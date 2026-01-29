Who is Lesley Gibb? Everything to know about the Bee Gees' sister

Lesley Gibb is the elder sister of the legendary pop trio, the Bee Gees, consisting of Barry, Robin, and Maurice Gibb. While her brothers rose to global fame, she has remained largely private, sparking curiosity about her life and role within the Gibb family.

Key takeaways

The Bee Gees were an award-winning musical group formed in 1958 by brothers Barry, Robin, and Maurice Gibb.

by brothers Barry, Robin, and Maurice Gibb. Lesley Gibb, born in 1945, is the oldest of the Gibb family and one of the two surviving siblings alongside her brother Barry Gibb.

and one of the two surviving siblings alongside her brother Barry Gibb. She is the mother of seven children and married Keith Evans, an Australian salesman, in the 1960s.

and married Keith Evans, an Australian salesman, in the 1960s. In 1969, she performed with the Bee Gees at the Talk of the Town event in London after her brother Robin Gibb temporarily left the band.

Profile summary

Full name Lesley Barbara Evans (née Gibb) Date of birth 12 January 1945 Age 81 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth Douglas, Isle of Man Nationality British Mother Barbara May Gibb (née Pass) Father Hugh Leslie Gibb Siblings Barry, Robin, Maurice, Andy Marital status Married Husband Keith Evans Children 7

Lesley Gibb is the eldest sister of the Bee Gees

The Grammy award-winning rock band was founded by members of the Gibb family, including Barry, Robin, and Maurice, in the 1950s. While the trio shaped the group’s global success, their family also included Andy, who became a singer, and Lesley Gibb, the Bee Gees' only sister and the eldest of the siblings.

In 1969, she briefly joined the rock group onstage after a disagreement between the brothers caused Robin to temporarily leave, leading her to perform at London’s Talk of the Town. While Lesley Gibb’s singing received praise, she told the Daily Telegraph that she never intended to pursue a music career, saying:

“Out of the blue, I got a call from [Bee Gees manager Robert Stigwood], and he said, ‘Lesley, can you sing?’ I made light of it and said ‘Well, can’t everyone sing?’… I secretly became the fourth Bee Gee. It was amazing. I loved it… But it wasn’t for me. I had my twins to get back to, and Robin came back soon after.

She is 81 years old and was born in 1945

Lesley Gibb, now 81 years old, was born on 12 January 1945 in Douglas, Isle of Man. She is the only daughter of Hugh Leslie and Barbara May Gibb, who passed away in 2016, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She raised seven children with her husband, Keith Evans

The eldest Gibb sibling chose a private life away from fame and settled in Australia, where she married Keith Evans, who is best known as Lesley Gibb’s husband and an Australian salesman.

The couple wed in the 1960s and raised seven children together before Keith passed away in 2014.

Her first child passed away in 2021

The Gibb family has endured significant loss, as Lesley witnessed the deaths of her brothers, the youngest Andy in 1988 at age 30, Maurice in 2003 at 53, and Robin in 2012 at 62, as reported by PEOPLE. While Lesley and Barry remain the surviving siblings, she also faced the heartbreaking death of her first child, Bernice Barbara “Beri” Evans.

She reportedly passed away in 2021, at age 56, after falling ill during the coronavirus pandemic. In an interview with InDaily, Barry Gibb's sister, Lesley, spoke about her daughter’s passing, saying:

I don’t know what else we can do. I’m ok. I just try not to think too much. Berry loved music. She loved her dogs. She was happy.

Where does Lesley Gibb live now?

While she is now known as Lesley Evans, the sister of the Bee Gees reportedly resides in Australia. She has dedicated her life to raising her family and is also recognised for running a dog boarding kennel in the Blue Mountains of New South Wales, specialising in Staffordshire Bull Terriers.

Frequently asked questions

Is Lesley Gibb still alive? As of 2026, the eldest Gibb sibling is alive.

As of 2026, the eldest Gibb sibling is alive. How many children did Lesley Gibb have? She had seven children with her husband, Keith Evans.

She had seven children with her husband, Keith Evans. Which Gibb had an open marriage? According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Bee Gees Robin Gibb and his second wife, Dwina Murphy-Gibb, had an open marriage.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Bee Gees Robin Gibb and his second wife, Dwina Murphy-Gibb, had an open marriage. What does Lesley Gibb do for a living? She is a former singer who previously ran a dog breeding kennel specialising in Staffordshire Bull Terriers.

Conclusion

The Bee Gees left an enduring musical legacy, and Lesley Gibb, despite avoiding fame, has upheld her celebrated family name. She is a mother of seven and remains one of two surviving siblings alongside Barry Gibb.

