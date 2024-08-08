16 Korean hairstyles for men: the hottest trends of 2024

Korean fashion has come a long way, and men's hair is a beauty trend favoured by men across the world. Hair plays a significant role in men's attractiveness, as an impressive look often comes with well-groomed hair, highlighting masculine features. This emphasizes the importance of choosing the right hairstyle for the face. Discover some sophisticated and trendy Korean hairstyles for men to try out.

Koreans usually have smooth, shiny, and soft hair due to their meticulous hair care routine. Photo: @hairbymujin (modified by author)

If you are a K-pop fan, you know that almost all the actors and male idols have the trendiest Korean hairstyle. These Asian hairstyles for men look great on anyone and create a charming and authentic Asian vibe! So, what is the best Korean haircut trend in 2024?

16 trendy Korean hairstyles for men in 2024

In Korea, men rock trendy hairstyles at work or school and in their everyday lives. These hairstyles can be grouped into short, medium, and long.

Short Korean hairstyles

These hairstyles are ideal for those with short hair. They include:

1. Permed Crop with High Fade

The style works best for those with sharp features and thick hair. Photo: @eunwo.o_c (modified by author)

The Permed Crop with High Fade is a bold, edgy style that looks best on men with sharp features. It exudes elegance and is suitable for both formal and casual occasions.

2. Regent Cut

Regent cut refers to a short hairstyle with the forehead exposed, highlighting masculinity. Photo: @hairbymujin (modified by author)

According to Yahoo Life Singapore, K-drama actor Song Joong-ki is among the artists who popularized the Regent Cut. The style is ideal for men with defined jawlines or round-shaped faces, as it elongates the face and gives more volume to the top.

3. SWAT Cut

Military haircuts feature a buzz cut, a crew cut, a butch cut, a flat top, and more. Photo: @feat.dino (modified by author)

This haircut was inspired by SWAT soldiers, as all Korean men entering their military service have to cut their hair short. This stylish hairstyle embraces individuality and showcases your confident, relaxed self. It is ideal for men who want an easy, short hairstyle.

4. Spiky Top Fades Sides

The spiked top works especially well for men with oval or oblong face shapes, drawing attention upward and making the face appear narrower. Photo: @hairbymujin (modified by author)

A spiky top with faded sides is a modern hairstyle among Korean men. It is versatile enough to rock on various occasions, whether you are hitting the streets, attending a music festival, or simply hanging out with friends.

5. Undercut with Textured Top

The Textured Crop Undercut combines a cropped top with textured layers and a neat undercut. Photo: @ddana_yoon (modified by author)

The Undercut Korean hairstyle is classic, with shaved sides and longer hair on top. It is sleek, fashionable, and surprisingly low-maintenance, making it the perfect style for summer. It creates a modern, edgy, versatile look for casual and formal occasions.

6. 60-40 Part with Down Perm

The down perm is a hair procedure that helps relax your hair and create a flattering look. Photo: @yookihhh (modified by author)

It involves parting your hair off-centre (60 – 40) and then adding the down perm to flatten the sides. This sophisticated and timeless look is suitable for occasions ranging from formal events to everyday wear.

Medium-length Korean hairstyles for men

Below are some of the trendy styles for men with mid-length hair:

7. Korean Mash (Bowl Cut)

The style is for adventurous guys who like attention. Photo: @feat.dino (modified by author)

The Korean Mash, also called a Bowl cut, is a fresh men's hairstyle with a rounded silhouette that resembles a mushroom. It exudes a polished and preppy look characterized by a clean and structured appearance. It's ideal for people with medium-length hair and a broad forehead.

8. Dandy Cut

The key to a Dandy haircut lies in the gradual layering on both sides and the varying hair thickness on top. Photo: @eunwo.o_c (modified by author)

Dandy Cut is a trendy Korean men's haircut. It gives men a youthful look and can help cover a large forehead if that concerns you.

9. Two Block Haircut with Air Bangs

The style is a cross between the mushroom cut and the undercut. Photo: @agustd (modified by author)

The Two Block Haircut remains one of the best male medium Korean hairstyles. It features longer hair at the crown and short sides, flattering all shapes and hair types. This cool and straightforward hairstyle requires minimal styling, resulting in a unique and effortless style.

10. Comma Hair

Comma hair is a hairstyle in which the bangs are curled inward like the comma (,) symbol. Photo: @yookihhh (modified by author)

Comma Hair was named from how the bangs curve, resembling a comma. It can give you a very stylistic, excellent impression.

11. Neat Comb Back

This classic hairstyle is for men who want a versatile, sophisticated look that exudes confidence and charm to suit any occasion. Photo: @uarmyhop (modified by author)

The Neat Comb Back is your go-to Korean men's hairstyle for channelling your inner suave K-drama lead. It incorporates textured elements and can be customized to suit different face shapes and hair types.

Long Korean hairstyles

Men with long hair enjoy a wide range of styles, as seen below:

12. Long Curtain Hair

The curtain's hairstyle is rooted in the nineties but is very much back. Photo: @uarmyhop (modified by author)

The Long Curtain hairstyle is all about those curtain-like bangs framing your face. It is ideal for those with long hair past the eyes.

13. Natural Flow

This is a modern, trendy, relaxed choice for guys wanting a charming, classy look. Photo: @asianmenshair (modified by author)

The Natural Flow style has gained popularity in Korea. It offers a unique and trendy look, adds a touch of sophistication, and can be adapted to suit different occasions, from casual to formal.

14. Brushed Back

This hairstyle is smooth, sleek, and relatively low maintenance. Photo: @asianmenshair (modified by author)

The brushed-back style is a unique Korean men's hairstyle as it does not feature a fringe. It borrows from other trendy haircuts like the quaff to create a polished yet carefree vibe.

15. Bro Flow

Bro flow cut, also known as the men's wing haircut, is one of the most popular hairstyles. Photo: @min9yu_k (modified by author)

The style features longer layers pushed away from the forehead. The hair is long on top, cut in medium to long-length layers to add movement and flow.

16. Ceaser cut

The caeser cut is inspired by the haircut worn by the Roman Emperor Julius Caesar. Photo: @ddana_yoon (modified by author)

This Korean haircut is a textured crop with a short, straight fringe. The hair is usually layered one to 2 inches, with horizontally cut bangs.

FAQs

Korea is nothing short of a cultural force, and it is globally known for its approach to men's hair. Below are the frequently asked questions regarding these men's haircuts.

What is the K-pop haircut?

K-pop musicians are famous for sporting heavily stylized, edgy, and unconventional cuts. These K-pop men's hairstyles are about staying up-to-date with the hottest trends. Some great K-pop haircuts include the permed mullet, side part, French crop, and curtain cut.

What is the most common hairstyle in South Korea?

The Two-Block Haircut remains the most common and favourite Korean men's hairstyle. Featuring longer hair at the crown and short sides, this look flatters all shapes and hair types. It is easy to maintain and is also associated with K-pop artists.

Hair plays a significant role in men's attractiveness, as an impressive look often comes with well-groomed hair, highlighting masculine features. Photo: @agustd (modified by author)

Why is Korean hair so soft?

Koreans usually have smooth, shiny, and soft hair due to their meticulous hair care routine. Their approach to scalp care aims to support healthy hair growth and overall hair wellness.

What is a Korean-style haircut called?

The typical Korean hairstyles include the two-block cut, comma hair, and various forms of bangs and waves. They are characterized by their sleek, modern, and often versatile nature.

Above are the hottest Korean hairstyles for men in 2024. These styles are easy to maintain and can be styled to fit both formal and informal events. It is advisable to consult your stylist for guidance on the style that suits your face type and the occasion.

