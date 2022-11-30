How to apply for the HPCSA Certificate of Status (COS) in 2022

How do I apply for the HPCSA certificate? Qualifying in any healthcare profession is a crucial personal responsibility, and as a practitioner, there are several obligations. Registration with the Health Professionals Council of South Africa (HPCSA) is a prerequisite for professional practice. It is also a legal requirement to keep all personal details up to date.

The certified Certificate of Status is issued by the HPCSA’s Department of Legal Services and Registrations. Photo: @HPCSA (modified by author)

If a practitioner is suspended from the register, they can redeem themselves by applying for restoration and paying the stipulated fees. After the HPCSA Certificate of Status registration, you only have to wait between 7 and 10 days to get your certificate.

Why is HPCSA important?

The mission of the HPCSA is to regulate and guide registered healthcare professions and protect the public through:

Setting contextually relevant standards for healthcare training and practice.

Setting and maintaining standards for Ethical and Professional Practice.

Strengthening the maintenance of continuing competency programmes.

Ensuring consistent compliance with all set standards.

Engaging the public and other stakeholders continually.

What is the HPCSA Certificate of Status?

Also referred to as a Certificate of Good Standing, a Certificate of Status indicates that the applicant is in good standing. For South African registered healthcare practitioners, the COS is issued by the HPCSA as a registration authority.

Registration with the Health Professionals Council of South Africa (HPCSA) is a prerequisite for professional practice. Photo: @HPCSA (modified by author)

To apply for COS through the HPCSA, a practitioner will need to meet the following requirements:

Be registered with the HPCSA.

No complaint is pending against the name of the practitioner.

If the applicant meets the above requirements, he should do the following:

Submit an affidavit that no unprofessional conduct or criminal proceedings are pending against them.

Pay the required COS fees.

Send certified affidavit and HPCSA proof of payment to hpcsacgs@hpcsa.co.za.

How do I get the HPCSA certificate?

To have the COS certificate delivered by courier, you must pay R130.00 if you are in South Africa and R600.00 for overseas delivery. Overseas delivery takes between 7 and 10 days.

However, if no courier fees are paid, the certificate will be sent via registered mail at no extra cost. Thus, ensure you give the correct postal and physical address for postage purposes.

Registration categories

There are nine main registration categories:

Student Intern

Internship

Student

Community Service

Private Practice

Supervised Practice

Independent Practice

Sub-specialized Practice

Specialized Practice

The certified Certificate of Status will be issued by the HPCSA’s Department of Legal Services and Registrations. The registrar may only give a certificate to:

Practitioners’ voluntary erased from the register.

Registrations that have expired.

Registered practitioners.

Practitioners are encouraged to use the Online Portal to pay annual fees online. Photo by OZAN KOSE

How to pay the HPCSA annual fee?

You must pay an annual fee for this registration, and failure to do so could result in suspension from the register. In case of a suspension, you can redeem yourself by applying for restoration and paying the restoration fee.

If you encounter challenges using the portal, send the error message to info@hpcsa.co.za online renewal or contact Call Centre on 012 338 9300.

Once the online payment is successful, you can view an electronic QR-coded proof of payment. That acts as official HPCSA proof that a practitioner is up to date. For access to the Online Portal, Click Here.

Voluntary erasure from the register is possible if you do not intend to practice your profession in South Africa for a given time. To take leave, submit a written request before March 31 of the year for voluntary erasure.

HPCSA fees 2022

The body receives no grants or subsidies from the government or any other sources. Here are the 2022/23 annual fees.

When are annual fees due?

The fees are payable to the HPCSA by April 1 and are valid until March 31 of the following year. Registered health practitioners who have not paid their annual fees by April 1 will be erased from the register within three months of the due date.

Why do we pay HPCSA?

The annual fee paid by health care professionals is used to cover the costs of running the Professional Board under the jurisdiction of the Council and the HPCSA and its structures.

Can I apply for HPCSA online?

Practitioners can do their annual renewal and registration for the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) online. The portal allows users to check their HPCSA registration and make payments.

How do I download my HPCSA card?

1. Open the HPCSA website and click the Login or Sign up button.

A Certificate of Status indicates that the applicant is in good standing. Photo: @HPCSA (modified by author)

2. Click on the My Registration button.

You must pay an annual fee for this registration, and failure to do so could result in suspension from the register. Photo: @HPCSA (modified by author)

3. Choose the registration status that indicates ACTIVE. Click to proceed.

Voluntary erasure from the register is possible if you do not intend to practice your profession in South Africa for a given time. Photo: @HPCSA (modified by author)

4. Click on the Card option at the bottom of the page.

5The card will be displayed.

Annual fees are payable to the HPCSA by April 1 and are valid until March 31 of the following year. Photo: @HPCSA (modified by author)

To download the card, choose Print Card and select the PDF option to save a copy for your records.

What is HPCSA accreditation?

The HPCSA was established to control the education, training, and registration for practising health professions registered under the Health Professions Act.

How do I get a medical certificate in South Africa?

Once you have completed the medical tests, your healthcare provider will provide you with a signed and stamped Medical Certificate, which has to be signed and verified by the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA).

Healthcare practitioners in South Africa must be registered with the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) to practice their profession. The above is a guide on applying for the HPCSA Certificate of Status.

