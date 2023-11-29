Easy pork cutlet recipes with and without breading

If you are in the mood for something delicious, you cannot go wrong with pork cutlets. They are perfect for a weeknight meal when you are short on time. You can either have them breaded so they are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside or fried if you want to try something new. Check out these pork cutlet recipes for a stellar dining experience with your loved ones.

Frying is a great way to cook pork cutlets without breading. Photo: Irina Marwan

A pork cutlet is a thin, boneless cut of meat taken from a pig's loin or leg section. With these pork cutlet recipes, you are guaranteed to be wiping the bowl clean down to your last spoonful.

Simple breaded pork cutlet recipe

For a meal everyone will enjoy, try this cutlet recipe. With just a short meal prep time, you will have crispy, tender pieces you can use in all sorts of delicious ways.

Preparation time: 20 minutes

20 minutes Cooking time: 30 minutes

30 minutes Total time: 50 minutes

50 minutes Servings: 4

What you need

You need the following ingredients to make pork cutlets with breading:

2 pork tenderloins cut into 8 pieces

A teaspoon of salt

A pork cutlet is a thin, boneless cut of meat taken from a pig's loin or leg section. Photo: RistoArnaudov

½ teaspoon black pepper

2 beaten eggs

3 cups of bread crumbs

½ cup cooking oil

A teaspoon of black pepper

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons butter

1 sliced onions

Diced dill pickles

1 pinch cayenne pepper

1 ½ cups milk

Worcestershire sauce

Preparation method

Below is a step-by-step guide on how to cook breaded pork cutlets:

Place the meat pieces between two sheets of heavy plastic on a solid, level surface. Firmly pound the pieces using a meat mallet to a thickness of ½ inch.

A chef pounding the pork cutlets. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

3. Next, place the pork on a plate and season both sides with salt and black pepper.

4. Using flour, lightly coat both sides of the meat and pour beaten to the coating.

5. Then, toss the pieces in the breadcrumbs until well-coated.

6. Transfer the breaded cutlets to a bowl, cover with a wrap and refrigerate for 15 minutes.

7. Meanwhile, prepare the sauce by melting butter in a frying pan over medium heat.

8. Add jalapeño pepper, pickles and onion to the melted butter and stir for three minutes.

9. Next, pour the milk while whisking constantly.

10. Add Worcestershire sauce and black pepper and simmer for 5 minutes.

11. Set the sauce aside after tasting and adjusting the seasoning.

12. Heat the cooking oil and cook the meat pieces until browned.

13. Then, transfer to a plate and sprinkle with salt.

14. Serve the cutlets with sauce. Enjoy!

Easy pork cutlet recipe without breading

Pork cutlet with rice. Photo: Robert6666

Worry not if you run short on breadcrumbs; you can make this delicious pork without breading.

Preparation time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

Servings: 4

Ingredients used

Below is what you need to ensure perfect pork cutlets every time.

4 boneless pork cutlets

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

Cooking directions

Frying is a great way to cook pork cutlets without breading. Follow the steps outlined below for a seamless process.

Rinse the cutlets and pat dry using a paper towel. Transfer to a bowl and season both sides with salt and pepper.

Pork cutlets on a chopping board. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

3. Next, mix brown sugar, garlic, onion, olive oil and paprika in a small bowl.

4. Drizzle the oil mixture over the chops gently rub; transfer to a dish.

5. Then, pour the oil into a frying pan, and when it is hot, add the pork cutlets.

6. Cook while flipping until internal temperature reaches 165F.

7. When ready, remove from heat and place on a plate lined with absorbent paper.

8. Voila! Your meal is ready. Slice and serve.

Ready to serve pork cutlet. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Frequently asked questions

Some of the often-asked questions and the best-researched answers to them are discussed below:

What is the difference between a pork cutlet and a pork chop?

The main difference between a chop and a cutlet lies in the part of the pig they come from and their thickness. While chops are usually thicker and come from the loin or rib section of the pig, cutlets are thin and boneless and typically come from the loin and hind leg.

How long does it take to cook a pork cutlet?

A crispy breaded cutlet takes about 30 minutes to cook. On the other hand, without breading, it takes about 10 minutes to cook.

What goes well with pork cutlets?

This meal can be served with just about any side dish. They include:

Mashed potatoes

Cauliflower gratin

Brussels sprouts casserole

Honey-glazed carrots

Roasted vegetables

Lemon-roasted asparagus

With these pork cutlet recipes, you are guaranteed to be wiping the bowl clean down to your last spoonful. Photo: Jeff R Clow

Macaroni and cheese

Apple sauce

Butternut squash casserole

Green-bean casserole

These pork cutlet recipes will convince guests hurrying to leave to stay a little longer. They require essential ingredients that come together quickly with some prep time.

