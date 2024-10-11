Can you bring makeup on a plane? Tips to fly with your makeup

The Transport Security Administration provides flight guidelines on how and what you can pack. Boarding a plane usually means going on a long journey, so you want to carry everything you will require, including makeup. However, some products require specific guidelines. Can you bring makeup on a plane?

An Open container with pink lip gloss or balm on a pink background (L). Top view cosmetic make-up bag with beauty products (R). Photo: Liudmyla Liudmyla, Carol Yepes (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Long journeys involve unforeseen events such as flight delays and bad weather. When you have everything you need you feel comfortable and relaxed. This article has tips for flying with your makeup.

Can you bring makeup on a plane?

You can bring makeup on a plane. However, there are specific guidelines that you have to follow when it comes to some makeup products. If you want to travel on a plane with liquid and gel products, you must comply with the 3-1-1 TSA rule for makeup.

If you want to include your powder makeup, you can place it in your checked or carry-on items with no quantity or size limitations. However, powders over 12 ounces and 350 millilitres should be put in checked bags for convenience.

The makeup TSA liquids rule applies to all liquids and semi-liquids, including gels, creams, and pastes. According to this rule, if you want to include your makeup in carry-on bags, each liquid container must be smaller than 3.4 ounces or 100 millilitres, and all the containers must be put in one clear plastic bag.

The rule also states that one passenger should only have one bag. A Minnesota travel agent, Jeanie Marie, explained the 3-1-1 makeup rule in her YouTube video.

The 3 stands for all liquids that you plan on bringing with you in your carry-on must be under 3.4 ounces or 100 millilitres…1 means that all of your 3.4-ounce bottles must fit into one quarter-size clear bag…1 means that all people are allowed one bag each. 3.4-ounce bottles in one quarter-size bag and one bag per person.

A black handbag and makeup brushes on a white background. Photo: Carol Yepes

Source: Getty Images

What makeup counts as a liquid on a plane?

Any makeup that can flow or be applied in a liquid state is considered a liquid on a plane. Creams, lotions, and gel-like makeup are all considered liquids; therefore, when packing your items, you must remember the TSA 3-1-1 rule. Below are some makeups that are considered liquids according to TSA standards.

Cream blush

Liquid/Gel eye shadow

Liquid/gel highlighter

Nail polish

Nail polish remover

Perfume

Is lipstick considered a liquid?

Lipstick and lip balm are not considered liquids by the TSA. They fall under the category of solids. Solid lipstick, such as traditional tube lipstick and lip balm, is not a liquid, so you can pack it in your carry-on without worrying about TSA restrictions. However, if you have liquid or gel lipstick, follow the TSA liquid makeup rule.

Is concealer a liquid TSA?

Concealer can flow and be applied as a liquid, which is also considered a liquid. It must be put in a 3.4-ounce container inside a clear plastic bag.

Is eyeliner a liquid TSA?

Eyeliner is a liquid. According to TSA, eyeliner is considered a liquid and must be inside less than or equal to 3.4oz/100 ml.

Is mascara a liquid TSA?

Mascara is considered a liquid TSA. When travelling, you must separate it and put it in your liquid bag because it is gel-based.

Does makeup have to be in a clear bag?

All liquid makeup must be packed inside a clear bag that is not greater than one-quarter size. The makeup must follow the 3-1-1 rule, which states that it must be packed in one clear bag. According to a TSA video on YouTube, all liquid makeup should fit in a quarter-size zip-top bag.

All compliant liquids must fit inside a clear plastic quarter-sized zip-top bag, and only one bag is allowed per passenger.

Transparent makeup bag with cosmetic beauty products. Photo: Lenta (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Can you take liquid makeup on a plane in checked bags?

Liquid makeup over 3.4 ounces or 100 ml can be placed in checked bags. According to the TSA liquid rule, all liquids over 3.4 oz should be packed in checked bags, even secure ones.

What makeup items are not allowed on planes?

Sharp or pointed makeup items are not allowed on planes because they look like weapons, and one cannot get into a plane with weapons. These items can include scissors, nail files, combs, razors, tweezers, and eyelash curlers. If you must travel with such items, pack them in checked bags.

If makeup, whether in powder or liquid form, is not sealed correctly, it cannot be allowed on planes. So, if you want all your makeup to be allowed on the plane, you should pack it properly for easy screening.

Will TSA stop me for makeup?

The Transport Security Administration is very strict about makeup. If you don't adhere to the TSA 3-1-1 rule, your makeup can be seized at security points, which may lead to delays. Therefore, the TSA may not stop you from travelling but will seize the non-compliant items. Complying with the makeup rule is best to avoid losing your favourite beauty items and products.

FAQs

You must adhere to the airline and TSA guidelines when bringing makeup on the plane. Makeup can be in solid, liquid, gel, or powder form, and the TSA has provided guidelines depending on its nature. Below are some frequently asked questions about bringing makeup on air travel.

Can you take makeup in a carry-on?

You can bring all kinds of makeup items in a carry-on, whether solid or powder. Solid and powder makeup are allowed with no quantity or size limitation. Liquid, lotion, gel, paste, or creamy-like makeup can only be packed in a carry-on if it is inside containers below 3.4 ounces and in a clear plastic quarter-size bag.

How much makeup can you take on a plane?

The amount or number of makeup one can take on a plane depends on whether the makeup is in carry-on bags or checked-in bags and the form of the makeup.

If the makeup is liquid and you want to pack it in carry-on bags, you can include as many products as you wish. However, you should ensure that each item is 3.4 ounces or smaller and fits in one quarter-sized bag. The rule of liquid makeup does not apply to checked bags. Powder and solid forms of makeup have no 3-1-1 restrictions, whether in carry-on or checked bags.

The Transportation Security Administration's makeup guidelines help passengers prepare for their flight. If you have been bothered by the question, 'Can you bring makeup on a plane?' the answer is yes, as long as you follow the TSA makeup rule.

