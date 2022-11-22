SACPCMP registration process in 2022: everything you need to know

The South African Council for the Project and Construction Management Professions (SACPCMP) works under Section 22 of the Constitution of South Africa. SACPCMP was created to promote, regulate, and endorse certain Built Environment Management Professions. To enjoy the benefits associated with SACPCMP, one has to be a member. Here is an overview of SACPCMP registration today.

Before constructing a commercial building or home in South Africa, it is a requirement that one meets the policies stipulated by the National Building Regulations (NBR) and the Building Standards Act of 1977. This is a way to ensure top-notch standards are upheld.

SACPCMP registration in 2022

As a prospective candidate, before commencing the SACPCMP online registration, you must make sure you have in place the right documentation. At the same time, you must have your credit/debit card with you to facilitate your application fee.

SACPCMP registration process in 2022

To register with The South African Council for the Project and Construction Management Professions for the 2022/23 financial year, you need to follow through the process outlined by the professional body. Here are a few steps to keep in mind to become a SACPCMP registered member;

Visiting the official website Click on Apply to Register on the home page Click on Proceed and fill in the required prompted information on the SACPCMP registration forms 2022, which includes a copy of the applicant’s ID, CV, reports, and certified copies of qualifications Submit the online application and pay the registration fee as prompted, which is R327.60 Screen or validate your data and identify the preferred registration route Pay the examination fees of R1, 201.20, write the exam and obtain the results If the exam results do not meet the minimum threshold, you will be required to rewrite the exam If the exam results are positive, submit your portfolio and pay the registration and annual fee If the project portfolio or report is approved, one proceeds to make the annual and registration fee The fee for a certified Building Inspector is R4 983.30, while that for a professional Building Inspector is R5760.30. Unsuccessful candidates can only resubmit within six months

Worth noting failure to pass the exam for the first trial will have you rewriting the exam again. However, failure to pass the exam for the second time will have you commencing the registration process from the beginning.

The SACPCMP registration login portal requires you to fill in your username and password every time you need to access the platform.

What is a SACPCMP certificate?

This certification is awarded to a successful candidate upon registration with the professional body. The SACPCMP certificate is awarded after payment of the registration and annual fee.

What is SACPCMP registration?

It is the process that a Building Inspector follows to become a member of the SACPCMP body. The SACPCMP registration verification entails The South African Council for the Project and Construction Management Professions screening the applicants’ registration forms and validating the applications.

Is SACPCMP a statutory body?

The South African Council for the Project and Construction Management Professions is geared towards successfully registering Building Inspectors (BI). The main aim is to promote the scope of service for investors and create a foundation for Building Inspectors.

Who must register with SACPCMP?

To qualify for registration with The South African Council for the Project and Construction Management Professions as a Building Inspector, one must meet the following conditions;

You must be working in a private institution and inspecting structures to ensure compliance.

You must be working either in the NHBRC, or the National, Provincial, and Local Government departments with the mandate of carrying out various inspections.

SACPCMP has various registration categories for its members. These include;

Certified Building Inspector Professional Building Inspector

Why does the SACPCMP exist?

The South African Council for the Project and Construction Management Professions was established to regulate, register, and certify the Construction and Project Management professions in South Africa.

The professional body has benefited the public by availing information on what should be expected in terms of performance from the Building Inspectors. This way, the public is assured of safety.

The SACPCMP registration process in 2022 has come in handy in ensuring that Building Inspectors understand the requirements. At the same time, it has improved the professionals’ credibility and reputation locally and globally.

