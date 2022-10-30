How do I submit my banking details to SASSA in 2022: Everything to know

The South African government has made financial provisions to cater to the needs of its least privileged citizens through welfare packages and grants. It does this through the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA). "So, how do I submit my banking details to SASSA?" You may ask.

Research shows that over 33.3 per cent of South Africans depend on various forms of grants that the government has in place for the needy. The different types of grants under their monitoring of the SASSA are for and in many forms, including child support and COVID-19 social relief.

Procedures for submitting banking details

Anyone who thinks they are eligible as a recipient for any of the available grants must go through the application process. A series of instructions will be given, including srd.sassa.gov.za/sbd/bank details submission if they have met the criteria satisfactorily.

In supplying the srd.sassa.gov.za banking details, applicants must ensure that they submit bank accounts that belong to them, as the agency in charge will not pay the money meant for someone into someone else's account for whatever reason. It is, therefore, pertinent that care must be taken while fulfilling this part of the requirement.

How do I send my bank details to SASSA online?

Anyone applying for the SASSA grant will have their application undergo a verification process. Successful applicants will get a text message from SASSA on the mobile number they used during the application. Therefore, the phone number provided must be registered in their name.

The expected text message includes a secure link that will take applicants to a page where they can safely enter their banking details. SASSA declared, "the applicant can not share the link with anyone as this link is only sent to a specific ID number for security purposes."

Following the instructions on the page regarding the SASSA banking details link will make the verification process easier for the grant seeker and agency in charge.

Summary of instructions regarding bank details submission:

Visit the official website of the South African Social Security Agency; Enter your 13-digit ID number; Check for a text message from the agency on the phone number provided during the application. The SMS contains a safe link; Go to the link in the message and follow the prompt carefully.

How do I verify my banking details with SASSA?

It is common to see grant applicants complain about the failure or delay of their bank verification process. However, the agency has come out to say that this process has a vague timeframe for completion.

The verification process commences immediately after SASSA's banking details submission instructions have been adhered to. The first step involves sending the applicant's information to their bank of choice and simultaneously to the Department of Treasury.

The details are returned to the South African Social Security Agency after both parties have confirmed the authenticity. After that, a payment is made.

Getting a "Bank details pending" notification whenever you attempt to do a SASSA grant status check means that your application is in the processing stage.

How to change the SASSA banking details?

Successful applicants can receive their SASSA grants through CashSend services, Checkers, PicknPay & Boxer Stores, The Shoprite Group, and banks. Anyone who has been using the other methods and wants to update to using personal bank details can do so with ease.

You can change your banking details as follows:

Visit the official website of the agency; Navigate the page until you find where 'How do I change my banking details"; Enter your ID number into the blank space provided; Wait for an SMS that comprises a one-time password through a link. Follow the link and carefully abide by the instructions while inputting the required details.

How do I submit my banking details to SASSA? The process begins with ensuring that you qualify for the grant before you visit the agency's official website. Following the instructions carefully is paramount because failure to do so may delay or annihilate your chances.

