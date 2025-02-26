How to share location on WhatsApp in a few taps (complete guide)

Have you ever needed to share your exact location on WhatsApp quickly and easily? Whether meeting friends, directing a delivery, or ensuring safety, knowing how to share location on WhatsApp is essential. This feature lets you send your real-time or current location in seconds.

Key takeaways

WhatsApp lets you share your location with contacts , making it simple to let people know where you are.

, making it simple to let people know where you are. You can "Send Your Current Location" or "Share Live Location."

You can stop sharing your live location at any time.

A guide on how to share location on WhatsApp

Learning how to share a location on WhatsApp can save time and prevent confusion, and this handy feature allows you to send your live or static location instantly. Below are detailed guides on how to share your location via WhatsApp:

How to send location on WhatsApp using an Android phone

Are you caught up on how to send your current location on WhatsApp? Here are the easy steps:

Step 1 : Enable WhatsApp to access location permission on your phone.

: Enable WhatsApp to access location permission on your phone. Step 2 : Open your WhatsApp app; if you do not have one, you can install it from the Google Play store.

: Open your WhatsApp app; if you do not have one, you can install it from the Google Play store. Step 3 : Open the individual or group chat you want to share your location with.

: Open the individual or group chat you want to share your location with. Step 4: Click the paperclip icon at the bottom right of your screen, and choose Location from the list of menus on the screen.

Step 5 : Select whether you always want to share the location or when using the app.

: Select whether you always want to share the location or when using the app. Step 6: Click the Send Your Current Location tab below the map.

Step 7: WhatsApp will send your recipient a map with a red pin indicating your location.

How do you send location on WhatsApp using an iPhone device?

Sharing your location via WhatsApp using an iPhone is quick and easy. Here is a step-by-step guide:

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp application on your device. If you do not have one, download it from the App Store.

Open the WhatsApp application on your device. If you do not have one, download it from the App Store. Step 2: Click on the Chats tab at the bottom of the screen, then select the group or individual chat you want to share with your location.

Click on the Chats tab at the bottom of the screen, then select the group or individual chat you want to share with your location. Step 3: Tap the plus sign at the bottom left corner of the screen. Then, choose Location from the list of options that will appear on your screen.

Tap the plus sign at the bottom left corner of the screen. Then, choose Location from the list of options that will appear on your screen. Step 4 : If it is your first time sharing your location, you will have to enable WhatsApp to access your Location.

: If it is your first time sharing your location, you will have to enable WhatsApp to access your Location. Step 5 : Click on the Send Your Location tab below the map on your screen.

: Click on the Send Your Location tab below the map on your screen. Step 6: WhatsApp will send your recipient a map with a red pin indicating your location.

How to share live locations via WhatsApp

Sharing your live location via WhatsApp is perfect for coordinating meetups, assisting drivers, or ensuring loved ones know your whereabouts. Below is how you can share your live location:

Step 1 : Open WhatsApp on your device.

: Open WhatsApp on your device. Step 2 : Click on an individual or group chat.

: Click on an individual or group chat. Step 3 : Tap on the attachment icon (paper clip icon) at the bottom-right corner of your screen.

: Tap on the attachment icon (paper clip icon) at the bottom-right corner of your screen. Step 4: Choose Share Live Location.

Choose Share Live Location. Step 5: Select the length of time you would like to share your live location. After the selected time, your live location will stop being shared.

Step 6: Tap on the send icon. You can also type a comment and an emoji before sharing your location.

How do you stop sharing your Live Location?

Steps to stop sharing your live location include:

Step 1 : Open the individual chat or group chat.

: Open the individual chat or group chat. Step 2: Tap on stop sharing and then confirm when prompted.

Step 3 : If you have shared your location with several individual and group chats, you can disable it by:

: If you have shared your location with several individual and group chats, you can disable it by: Step 4 : On the chats tab, click on the settings menu bar.

: On the chats tab, click on the settings menu bar. Step 5 : Select the privacy and then the Live location.

: Select the privacy and then the Live location. Step 6: Click on Stop sharing.

How do I share my current location on WhatsApp from Google Maps?

You can send your location from Google Maps via Email, Facebook, or WhatsApp. Below is a simple, detailed procedure on how to send your location from Google Maps via WhatsApp:

Step 1 : Open Google Maps on your phone.

: Open Google Maps on your phone. Step 2: Click on the profile icon at the top right corner of your screen.

Click on the profile icon at the top right corner of your screen. Step 3: Select Location Sharing and click on the Share Location option.

Step 4: Set the time you want to share the location. A shareable link will be generated.

Step 5 : Tap on the Sharing Via Link tab and choose the WhatsApp icon.

: Tap on the Sharing Via Link tab and choose the WhatsApp icon. Step 6 : Once you click on the WhatsApp icon, you will be redirected to WhatsApp, where you can choose the chat you want to share your location.

: Once you click on the WhatsApp icon, you will be redirected to WhatsApp, where you can choose the chat you want to share your location. Step 7: Press the send icon on your screen.

How to track someone on WhatsApp

Once an individual has shared their location with you via WhatsApp, you can track them using the following simple steps:

Step 1 : Open the group chat or individual conversation from where you have received the location share.

: Open the group chat or individual conversation from where you have received the location share. Step 2 : Click on the map on your chat screen. Ensure you have turned on your device’s location.

: Click on the map on your chat screen. Ensure you have turned on your device’s location. Step 3: A red pin will show your sender’s location and surrounding buildings, and a blue pin will show your current location.

Step 4: Follow the directions towards the red pin. Your location Indicator will move along with you on the map.

Trivia

If your GPS signal is weak, your location may not be accurate.

The Live Location feature is end-to-end encrypted, ensuring only those you share with can see it.

You can control how long you can share your live location and can stop sharing your live location at any time.

The current location option sends a static pin showing where you are at that moment.

Live location updates your location in real-time for a chosen duration.

Knowing how to share locations on WhatsApp simplifies communication, navigation, and safety. You can send real-time or static locations effortlessly by following these simple steps.

