Who is Monique Frehley? Meet KISS star Ace Frehley's daughter

Monique Frehley is the daughter of the late KISS co-founder and legendary guitarist, Ace Frehley, who passed away on October 16, 2025. She was born to the rock star and his estranged wife, Jeanette Trerotola, and has remained connected to her father’s legacy.

Musician Ace Frehley at AOL Studios in New York on March 23, 2016 (L) and with his daughter, Monique (R). Photo: Mike Pont/WireImage on Getty Images, @kissarmystars on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Monique Frehley was born on July 6, 1980, and is 45 years old as of 2025 .

. Her parents, Ace Frehley and Jeanette Trerotola, married in 1978 . They never legally divorced, but separated seven years later .

. They never legally divorced, but . On December 6, 2025, she received the Kennedy Centre Honours on behalf of her father, who passed away at 74 at the time of his death on October 16, 2025.

Profile summary

Full name Monique Frehley Gender Female Date of birth 6 July 1980 Age 45 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth United States of America Nationality American Mother Jeanette Trerotola Father Ace Frehley

Monique Frehley is Ace Frehley’s only child

According to her IMDb profile, Monique Frehley was born on July 6, 1980, and is the only child of legendary guitarist Ace Frehley from his marriage to Jeanette Frehley (née Trerotola). She is 45 years old as of 2025 and shared a close bond with her father.

In a May 2024 Instagram post, the pair celebrated their matching tattoos that symbolised their unique father-daughter relationship. The rock ’n’ roll icon captioned:

Got matching ‘Ace’ tattoos with my daughter Monique back on tour in 2023! Family ink, rock ’n’ roll style! Thinkin’ about getting another.

Facts about Monique Frehley. Photo: @threesidesofthecoin on Instagram (modified by author)

Her parents separated after seven years of marriage

Ace Frehley married Italian-American actress Jeanette Trerotola in 1978 in New York City, with US Weekly noting that the couple welcomed their daughter two years later. Monique Frehley’s mother reportedly separated from the KISS rock legend after seven years of marriage.

The couple made an amicable decision to part ways, though they never officially divorced. In his 2012 memoir No Regrets, Ace Frehley reflected on the split, quoted by Splice Today. He wrote:

A fresh start was in order, and part of the process involved legally separating from my wife. Jeanette had decided to move on and was involved in a relationship with a local guy.

What does Ace Frehley’s daughter do?

While Monique Frehley's current career path is not widely known, she has reportedly dabbled in acting and music, even providing backing vocals on the ninth track of the Anomaly album, titled A Little Below The Angels.

In a 2009 interview with Pamela Des Barres, Ace Frehley explained that his daughter had chosen her own path, working with children and in the fashion industry at the time, and that he did not pressure her to follow in his footsteps:

I don’t have the inclination to push her in the direction of this business [music industry]. It’s kind of crazy. It’s a lot harder on women, too.

Monique and her father, Ace Frehley. Photo: @kissbootlegart on Instagram (modified by author)

Ace Frehley credited her with helping him get sober

During his career, Ace Frehley was open about his struggles with alcohol and substance addiction, but he became sober in 2006. In a 2018 interview at the Musicians Institute, as reported by Blabbermouth, he credited his daughter for inspiring his sobriety, saying:

My daughter calls me up and goes, 'Dad, I'm not hearing good things about you.' I looked in the mirror and just said, 'She's right.' That evening, I called my sponsor, and he took me to an AA meeting, and I've been sober ever since.

Monique Frehley’s father was an iconic rock guitarist and KISS co-founder

From the late 1970s, Ace Frehley, known for his “Spaceman” persona, was a co-founder of the award-winning rock band KISS. He served as the lead guitarist on hits like I Was Made for Lovin’ You and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He left the band in 2002 and continued a solo career before his passing on October 16, 2025.

As per TMZ, Ace Frehley's cause of death was blunt trauma to the head resulting from a fall. He was 74 years old, and his family released a statement on Instagram, saying:

We are completely devastated and heartbroken. In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him...The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension...Ace’s memory will continue to live on forever!

L-R: Paul Stanley, Peter Criss, Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley of KISS at Barclays Centre of Brooklyn on April 10, 2014. Photo: Michael Loccisano

She received the Kennedy Centre awards in recognition of her late father

On December 6, 2025, CNN reported that Monique Frehley was among the recipients of the Kennedy Centre Honours, awarded to the members of KISS, presented by President Donald Trump.

She accepted the medal on behalf of her late father, who, bandmate Gene Simmons said, was deeply missed. He told The New York Post:

It breaks my heart...Saddest of all, perhaps, is that Ace just couldn’t stay alive long enough to sit there proudly at the Kennedy Center and listen to – I can’t even tell you who’s going to come out… really impressive people, just to say how much KISS meant to them.

US President Donald Trump presenting a medal to Monique Frehley, the daughter of the late KISS band guitarist Ace Frehley, on December 6, 2025. Photo: Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg

Frequently asked questions

Did Ace Frehley have a child with Audrey Hamilton? Despite briefly dating, there is no credible evidence that they had a child.

Despite briefly dating, there is no credible evidence that they had a child. Was Ace Frehley still married to Jeanette? Though they never divorced, the couple married in 1978 and separated after seven years.

Though they never divorced, the couple married in 1978 and separated after seven years. How many kids does Ace Frehley have? The late rock star had one daughter, Monique Frehley, from his marriage to Jeanette Trerotola.

The late rock star had one daughter, Monique Frehley, from his marriage to Jeanette Trerotola. Who was Ace Frehley’s wife? He was married to Italian-American actress Jeanette Trerotola.

Conclusion

As the only child of the late rock legend Ace Frehley, Monique Frehley has drawn attention following his passing. While she maintains a private life, she is still celebrated for her close bond with her father and his global impact on music.

