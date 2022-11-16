If you have completed your high school diploma, the next step in your plans may be attending a tertiary institution. Before you achieve this, you need to be fully prepared and able to handle the stressors of tertiary education. This is where the NBT test comes in.

The NBT online test is essential for all students who hope to study towards their dream career, as it provides insight into whether you have the necessary knowledge and mental sharpness required on a tertiary level.

A quick visit to the NBT website will show how important these tests are since many colleges and universities rely on this and the National Senior Certificate (NSC) results to decide whether one can go on to study there. Before we go into details surrounding the NBT application in 2022, here are some useful things to know.

What is the National Benchmark Test?

First, what is an NBT test for? As briefly mentioned, it is a first-year assessment that students must take before being accepted into a specific college or university that tests a student's tertiary education readiness. It comprises language, numerical and mathematical skills that are put to the test.

Some institutions use the results to determine whether or not a potential student's admission has been successful, and some use it to identify which learners may need extra assistance and attention.

Which universities require NBT?

Knowing which universities require NBT for 2022 can help you gauge which institution is the best. According to ApplicationSA, the following universities make use of the assessment:

Cape Peninsula University of Technology

Central University of Technology

Durban University of Technology

Mangosuthu University of Technology

University of the Free State

University of Johannesburg

University of KwaZulu-Natal

University of Limpopo

The University of Venda for Science and Technology

Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University

North-West University

Rhodes University

Stellenbosch University

Tshwane University of Technology

University of Cape Town

University of Fort Hare

University of the Western Cape

University of the Witwatersrand

University of Mpumulanga.

University of Zululand

Vaal University of Technology

Walter Sisulu University

Sol Plaatje University

Is the NBT test difficult?

The assessment is not difficult, and you should feel confident in your ability to pass it easily if you do the necessary research and brush up on your existing knowledge from high school.

How do I prepare for the NBT test?

Besides utilising the knowledge you obtained in high school, you can also brush up on general literacy and mathematic skills in case you have missed anything that may be asked in the assessment. Keep an eye on the upcoming NBT test dates to schedule the most suitable date and plan accordingly.

What is the pass mark for NBT?

NBT test results are not determined by a specific value or percentage as a pass or fail because universities use their discretion on whether they think you are ready for tertiary education based on their findings.

What happens if I fail the NBT test?

Therefore, there is no 'failing' the assessment per se, but that does not mean your results do not impact your chances of getting into your chosen college or university.

The Academic and Quantitative Literacy test costs R130, and both Academic, Quantitative Literacy and Mathematics tests cost R260. If necessary, you can request a re-marking of tests for R250.

Is NBT the same as SAT?

The SAT is the American equivalent of the National Benchmark Test, also performed by tertiary organisations in the USA for the same purpose.

Where can I find the NBT test past papers?

NBT test past papers and memos cannot be found as the organisation does not release any past exams used.

Knowing the NBT test and what you can expect from the process will make your transition from high school to university much easier. You can also give yourself enough time to get extra studying in if you work on the current schedule.

