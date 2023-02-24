Some people desire to become a Grade R teacher because it gives them a great sense of purpose. The purpose comes from equipping knowledge and developing a child physically, socially, and emotionally. But, one question has threatened this dream for most people. It is “can I teach Grade R with an ABET certificate?” If not, what course can I do with ABET level 4 certificate? Find out in this read!

If your dream is to become a Grade R teacher, this piece can be particularly important for you. Here, you can get answers to questions you may be frequently asking yourself, such as “can I teach Grade R with an ABET certificate, diploma, matric, or NQF Level 4/6?” Here are the answers!

What is an ABET qualification?

Before we delve into whether you need to take ABET level 4 courses to become a Grade R teacher, let us first jog our minds on what ABET is all about.

Adult Basic Education and Training (ABET) level 4 is a programme that targets adults who want to further their education. Once they are done with it, they receive their General Education and Training Certificate (GETC) qualification. Note that there are 4 levels of GETC, and ABET level 4 is the highest.

Is ABET Level 4 the same as matric?

It is not equivalent to matric. Instead, it is on the same page as grade 9, which is NQF level 1. The matric certificate is what is equivalent to NQF level 4. Some of the other qualifications on the same page as NQF level 4 are the Senior Certificate and National Senior Certificate (vocational). Therefore, there are no ABET matric requirements for a career in Grade R Teaching.

Can I teach Grade R with an ABET certificate?

Unfortunately, no. An ABET certificate is below a diploma, and anything below a diploma is regarded as underqualified.

What qualification do I need for a Grade R teacher?

To join this profession in South Africa, you need any of the following:

A 3-year Diploma in Grade R Teaching

A 4-year Bachelor of Education: Foundation Phase Teaching (B. Ed. Foundation Phase)

Any other Bachelor’s Degree plus a 1-year Post-Graduate Certificate of Education (PGCE), specializing in Foundation Phase teaching

An Educare National Diploma (N6)

That automatically means that you can teach Grade R with a diploma. But who qualifies for the Grade R teaching diploma? It is any individual who meets the following requirements:

Already teaching Grade R

Holds a National Senior Certificate or Senior Certificate (Amended) with a Diploma Pass Level

An N4 or N5 Certificate or Diploma in Educare may be considered

Can I study teaching with ABET level 4?

The answer is no. You cannot be enrolled at a university with this qualification because, again, it is at NQF Level 1, which is a Grade 9 Certificate. Instead, entry to a teaching university is guaranteed by completion of Matric with a Bachelor's Degree Matric Pass Level.

What can I do with ABET?

After you have completed ABET level 4, you can enrol at a college to study for your adult matric or join a TVET college to meet your National Certificate (Vocational) qualifications.

Can I teach Grade R with an NQF Level 4?

Sadly, no. As stated earlier, anything below a diploma is deemed underqualified. The same case applies to NQF Level 6.

Can I teach with a Grade R certificate?

No, the minimum qualification is a diploma. You will need to further your education and pursue a diploma to help you qualify.

How much does a Grade R teacher make in South Africa?

The average salary is R 1 285 146 per annum or R 659 per hour. Entry-level positions start at R 258 000 per annum, while most experienced staff bag up to R 5 383 494 per year.

Can I teach Grade R with an ABET certificate? Unfortunately, you cannot. The same case applies to NQF Level 4 or 6. The minimum qualification for this profession is a Diploma in Grade R Teaching.

