Can you bring scissors on a plane? Guidelines for safe travel

Getting on a plane can be exciting, but it also raises questions about what items to bring. Scissors, for example, often confuse. So, can you bring scissors on a plane? Whether you are a veteran traveller or a first-time flyer, knowing airline policies is crucial to avoid delays and ensure a smooth, hassle-free journey.

Stainless steel scissors beside thread. Photo: @margaret_jaszowska on Unsplash (modified by author)

Source: UGC

When you enter an airport, you meet safety regulations to protect passengers. The TSA, among others, enforces guidelines to manage risks associated with sharp objects like scissors. While most countries permit scissors in checked luggage, there are restrictions for carry-ons.

Can you bring scissors on a plane?

Scissors are allowed on planes with restrictions on blade length. In the United States, as published on their official website, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) permits blades shorter than four inches in carry-on luggage. In comparison, longer blades must be packed in checked baggage.

During security screening, these items will be x-rayed and may require additional inspection by security officers.

Can you bring scissors on international flights?

Guidelines for bringing scissors on international flights vary by country and airline. For instance, while the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand have their limits, other countries have their stance.

In regions including Africa, Asia, and South America, sharp objects, including scissors, must be packed in checked luggage. Some airlines impose stricter limits on blade length. Always verify your airline's and destination's regulations, as scissors may undergo additional security clearance.

Can you bring scissors on a domestic flight?

The TSA allows small scissors in carry-on luggage on domestic U.S. flights, as long as the blades are less than four inches from the pivot. To make security screening easier, below are necessary steps to note:

Pack the scissors in a clear plastic bag with other sharp items;

Consider if you need them during the flight, and avoid carrying valuable or sentimental items that could be confiscated;

If your scissors are flagged, cooperate with security personnel.

Facts about travelling with scissors. Photo: @behy_studio (modified by author)

Source: Original

Can you bring scissors in your carry-on?

Depending on the type and rules of a country, scissors can be brought in carry-on luggage. But what are the available types of scissors? These are briefly discussed below:

Safety scissors

They have rounded tips and shorter blades and are considered hassle-free. As a parent, you can use them while travelling with your children.

Small sharp-pointed scissors

An example of these is embroidery scissors. Because they have sharp pointed tips, travelling with them can be challenging.

Large or heavy-duty scissors

The blades on these kinds of scissors can exceed four inches, and if the case is yours, travelling with it on domestic or international airlines may be restricted. The reason is that they are potentially dangerous.

Specialised scissors

Examples of these are those used for grooming pets and the ones medical personnel use. Those travelling with these types must confirm with the security personnel before travelling with them.

The United Kingdom and European Union allow blades up to six centimetres, regardless of the scissors type. The Australian Border Force (ABF) and the Civil Aviation Authority of New Zealand (CAA) also permit scissors with up to six centimetres of blades.

The CBSA follows the same limit in Canada: scissors with blades six centimetres (2.4 inches) or less, measured from the fulcrum to the tip. However, if your scissors exceed these limits, they must be packed in checked luggage.

All items, including scissors, must pass through x-ray screening at domestic or international airports and may be subject to further inspection by security.

A bunch of scissors and a comb. Photo: @zlobniyy on Unsplash (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What other sharp objects can you bring in a carry-on?

As published on Budget Air and Real Simple, these sharp objects can be in your carry-on luggage:

Nail clippers and manicure scissors . This is allowed due to their small, rounded blades.

. This is allowed due to their small, rounded blades. Crochet hooks and knitting needles. These are typically accepted because they are made from non-dangerous materials.

These are typically accepted because they are made from non-dangerous materials. Disposable razors. These are permitted as their blades are enclosed.

These are permitted as their blades are enclosed. Tweezers and safety pins. They are allowed for grooming and practical purposes.

They are allowed for grooming and practical purposes. Pencil sharpeners and sewing needles. These are generally permitted, though those with blades must be in the checked luggage.

These are generally permitted, though those with blades must be in the checked luggage. Lock picks. Small ones under seven inches are allowed, but check local regulations.

Items such as knives and safety razors are not allowed in carry-on bags but can be packed in checked luggage. Be sure to check the specific rules of your airline and airport before your flight takes off.

Can you pack scissors in checked luggage?

You can pack scissors in checked luggage. Regardless of blade length, most airlines and security company officials working with airports allow scissors in checked baggage. However, ensure the scissors are securely wrapped or sheathed to avoid injuring baggage handlers and inspectors.

How to pack scissors when bringing them on a plane

The essence of discouraging scissors and other sharp objects while travelling by air is for the safety of everyone onboard. Nevertheless, if you must travel with scissors on a plane, the following tips will help you:

Use protective material: To prevent the blades from causing injury, pack scissors in a metal container. Other options are a sturdy protective sheath or hard plastic.

To prevent the blades from causing injury, pack scissors in a metal container. Other options are a sturdy protective sheath or hard plastic. Wrap the blades: Cushion the blades with padding like bubble wrap or foam to prevent movement and protect against damage.

Cushion the blades with padding like bubble wrap or foam to prevent movement and protect against damage. Secure everything: To keep the scissors secure during transport, fasten the padding and protective cover with tape or rubber bands.

To keep the scissors secure during transport, fasten the padding and protective cover with tape or rubber bands. Label the container: Clearly label the container with sharp objects to alert baggage handlers and avoid accidents.

Additionally, consider using packing cubes to organise and keep sharp items together. This will ensure they are neatly packed and easy to locate.

A pair of gold scissors on a table. Photo: @muk_l_ on Unsplash (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Frequently asked questions

Rules and regulations strictly govern the airport, and scissors, like many other sharp objects, have specific travel guidelines. Here are some common questions about travelling with scissors and the best answers:

Are scissors allowed on planes? Scissors are allowed on planes with restrictions on blade length.

Scissors are allowed on planes with restrictions on blade length. Are scissors allowed in checked baggage? They are permitted in checked luggage. However, they must be securely wrapped to prevent damage and comply with regulations.

They are permitted in checked luggage. However, they must be securely wrapped to prevent damage and comply with regulations. Can you bring scissors through TSA? The security agency allows scissors if the blades are under four inches from the pivot, but longer ones must be placed in checked luggage.

The security agency allows scissors if the blades are under four inches from the pivot, but longer ones must be placed in checked luggage. Can you bring nail scissors on a plane? Nail scissors are considered safe for air travel and are allowed in carry-on bags.

Nail scissors are considered safe for air travel and are allowed in carry-on bags. Can you bring crochet scissors on a plane? It is allowed. However, consider packing longer ones in checked luggage and well-secured.

It is allowed. However, consider packing longer ones in checked luggage and well-secured. Can you take scissors in your hand luggage? Based on ICAO and local regulations, you can if the blades are under four inches.

Based on ICAO and local regulations, you can if the blades are under four inches. Can you bring your hair-cutting scissors on a plane? According to TSA rules, you can if the blades are not up to four inches.

According to TSA rules, you can if the blades are not up to four inches. Can you bring embroidery or kid scissors on a plane? These items are allowed in carry-on luggage if the blades are under four inches and have rounded tips.

These items are allowed in carry-on luggage if the blades are under four inches and have rounded tips. Can you put scissors in your checked luggage? Those over four inches, measured from the fulcrum to the tip, can be packed in approved baggage.

Can you bring scissors on a plane? If the blades are under four inches, you can. For larger scissors, pack them in checked luggage, but choosing scissors with rounded tips is safer. Then, remember that security rules can vary, so follow TSA instructions. With these tips, travelling with scissors should be smooth and easy.

READ ALSO: Top 20 largest airports in the world ranked by size

Briefly.co.za discussed some of the largest airports in the world. Interestingly, the largest ones are situated in major tourist countries or business hubs due to an increased need for space from the high volume of passengers coming and going.

So, what are the largest airports? King Fahd and Denver International Airports, spanning 776 and 135.7 square kilometres, respectively, are among them. Discover others in the post.

Source: Briefly News