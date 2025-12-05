Thierry Henry has made a name for himself in the world of sports. He is considered one of the greatest strikers of all time and one of the greatest players in Premier League history while with Arsenal. Apart from his professional life, fans often wonder whether Andrea Rajacic is Thierry Henry’s wife, given how private she is.

Thierry Henry at Champions Park on August 10, 2024 (L) and with Andrea Rajacic at the Curzon Mayfair on October 12, 2025 (R). Photo: Luke Hales, Lia Toby (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Thierry Henry has been in a long-term relationship with Andrea Rajacic for almost two decades .

with Andrea Rajacic for almost two . The former Arsenal footballer was married to model and actress Nicole Merry for four years.

for four years. Henry and his partner, Andrea Rajacic, share three children.

Profile summary

Full name Andrea Rajacic Date of birth 30 November 1986 Age 39 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina Nationality Bosnian Parents Tatjana and Nebojša Rajacic Siblings Jovana Relationship status In a relationship Partner Thierry Henry Children Three children Net worth $1-$5 million

Is Andrea Rajacic Thierry Henry's wife?

Thierry Henry’s current partner is Andrea Rajacic. There are no official public records indicating the date of their wedding. Andrea prefers a private life. She has spoken about valuing her privacy and clarified that she does not have a modelling career. As Telegrafi published, Andrea said:

I am a very private person, and I would not like to make any statements. You yourself know how it is with people like Thierry and what pressure public figures are under. I have never modelled. I graduated in management in America. I wouldn't want to reveal more than that, especially now.

Facts about Andrea Rajacic. Photo: Joe Maher/WireImage on Getty Images (modified by author)

Exploring Andrea Rajacic's background

Andrea was born on 30 November 1986 in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, to Nebojsa Rajacic and Tatjana. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

The celebrity partner is a Bosnian national of White European descent. Her father is a plastic surgeon, while her mother is a Russian language teacher. Thierry Henry's girlfriend was raised alongside her younger sister, Jovana.

Thierry Henry and Andrea Rajacic have been together for almost two decades

Andrea and the former football star have been together for nearly two decades, according to The Sun.

The couple reportedly met in Spain when Andrea visited her sister, who lived there. When they met, Henry was still in another relationship.

Head coach Thierry Henry of Team France during a Gold Medal Men's Football Press Conference on August 08, 2024. Photo: Mike Lawrie

Andrea Rajacic's partner was once married

Before his romantic journey with Andrea began, Thierry was married to English model and actress Nicole Merry. Per her IMDb profile, she was born in 1980 in Croydon, London, England, UK.

The BBC reported that Thierry Henry married Nicole on 5 July 2003, after they met while co-starring in TV adverts for Renault Clio cars. Henry had reportedly specifically requested that Merry be included in the adverts with him.

Thierry’s relationship with Nicole influenced his temperament

Henry once said that his marriage to Nicole had a calming influence on him. In a 2003 interview cited by Sport Star, Thierry said:

Getting married is part of the evolution of my career. Before, on the pitch, I was a bit crazy. Now I've calmed down. It's the same in my private life.

Thierry and Nicole separated after four years of marriage

Four years after their wedding, in 2007, the former Arsenal star ended the marriage. He reportedly announced his departure shortly before his transfer to Barcelona, where he earned £130,000 a week.

In a publication on The Standard, Nicole got a quickie divorce after she found raunchy texts on Thierry’s phone, and he went on dates with make-up artist Sadie Hewlett. The divorce was eventually granted on the grounds of his “unreasonable behaviour.”

Thierry Henry and Andrea Rajacic at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2024 at the Hotel Paris Plaza Athenee on November 20, 2024. Photo: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis

Does Thierry Henry have children?

Thierry Henry’s kids are four. According to his IMDb profile, he has a daughter, Téa, with Nicole Merry and three other children with Andrea: Tristan, Tatiana, and Gabriel.

Thierry’s daughter helped him cope with the emotional difficulties of the divorce

After the divorce, the sports commentator went through challenging moments. A statement from law firm Mishcon de Reya, published by The Daily Star on behalf of Thierry, after the divorce, read:

Thierry is extremely saddened by the breakdown of his marriage. He is anxious to move on with his life and maintain the best possible relationship he can with Claire for the benefit of their daughter, Tea, whom he loves very much.

A post on The Standard also discussed how Thierry coped with the new phase of his life. He noted that his daughter with Nicole was instrumental in helping him through his healing process, saying:

Until you have a daughter in your arms, you don't know what it means. It's indescribable. You just can't understand it if you don't have kids.

Andrea Rajacic and Thierry Henry at The Venue on January 18, 2025. Photo: Cedric Ribeiro

Frequently asked questions

Is Thierry Henry still married? The French football coach has been divorced from his wife, model and actress Nicole Merry, since 2007.

The French football coach has been divorced from his wife, model and actress Nicole Merry, since 2007. Is Thierry Henry in a relationship? He is in a relationship with Andrea Rajacic.

He is in a relationship with Andrea Rajacic. What is Andrea Rajacic's net worth? The celebrity partner is reportedly worth between $1 and $5 million.

The celebrity partner is reportedly worth between $1 and $5 million. Who are Andrea Rajacic's children? Thierry Henry's girlfriend shares Tristan, Tatiana, and Gabriel with her French football coach partner.

Conclusion

Although Andrea Rajacic is not officially Thierry Henry’s wife, she has become a central figure in his life for nearly two decades. She remains his long-time partner and the mother of three of his children. Their low-profile relationship reflects Andrea’s preference for privacy while still supporting Henry’s public career.

