarked on a disciplined weight loss journey that resulted in her shedding significant weight. Her before-and-after transformation shows a striking difference that has caused a social media frenzy.

She reportedly lost 35 to 40 pounds due to intense workouts and a clean diet for over a year. In an Instagram post, she shared her intensive five-day-a-week workout routine. She captioned,

Started my day with my intensive Tribe FIT HIIT (High-intensity interval training) which kicks my ass daily. Stay tuned for a post detailing my fitness journey for the past 2 years 5 days a week.

Julie Banderas on October 6, 2024. Photo: @jewelsbidwell on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Effects of Julie Banderas' weight gain

Julie Banderas' weight gain was not without its challenges. In an interview, she talked about feeling unhealthy and stuck with her then weight, which triggered her to embark on her weight loss journey. She revealed,

I was looking in the mirror before Christmas 2023 and I didn’t recognize the person looking back.

She added,

I didn’t feel strong. I didn’t feel healthy. I felt stuck.

How did Julie Banderas lose so much weight?

Julie Banderas lost significant weight through a dedicated combination of a meticulously clean, low-carb, high-protein diet and a consistent, intense workout routine. In the interview above, Julie elaborated,

No cheat meals. I’m not saying that’s for everyone — but for me? One cookie leads to the whole box.

Julie on February 7, 2023 (L). Banderas' three children at Storybook Experiences on December 26, 2022 (R). Photo: @jewelsbidwell on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Is Julie Banderas on Ozempic?

The talented TV presenter is not on Ozempic or other modern weight loss procedures. She revealed this in an X post, explaining that she lost weight primarily due to intense working out and being on a diet. She tweeted,

No. Intense workouts and exercising like a fiend for two years 5 days a week. Heavy on the protein, extremely low carb intake and major cut back on alcohol.

What happened with Julie Banderas and her husband?

Julie Banderas and her ex-husband, Andrew Sansone, finalised their divorce in 2023. She filed for divorce in 2022 after a period of unhappiness and marital conflict, which included accusations of emotional abuse.

Banderas' ex-husband, Andrew Sansone, on June 10, 2022 (L). Julie and Andrew's three children on August 8, 2022 (R). Photo: @Andrew Sansone on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

About Julie Banderas' injury

Julie suffered a significant injury while she was skiing in 2019. In an X post, the news anchor revealed that she underwent an ACL/meniscus repair surgery. She wrote,

This interview got postponed more times than I can count due to my ski injury so it’s only fitting we taped the segment the day before my ACL/meniscus repair surgery.

Exploring Julie Banderas' age and early life

Julie Banderas, 52 years old as of 2025, was born in Hartford, Connecticut, United States, on September 25, 1973. She was born to a Colombian immigrant mother, Fabiola Rodriguez, and a Navy veteran father, Howard Dexter Bidwell, who was also a civil engineer. She grew up alongside her sister, Melissa Bidwell, and four half-siblings.

Julie on May 7, 2025 (L). Banderas and her three children: Melissa, Avery, and Harrison, on April 27, 2025 (R). Photo: @jewelsbidwell on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Trivia

Julie served as a Fox News anchor and correspondent for over two decades, joining the channel in March 2005.

She earned her Bachelor of Science in Broadcast Journalism from Emerson College in Boston, Massachusetts.

Julie has three kids and owns two dogs.

Banderas is 5 feet 4 inches tall; her other measurements are 35-25-38 inches.

Conclusion

Julie Banderas' weight loss journey resulted in her shedding between 35 and 40 pounds over two years. She has been open on social media about how her transformation was achieved, dispelling rumours about using weight loss drugs like Zepbound or Ozempic. Instead, her approach was grounded in intense, consistent workouts and a tailored diet plan.

