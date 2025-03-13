How to get rid of flies in the house quickly: Fast and easy fixes

Flies invading your home can be annoying and unhygienic. If you are wondering how to get rid of flies in the house quickly, there are many safe and easy ways to eliminate them and keep your home pest-free.

There are numerous quick and effective ways to eliminate flies, including simple solutions like traps and natural repellents. Photo: Paul Starosta, Liudmila Chernetska (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

A fly infestation may not be a major concern, but it can also spread diseases.

Flies are attracted to food, garbage, and organic waste .

. Flies that get inside the house include house flies, cluster flies, and fruit flies.

How to get rid of flies in the house quickly

Flies can be a real nuisance when they invade your home, buzzing around and spreading germs. However, by using simple tricks, you can keep flies away and enjoy a fly-free home. Here are some effective methods to get rid of flies in the house.

Natural remedies to get rid of flies

Below are some of the best natural home remedies for flies that can help keep them away safely and effectively. These include:

Apple cider vinegar trap

Apple cider vinegar can be used to trap flies as they are attracted to the vinegar's smell. Photo: BackyardProduction

Source: Getty Images

As per Healthline, a mixture of vinegar and dish soap can help you trap flies as they are easily attracted to the smell of apple cider vinegar. Fill a bowl with vinegar and add a few drops of dish soap to break the surface tension. Flies will land on the liquid and drown.

Lemon and cloves

Get rid of flies naturally by using lemon and cloves. Cut a lemon in half and stick whole cloves into the flesh. The strong scent of cloves repels flies naturally.

Essential oils

Scents like lavender, eucalyptus, and peppermint keep flies away. Mix a few drops of essential oil with water in a spray bottle and spray around doors and windows. You can also soak cotton balls in oil and place them in fly-prone areas.

Basil and other fly-repelling plants

Certain plants act as natural fly repellents because of their strong scents. Herbs like basil, lavender, lemongrass, mint, and rosemary naturally repel flies. Keep potted plants near windows, doors, and kitchen areas. The strong scent of these plants prevents flies from coming inside.

Venus flytrap

Venus flytraps are carnivorous plants that attract, trap, and eat insects. Photo: Bogdan Lazar

Source: Getty Images

Venus flytraps are carnivorous plants that attract, trap, and eat insects. When a fly lands and sets off triggers, the plant closes around the fly. It then secretes digestive fluid to dissolve the fly and, about 10 to 12 days later, opens up and discards the exoskeleton.

Cucumber slices

Another simple and effective method of keeping flies out of the house is by using cucumber slices. Flies dislike the smell of cucumbers. Placing cucumber slices around entry points and garbage areas can help keep them away.

Light trap

Light traps are boxes with a light in the back that continuously attracts flies. When the flies try to get to the light, they will either be killed with an electric zap or trapped, depending on the light trap you use.

Sticky traps

Sticky traps can effectively catch and get rid of flies by attracting them to a sticky surface. Photo: Steven White

Source: Getty Images

Sticky traps are strips of sticky paper that can be hung or laid down throughout your house. They are covered with a very sticky substance that attracts flies, gnats, and most other pests and traps them.

Cayenne pepper

Cayenne pepper is an excellent natural fly repellent. Mix it with water and spray it near entryways and wherever you see flies.

Electric fly zappers

Electric fly zapper attracts flies and electrocute them. Photo: Tatsiana Niamera

Source: Getty Images

These devices use UV light to attract flies and electrocutes them. They work well in kitchens and outdoor spaces. Keep them away from children and pets for safety.

How to remove flies in the house with chemical-based solutions

If natural remedies do not work fast enough, chemical-based solutions can help get rid of flies quickly and effectively. Here are some options:

Pyrethrin-based sprays

These insecticides are effective at killing flies on contact. Spray them in areas where flies are commonly found, such as near windows, doors, and garbage bins.

Insecticidal baits

Baits either come as pre-baited traps, pellets, or liquid solutions that can be applied to areas where flies like to gather. These baits attract flies and contain chemicals that kill them when ingested. Place them in areas where flies are most active.

Use space sprays or foggers

These products release a fine mist of insecticide that can cover a large area, effectively killing flies in the air. Use them in enclosed spaces for the best results.

Use fly spray

Fly sprays contain chemicals that disrupt a fly's nervous system, causing it to quickly become paralysed and die. Photo: Chalffy

Source: Getty Images

According to Medical News Today, fly sprays contain chemicals that disrupt a fly's nervous system, causing it to become numb and die quickly. Spray in areas where flies gather, but avoid direct contact with the skin or eyes, and do not inhale the fumes.

Residual insecticides

These sprays leave a long-lasting chemical barrier on surfaces where flies land. Apply to windowsills, door frames, and garbage areas. Avoid spraying on food preparation surfaces.

How to prevent flies from entering your home

The best way to deal with flies in the house is to prevent them in the first place. Here are some effective ways to keep them out.

Ensure that all windows, doors, and vents are properly sealed without any gaps or holes.

Use a trash bin with a secure lid and empty it as soon as it is full.

Store all food in airtight containers to keep flies away.

Avoid leaving grass clippings, leaves, or decaying plants near your home, as they can attract pests.

Wash dirty dishes and wipe down counters to remove food crumbs.

Turn off outdoor lights at night, when possible, since flies are drawn to light.

What attracts flies?

Houseflies are mainly attracted by the material in which they can lay their eggs. This includes rotting material, including food waste and other garbage animal faeces and manure.

Are flies dangerous?

House flies can spread diseases such as food poisoning and dysentery. They can also inflict painful bites while feeding on the blood of humans and other animals.

How do you get rid of flies indoors ASAP?

To get rid of flies indoors quickly, you can use a trap made with apple cider vinegar, dish soap, and sugar.

What smell keeps house flies away?

Flies are repelled by strong, natural scents such as citrus, peppermint, eucalyptus, lemongrass, and lavender.

Housefly infestations are not just a nuisance. They can also be hazardous to your health. Understanding how to get rid of flies in the house helps maintain a clean and comfortable space. By taking the above steps and staying consistent, you can keep your home free from these pests and prevent future infestations.

READ ALSO: How to study and remember: 11 powerful tips to boost your study skills

Briefly.co.za published an article on how to study and remember. Everyone who has ever taken an exam is probably familiar with that sinking feeling of looking at a question you are sure you studied but cannot remember the answer.

Whether studying for an exam or just trying to retain what you learned in class, remembering what you study can be challenging. Discover 11 powerful tips to boost your study skills.

Source: Briefly News