16 Korean hairstyles for men: the hottest trends of 2024
Korean fashion has come a long way, and men's hair is a beauty trend favoured by men across the world. Hair plays a significant role in men's attractiveness, as an impressive look often comes with well-groomed hair, highlighting masculine features. This emphasizes the importance of choosing the right hairstyle for the face. Discover some sophisticated and trendy Korean hairstyles for men to try out.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- 16 trendy Korean hairstyles for men in 2024
- Short Korean hairstyles
- Medium-length Korean hairstyles for men
- Long Korean hairstyles
- FAQs
If you are a K-pop fan, you know that almost all the actors and male idols have the trendiest Korean hairstyle. These Asian hairstyles for men look great on anyone and create a charming and authentic Asian vibe! So, what is the best Korean haircut trend in 2024?
16 trendy Korean hairstyles for men in 2024
In Korea, men rock trendy hairstyles at work or school and in their everyday lives. These hairstyles can be grouped into short, medium, and long.
Short Korean hairstyles
These hairstyles are ideal for those with short hair. They include:
1. Permed Crop with High Fade
The Permed Crop with High Fade is a bold, edgy style that looks best on men with sharp features. It exudes elegance and is suitable for both formal and casual occasions.
2. Regent Cut
According to Yahoo Life Singapore, K-drama actor Song Joong-ki is among the artists who popularized the Regent Cut. The style is ideal for men with defined jawlines or round-shaped faces, as it elongates the face and gives more volume to the top.
3. SWAT Cut
This haircut was inspired by SWAT soldiers, as all Korean men entering their military service have to cut their hair short. This stylish hairstyle embraces individuality and showcases your confident, relaxed self. It is ideal for men who want an easy, short hairstyle.
4. Spiky Top Fades Sides
A spiky top with faded sides is a modern hairstyle among Korean men. It is versatile enough to rock on various occasions, whether you are hitting the streets, attending a music festival, or simply hanging out with friends.
5. Undercut with Textured Top
The Undercut Korean hairstyle is classic, with shaved sides and longer hair on top. It is sleek, fashionable, and surprisingly low-maintenance, making it the perfect style for summer. It creates a modern, edgy, versatile look for casual and formal occasions.
6. 60-40 Part with Down Perm
It involves parting your hair off-centre (60 – 40) and then adding the down perm to flatten the sides. This sophisticated and timeless look is suitable for occasions ranging from formal events to everyday wear.
Medium-length Korean hairstyles for men
Below are some of the trendy styles for men with mid-length hair:
7. Korean Mash (Bowl Cut)
The Korean Mash, also called a Bowl cut, is a fresh men's hairstyle with a rounded silhouette that resembles a mushroom. It exudes a polished and preppy look characterized by a clean and structured appearance. It's ideal for people with medium-length hair and a broad forehead.
8. Dandy Cut
Dandy Cut is a trendy Korean men's haircut. It gives men a youthful look and can help cover a large forehead if that concerns you.
9. Two Block Haircut with Air Bangs
The Two Block Haircut remains one of the best male medium Korean hairstyles. It features longer hair at the crown and short sides, flattering all shapes and hair types. This cool and straightforward hairstyle requires minimal styling, resulting in a unique and effortless style.
10. Comma Hair
Comma Hair was named from how the bangs curve, resembling a comma. It can give you a very stylistic, excellent impression.
11. Neat Comb Back
The Neat Comb Back is your go-to Korean men's hairstyle for channelling your inner suave K-drama lead. It incorporates textured elements and can be customized to suit different face shapes and hair types.
Long Korean hairstyles
Men with long hair enjoy a wide range of styles, as seen below:
12. Long Curtain Hair
The Long Curtain hairstyle is all about those curtain-like bangs framing your face. It is ideal for those with long hair past the eyes.
13. Natural Flow
The Natural Flow style has gained popularity in Korea. It offers a unique and trendy look, adds a touch of sophistication, and can be adapted to suit different occasions, from casual to formal.
14. Brushed Back
The brushed-back style is a unique Korean men's hairstyle as it does not feature a fringe. It borrows from other trendy haircuts like the quaff to create a polished yet carefree vibe.
15. Bro Flow
The style features longer layers pushed away from the forehead. The hair is long on top, cut in medium to long-length layers to add movement and flow.
16. Ceaser cut
This Korean haircut is a textured crop with a short, straight fringe. The hair is usually layered one to 2 inches, with horizontally cut bangs.
FAQs
Korea is nothing short of a cultural force, and it is globally known for its approach to men's hair. Below are the frequently asked questions regarding these men's haircuts.
What is the K-pop haircut?
K-pop musicians are famous for sporting heavily stylized, edgy, and unconventional cuts. These K-pop men's hairstyles are about staying up-to-date with the hottest trends. Some great K-pop haircuts include the permed mullet, side part, French crop, and curtain cut.
What is the most common hairstyle in South Korea?
The Two-Block Haircut remains the most common and favourite Korean men's hairstyle. Featuring longer hair at the crown and short sides, this look flatters all shapes and hair types. It is easy to maintain and is also associated with K-pop artists.
Why is Korean hair so soft?
Koreans usually have smooth, shiny, and soft hair due to their meticulous hair care routine. Their approach to scalp care aims to support healthy hair growth and overall hair wellness.
What is a Korean-style haircut called?
The typical Korean hairstyles include the two-block cut, comma hair, and various forms of bangs and waves. They are characterized by their sleek, modern, and often versatile nature.
Above are the hottest Korean hairstyles for men in 2024. These styles are easy to maintain and can be styled to fit both formal and informal events. It is advisable to consult your stylist for guidance on the style that suits your face type and the occasion.
