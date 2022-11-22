CAO status check in 2022: Steps to follow up on your application

The Central Applications Office (CAO) is one of the leading organisations facilitating students' access to post-school education. It is not enough to apply through the organisation, but tracking your application is essential. So, then, how do you carry out your CAO status check in 2022?

The Central Applications Office (CAO) facilitates students' access to post-school education. Photo: unsplash.com, @szolkin

The Central Applications Office (CAO) helps to facilitate and submit students' applications to universities, post-school, and institutes of technology. With affiliation to different higher learning institutions, it offers programs in full-time undergraduate courses and other shorter courses.

How do I check my CAO 2022 status?

The CAO online application status portal enables prospective students who have applied to know if they have been given provisional admission to the institution of their choice. "So, how can I check my CAO status progress?"

Visit the official website of the CAO on any internet-enabled device; Click on "Check my application" from the list of options available on the left side of your screen; Enter any of your CAO, identification, or Passport number; Click on the "Submit" button and wait for the result to show.

Are CAO applications open for 2022?

Usually, most programmes have early closing dates. This is to enable the board to conduct interviews and assessment tests. As published on the organisation's website, two entry terms are available to applicants:

Entry in the first semester running between January and February;

Entry in the second semester runs between July and August.

If you apply late, each institution handles the application. But then, if you want to apply, you can do so using any of the three options available to applicants:

Website

If you wish to apply to CAO and have yet to receive a CAO application number, click on the "Apply now" button from the options available on the left side of the organisation's official page. Once a new page opens, you will be asked to enter your ID or passport number and click on the "Submit" button. Then, follow these steps:

You can check your admission status via the organisation's website or app. Photo: unsplash.com, @johnschno

Enter the necessary details as required on the page and click the "Next" button; Input your next of kin's details and click the "Next" button; Insert your preferred school's name and click "Search;" Enter the year you attended and finished school; Then, click on the "Process My Application" button and wait for a message showing your successful submission; Lastly, you can pay online and upload supporting documents.

Mobile app

Download the app on your app store, depending on your device. Then, install and follow the instructions. Once you finish, upload supporting documents and submit them.

Hard copy form

Get the handbook and application form from your principal or LO teacher. Alternatively, you can request the form by contacting the CAO call centre using any of the details below:

Physical address : Gate 11, Mary Thiphe Street, Cato Manor Road, Durban

: Gate 11, Mary Thiphe Street, Cato Manor Road, Durban Phone number : 031 268 4444; 086 086 0226;

: 031 268 4444; 086 086 0226; Email: formrequestcao@cao.ac.za;

You can pay with cash, credit, and debit cards, but note that it takes two weeks to process. Immediately after payment, the application and administration fee receipt will be available to your institution, and within 24 hours, you should get your Acknowledgement letter.

How do I change my CAO email address?

If, for any reason, you want to change your email address, the organisation expects you to send a message to them at changeofcontactcao@cao.ac.za.

Terms used when checking the CAO status

CAO offers places to students who meet the minimum requirements for a course. Photo: unsplash.com, @claybanks

When you see "has not met programme ranking criteria," it means you did not meet the institution's precise criteria. In this case, you can visit the institution's prospectus for more information. You may use the Change of Mind Request Form to change the program ranking. Other terms and their meanings include the following:

A conditional offer means the institution will approve, provided you meet the requirements;

means the institution will approve, provided you meet the requirements; Late application refers to a default status showing your application was received after the closing date of the programme. But then you can check the institution's prospectus for further information;

refers to a default status showing your application was received after the closing date of the programme. But then you can check the institution's prospectus for further information; Firm offer connotes you are offered a place by the institution/university but might be withdrawn if you do not accept it;

connotes you are offered a place by the institution/university but might be withdrawn if you do not accept it; Please supply academic records means the institution expects a copy of your academic record from your existing or previous study at the tertiary level;

means the institution expects a copy of your academic record from your existing or previous study at the tertiary level; Short-listed, standby, and wait-listed mean the institution is evaluating your application but has yet to decide whether they will offer you a place;

CAO offers students easy access to their desired universities and alternatives. As a result, applicants can quickly know their CAO status check in 2022 by visiting their official website. Those who wish to change email addresses and make other inquiries can also do so through their website.

