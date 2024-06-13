How to measure hat size: a simple guide for a perfect fit

Buying a proper size hat for your head can sometimes be challenging, especially when you do not know your hat size. Understanding how to measure hat size is essential for a comfortable and good-looking hat. Whether you prefer a beret, fedora, or just something with a wide brim to protect your face from the sun, this guide will guide you on how to choose the perfect size for your head.

A perfectly fitting hat can enhance your facial features and complement your outfit. With the right tools and knowledge, the process of measuring your head, interpreting hat sizes, and utilising a hat size chart should be a breeze. Here is an overview of how to measure your head for a perfect hat size selection.

How to measure hat size

Hat measurement is mainly done using a flexible measuring tape. Here is an overview of how to measure the size of a hat using a measuring tape.

Use a flexible measuring tape as it will comfortably contour to the shape of your head. Avoid using a rigid tape measure as it will not provide an accurate measurement. Stand in front of a mirror to help with positioning. Place the end of the measuring tape in the centre of your forehead, just above your eyebrows. Ensure the tape sits above your ears and wraps around the widest part of the back of your head. The measuring tape should be snug but not too tight. It should replicate the fit of a hat—secure but comfortable. A measurement that is too tight or too loose can lead to an incorrect hat size. Look at the point where the measuring tape meets the starting point on your forehead. Note the measurement in inches or centimetres. If you’re using a mirror, it will help you see the measurement more clearly. Measure your head at least two to three times to ensure accuracy. Consistent readings will confirm that you have the correct measurement. Use a hat size chart to convert your head measurement into a standard hat size. For example, if your head circumference is 22 inches, find this measurement on the chart to see if it corresponds to a small, medium, or large cap size.

How to measure your head for a hat without measuring tape

If you don’t have a measuring tape, you can use a piece of string and a ruler. Here is how to go about it.

Select a piece of string that is long enough to wrap around your head. Ribbon, yarn, or any flexible material can also work well. Stand in front of a mirror to help with positioning. Place one end of the string at the centre of your forehead, just above your eyebrows. Wrap the string around your head, ensuring it sits about one-half inch above your eyebrows, where your cap will rest. The string should be snug but not too tight. It should mimic the fit of a hat—secure but comfortable. Avoid pulling the string too tight, as it can give an inaccurate measurement. Once the string is wrapped around your head, use your fingers to mark the point where the end meets the rest of the string. You can also use a pen to mark the spot if you prefer. Lay the string flat on a table and use a ruler to measure the length from the starting point to the mark. Ensure the string is straight to get an accurate measurement. Note the measurement in inches or centimetres. Use a hat size chart to convert this measurement to your corresponding hat size.

How do hat sizes work?

Hat size is based on the circumference of the head. These sizes are designed to standardise the fit across different styles and brands. While some hats come in specific sizes, others may offer adjustable options, such as straps or elastic bands, to accommodate various head sizes.

Hat sizes generally fall into categories such as small, medium, large, and extra-large. Knowing your exact measurements will help you find the perfect cap, regardless of the brand.

Small hat size

Generally, a small hat size fits head circumferences of 54-55 cm (21.25-21.65 inches). This size is considered to be the perfect size for individuals with a smaller head circumference. However, be sure to check the sizing labels of the cap manufacturer, as different brands may have slight variations in their sizing.

Medium hat size

A medium usually fits head circumferences of 56-57 cm (22-22.45 inches). Most adults will fall in this hat size, and it is suitable for men and women with average head sizes. If you have a lot of hair, you might need to size up slightly to accommodate it comfortably.

Large hat size

Large hats typically fit head circumferences of 58-59 cm (22.8-23.2 inches). This size is suitable for individuals with larger-than-average head circumferences. This size provides more room, preventing the hat from feeling too tight or constrictive. Most of these caps often include additional features like adjustable bands to fine-tune the fit.

Extra-large hat size

Extra-large hat sizes fit head circumferences for heads measuring 60 cm (23.6 inches) or more. These hats offer ample space for comfort without squeezing the head.

Hat size chart

Most hat manufacturers provide a hat size chart to help you convert your head measurement into a specific hat size. Below is an example of a hat size chart you can use to help you convert your head measurements.

Head Size in inches US Hat Size Metric Size Generic Hat Size 20 7/8 6 5/8 53 Small 21 1/8 6 3/4 54 Small 21 1/2 6 7/8 55 Small 21 7/8 7 56 Medium 22 1/4 7 1/8 57 Medium 22 5/8 7 1/4 58 Large 23 7 3/8 59 Large 23 1/2 7 1/2 60 Extra Large 23 7/8 7 5/8 61 Extra Large 24 1/4 7 5/8 62 Extra Extra Large 24 5/8 7 7/8 63 Extra Extra Large 25 8 64 Extra Extra Large

Using the hat chart size is a breeze. For instance, say your head circumference is 22 inches. According to the chart shared above, a head circumference of 22 inches is closest to 22 1/4 inches. The corresponding US hat size for a 22 1/4-inch head circumference is 7 1/8, and the metric size is 57. Therefore, the generic cap size is medium.

What hat size is 7 inches?

A hat size of 7 inches fits a head circumference of 22 inches, which is considered a medium size. However, cap sizes can vary between manufacturers, and it is always advisable to check the size increment that covers your hat size.

What size hat for a 23-inch head?

A hat that fits a head with a circumference of 23 inches is generally a large (L) for men. This is because a head size of 23 inches corresponds to a US hat size of 7 3/8, which is large.

What hat size is 22.5 inches?

A head size of 22.5 inches (closest to 22 5/8 inches in the hat chart) corresponds to a US hat size of 7 1/4, which is large.

What is the average hat size for a man?

The average hat size for a man typically falls within the range of 7 1/4 to 7 3/8 in US hat sizes. This corresponds to a head circumference of approximately 22 5/8 to 23 inches (or 58 to 59 centimetres).

Tips for finding the perfect fit

Finding the perfect hat fit is crucial for comfort and style. Here are some practical tips to help you achieve the best fit.

Measure your head accurately: Use a flexible measuring tape to measure your head circumference. Be sure to repeat for the most accurate results. Refer to a hat size chart: Use a hat size chart to find your size based on your head measurement. Different brands might have slightly different sizing, so always check their specific size chart. Consider your hairstyle: If you have thick, curly, or voluminous hair, you might need a slightly larger size to accommodate your hair comfortably. Try it on: Whenever possible, try the cap on before purchasing. Ensure it sits comfortably on your head without feeling too tight or too loose. Adjustable features: Look for caps with adjustable features such as straps, buckles, or elastic bands. These can help you fine-tune the fit.

Knowing how to measure hat size accurately is the key to finding a comfortable and stylish hat. Whether you are using a measuring tape or a piece of string, the process is simple and quick. With your head measurement and a reliable hat size chart, you will be able to find the perfect hat size.

