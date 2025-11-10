Justin Saliman's net worth: how rich is the founder of Ceterix Orthopaedics?

Justin Saliman's net worth, estimated at $50 million, highlights the impressive success of a renowned orthopaedic surgeon and innovative entrepreneur. He invented the innovative NovoStitch Pro Meniscal Repair System, dramatically advancing knee surgery methods. He is also the founder of Ceterix Orthopaedics.

Key takeaways

Justin Saliman is a Beverly Hills-based orthopaedic surgeon.

Saliman is a He founded Ceterix Orthopaedics , a company aimed at improving meniscus repair surgery. He sold it for $105 million in 2019 to Smith & Nephew .

, a company aimed at improving meniscus repair surgery. He sold it for . Justin Saliman grew up in Denver, Colorado.

Colorado. He was married to Bree Turner and was also dating Sofía Vergara, a Colombian-American actress.

Justin Saliman's profile summary

Full name Justin Saliman Gender Male Age Early 50s Place of birth Denver, Colorado, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Relationship status Single (reportedly) Ex-wife Bree Turner Children Stella Jean and Dean Education University of Colorado, Stanford University, and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Profession Orthopaedic surgeon and entrepreneur

Justin Saliman's net worth

Justin Saliman's net worth is estimated to be $50 million, according to Hello! Magazine. His fortune primarily stems from his long-standing orthopaedic surgery career and entrepreneurship.

In an interview with Forbes, Justin talked about why he chose to combine orthopaedic surgery and invention. He revealed,

The reason I chose to combine business and medicine is I knew I wanted to be able to make a positive health impact on a macro level. I realized building med tech companies was my way to do it.

A look at Dr Justin Saliman's career

Justin Saliman is an experienced orthopaedic surgeon based in Beverly Hills. While at Stanford University, Justin worked with the San Francisco 49ers and other university sports teams as part of his fellowship program. In 2007, he founded Advanced Meniscus Technologies and SuturePro Technologies.

In 2010, Justin merged Advanced Meniscus Technologies and SuturePro Technologies to form Ceterix Orthopaedics. The company, which aimed to help repair meniscus tears, was acquired by Smith & Nephew in 2019 for $105 million.

Saliman also founded OutcomeMD in 2016. This is a digital outcome tracking platform that helps healthcare professionals elevate care and allows patients to celebrate their medical outcomes.

About Dr Justin Saliman's age and early life

Justin Saliman's age is not publicly known, but he is alleged to be in his early fifties. He was born and raised in Denver, Colorado, and lives in Los Angeles, California.

His grandfather was one of the lead engineers during the construction of the Hoover Dam. This sparked Saliman's curiosity at an early age to learn how things are run from the inside.

Justin Saliman's educational background

According to his LinkedIn profile, Justin enrolled at the University of Colorado Boulder in 1993 and graduated with a degree in Economics in 1997. He later acquired his medical degree from the University of Colorado Anschutz School of Medicine, graduating in 2001.

Between 2001 and 2006, Saliman went to the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai for his orthopaedics residency. He later went to Stanford University School of Medicine to pursue a sports fellowship between 2006 and 2007.

About Justin Saliman's wife and children

Justin Saliman is seemingly single as of writing. He exchanged vows in 2008 with Bree Turner, a talented actress and dancer. They were blessed with two children, a daughter named Stella Jean and a son named Dean.

However, their union faced irreconcilable differences, and Bree Turner filed for a divorce in 2018. According to their divorce settlement, Justin reportedly pays the ex-wife $3,000 in spousal support and $4000 in child support every month.

After the divorce, Justin Saliman began a relationship with Modern Family actress Sofía Vergara. The duo reportedly began dating in October 2023 when they were spotted on a dinner date at Funke restaurant in L.A. She later soft-launched their relationship in April 2024 on her Instagram stories.

However, Sofia's last post with the orthopaedic surgeon was in July 2024. In January 2025, at the Golden Globes Awards, she subtly hinted at their split after she talked about her New Year's goals, mentioning that she was manifesting a boyfriend. She hinted,

Health, money, a boyfriend or a lover, maybe.

Justin helped Vergara heal from a knee surgery during their time together.

Saliman practices part-time as an orthopaedic surgeon at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

The surgeon maintains a low-key lifestyle despite having been affiliated with Hollywood stars.

Final word

Justin Saliman's net worth, estimated to be $50 million, showcases the impressive financial success of an innovative orthopaedic surgeon and entrepreneur. With a career built on pioneering meniscus repair technology, his wealth rises from both surgical expertise and business ventures, having founded Ceterix Orthopaedics.

