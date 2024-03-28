Meet Annabelle Hawkins, the daughter of rock legend Taylor Hawkins

Annabelle Hawkins is an American celebrity kid best known as the late Taylor Hawkins’ daughter with his wife Alison Hawkins. A renowned musician, Taylor was widely recognized as the rock band Foo Fighters drummer. Alison is a talented illustrator and entrepreneur. Sadly, Taylor died in 2022, leaving behind three kids.

Annabelle Hawkins (L). Taylor Hawkins at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (R). Photo: @annabellehawkins96 on Instagram, Arturo Holmes via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Being born into the family of a famous public figure marked Annabelle’s future as one that was not ordinary. Her late father’s status constantly puts her on the frontline of the paparazzi’s frenzy. This is what we know about the celebrity daughter so far.

Annabelle Hawkins’ profile summary

Full name Annabelle Hawkins Nickname Annabelle Gender Female Date of birth 5 May 2009 Age 14 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace Seattle, Washington, USA Current residence Hidden Hills, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height 4’8’’ (142 cm) Weight 50 kg (110 lbs) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Parents Taylor and Alison Hawkins Siblings 2 (Oliver Shane and Everleigh Hawkins) Famous as Taylor Hawkins’ daughter Social media Instagram

How old is Annabelle Hawkins?

Annabelle Hawkins (aged 14 as of 2024) was born on 5 May 2009 in Seattle, Washington, USA. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Annabelle Hawkins having a good time in Belize. Photo: @annabellehawkins96 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

How tall is Annabelle Hawkins?

The celebrity daughter stands 4 feet 8 inches (142 cm) tall. As per reports, she weighs 110 pounds (50 kg). She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Annabelle Hawkins’ siblings

Hawkins is the middle child in a family of three kids. Her older brother, Oliver Shane, was born on 4 August 2006. He has followed in his late dad’s footsteps to pursue a musical career.

In late 2022, he joined the Foo Fighters on stage, playing drums on My Hero track during their Hawkins Tribute Concert at Wembley Stadium in London and later at Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Conversely, Annabelle’s younger sister, Everleigh (aged 9 as of 2024), was born in 2014.

Annabelle Hawkins’ profiles

Hawkins is active on social media. She has 17.8k Instagram followers. Her elder brother, who is carrying their late dad’s musical legacy, boasts 182k followers as of 20 March 2024.

Taylor Hawkins, Annabelle Hawkins and Alison Hawkins (L-R) at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle

Source: UGC

Who was Taylor Hawkins?

Oliver Taylor Hawkins was a member of the rock band Foo Fighters. He joined the group in 1997 and remained its drummer for 25 years before his death. In 2005, he was voted Best Rock Drummer by Rhythm magazine.

In 2001, Oliver was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Thanks to his sheer power and stage presence, he is regarded as one of the greatest drummers ever. Below are some of the studio albums the music icon recorded with his band:

There Is Nothing Left to Lose (1999)

(1999) One by One (2002)

(2002) In Your Honor (2005)

(2005) Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace (2007)

(2007) Wasting Light (2011)

(2011) Sonic Highways (2014)

(2014) Saint Cecilia (2015)

(2015) Concrete and Gold (2017)

(2017) Medicine at Midnight (2021)

Annabelle Hawkins lying in bed (L). Taylor Hawkins at The Beverly Hilton Hotel (R). Photo: @annabellehawkins96 on Instagram, Michael Tran via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What happened to Taylor Hawkins?

Taylor was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Bogota, Colombia while touring with his group on 25 March 2022. The toxicology report later revealed ten different substances had been found in his system, including opioids, benzodiazepines, antidepressants, and THC. Cardiac arrest was ruled to be the official cause of death. He was 50.

Who was Taylor Hawkins’ wife?

The late Taylor married Annabelle Hawkins’ mother, Alison, in 2005. They were married for 17 years. After the drummer’s untimely death, she thanked the Foo Fighters community and Taylor’s fans for their love and support via an Instagram post that in part read:

Taylor was honoured to be a part of the Foo Fighters and valued his dream role in the band every minute of his 25 years with them. We considered every band member and the extended Foo Fighters team our family.

Currently, Alison lives in Hidden Hills, California, USA, with her three children, who were left under her care after Taylor’s death.

Taylor Hawkins’ children

The renowned drummer shared a close relationship with his kids. He once told Billboard that his life as a suburban dad inspired his album with The Coattail Riders, Get the Money (2019).

Oliver Shane on the drums (L). Annabelle and her sister Everleigh taking a picture (R). Photo: @rockingmellow on Twitter, @annabellehawkins96 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In 2019, Taylor told Joe Daly that his daughter, Anabelle, inspired his song Middle Child, which features raw and adorable moments between the musician and all his kids.

At that time, my daughter said, 'You have to have a song for me!' I was like, 'Well, I do not know. You are the middle child, and you are acting like a middle child right now, seeking attention and approval'...' But you're like my twin, too.' She really is. So I thought, 'Why not just call the song Middle Child?’

Annabelle Hawkins has maintained a private life after her father's passing. The Hawkins siblings inspired several of Taylor's greatest tracks, and his legacy continues through them and the music he left behind.

READ ALSO: Get to know Jack Harlow's daughter and son: All about the rapper's family

As published on Briefly, Jack Harlow is one of his generation's most talented and versatile artists. He has proven his rapping, singing, songwriting, record producing, and acting skills.

Since he stepped into the limelight, issues of interest have been raised about him, including his marital status and children. Considering his dating history, many have wondered who Jack Harlow's daughter is.

Source: Briefly News