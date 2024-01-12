15 breakfast platter ideas and tips to set the mood for the day

Breakfast platters help transform ordinary breakfasts into a delightful and memorable experience. Its versatility allows it to be prepared on regular mornings or reserved for special occasions. Below are selected breakfast platter ideas to help you make a wholesome meal.

Creating a satisfying breakfast platter involves considering nutritional balance, flavour and texture diversity, and portion sizes. When planning a platter for guests, you should consider allergic reactions to certain foods, dietary needs, and taste preferences.

Simple breakfast platter ideas

A simple charcuterie board for breakfast allows you to enjoy various flavours and textures without sweat. Adopt or customize any of these ideas to your satisfaction.

1. Classic breakfast platter

A classic breakfast charcuterie board typically consists of the following items

Eggs (fried, boiled, scrambled, or poached, then seasoned with salt, pepper, and herbs)

Toast/English muffins (sliced)

Sausage links or crispy bacon strips

Hash brown or roasted potatoes

Fresh fruit slices (oranges, berries, bananas)

You can serve the meal with your favourite beverage (tea, coffee, or fresh orange juice).

2. Mediterranean-inspired platter

Enjoy the delight of Mediterranean's rich cuisine with the following items;

Hummus (classic chickpea or sundried tomato hummus)

Whole grain pita (for scooping the hummus and other dips)

Greek yoghurt with honey

Olives (black and green)

Cheese (Feta or goat)

Pita bread or flatbread

Fresh fruits like figs, pomegranate seeds, grapes

Nuts and seeds like almonds, walnuts, and pine nuts (toasted)

Vegetables like cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber slices

Hard-boiled eggs (seasoned with salt and pepper)

After arranging the items on the charcuterie board, garnish with fresh herbs like mint, parsley, or basil. Accompany the meal with traditional Mediterranean coffee or tea.

3. Healthy breakfast platter

A healthy breakfast platter has various nutrient-dense foods, including the following;

Greek yoghurt (low-fat or no-fat; can incorporate chia seeds)

Whole grain toast

Natural almond butter or peanut butter (spread on the toast)

Hard-boiled eggs (seasoned with salt and pepper)

Mixed seeds and nuts like walnuts, pistachios, or almonds

Mixed berries and selected fresh fruits like kiwi, melon, and pineapple

Sliced avocado and fresh vegetables like cucumber, bell peppers, and cherry tomatoes

Accompany the meal with a cup of green tea or herbal tea. You can arrange the items on a large platter or serve them on individual plates. Mix and match the ingredients as you wish.

4. Mexican fiesta

Start your day with Mexican-inspired cuisine by incorporating the following elements on your charcuterie board;

Huevos rancheros (poached or fried eggs on corn tortilla chips topped with tomato and chilli sauce)

Fried black beans

Crumbled chorizo with diced potatoes, bell peppers, and onions

Salsa and guacamole

Shredded cheese (queso or cotija)

Fresh fruit salad with fruits like pineapple, mango, and pawpaw

Adjust the items and spice level to your liking, then garnish the board with fresh coriander leaves and lime wedges. Serve with agua fresca or Mexican hot chocolate.

Savoury breakfast platter ideas

A savoury breakfast platter offers a delicious mix of nutrients, flavours, and textures. Take eating like a king to a whole new level with these ideas.

5. Smoked salmon bagel breakfast platter

A smoked salmon bagel meal combines salmon’s rich flavours with complementary ingredients, including the following;

Smoked salmon slices

Bagels (plain or flavoured)

Cream cheese

Capers and red onion slices

Sliced tomatoes and cucumber

Chopped fresh dill and lemon wedges

Start by applying cream cheese on the bagels, then place smoked salmon slices on top. Sprinkle sliced red onions, cappers, and fresh dill. Place the lemon wedges, tomatoes, and cucumbers on the platter for variety.

6. Protein-packed platter

A protein-packed meal provides a balanced combination of nutrients to keep you satisfied and energized for the day ahead. You will need the following items for the charcuterie board;

Eggs (hard-boiled or scrambled)

Lean proteins like chicken, turkey, or salmon (grilled, smoked or cooked)

Greek yoghurt with nuts and seeds and topped with fresh berries

Low-fat cheese like feta, cheddar, or mozzarella

Whole-grain crackers, bread, or English muffins

Fresh vegetables like avocado, tomatoes, and cucumber

Arrange the charcuterie board in a visually appealing display. You can customize the ingredients to suit your preferences.

7. Breakfast bruschetta

Breakfast bruschetta is a variation of the classic Italian appetizer but with various breakfast-friendly toppings. You will need the following items;

Sliced baguette or rustic bread (store-bought or homemade)

Eggs (poached, scrambled, or fried)

Sliced avocado

Halved cherry tomatoes

Sliced fresh mozzarella cheese

Balsamic glaze

Fresh basil leaves for garnishing

Arrange the baguette or rustic bread slices on the serving platter, then top each slice with a mixture of cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, eggs, and avocado. Sprinkle salt and pepper to taste, then garnish with fresh basil leaves. Drizzle with olive oil and balsamic glaze and serve immediately.

8. Middle Eastern spread

A Middle Eastern spread features a mix of traditional foods, including the following;

Labneh or Greek yoghurt (drizzled with olive oil)

Falafel (homemade or purchased)

Foul mudammas (cooked fava beans seasoned with olive oil, cumin, lemon juice, and garlic)

Baba ganoush (smoky eggplant dip)

Sliced cucumber-tomato salad

Warm pita or flatbread (cut into wedges for scooping dips)

Hummus (Classic or other variation)

Cheese (Feta or other Middle Eastern variety)

Olives

Halved hard-boiled eggs

After arranging the platter, garnish with fresh herbs like cilantro, mint, or parsley. You can adjust the ingredients based on the number of people and taste preferences.

9. Caprese breakfast platter

Caprese breakfast offers a fresh morning delight inspired by the classic Italian Caprese salad. Your breakfast tray can include the following ingredients;

Fresh tomato and mozzarella slices

Sliced avocado

Fresh basil leaves

Balsamic glaze drizzle

Extra virgin olive oil and cracked black pepper

Eggs (poached, fried, or scrambled)

Arrange sliced mozzarella, tomatoes, and avocados on the board, then place eggs evenly among the slices. Garnish with basil leaves, then drizzle extra virgin olive oil and balsamic glaze. Season with salt and pepper and serve immediately.

Fruit platter ideas for breakfast

Eating fruit for breakfast is an excellent way to start your morning with natural sweetness and essential nutrients. Customize any of the following ideas;

10. Tropical paradise

A tropical paradise charcuterie board features fresh fruits from the tropical region, including slices of pineapple, mango, papaya cubes, kiwi, banana, papaya, and strawberries. The platter can also have coconut chia pudding made with coconut milk, chia seeds, sweeteners, and vanilla extract.

Serve the meal with coconut and macadamia nut pancakes. Enjoy with a refreshing tropical beverage like green tea or fresh coconut water.

11. Classic fruit platter

A classic fruit charcuterie board offers a timeless, refreshing option to start your day. The serving platter can have the following items;

Fresh fruit salad with halved strawberries, blueberries, grapes, sliced kiwi, orange segments, and banana slices

Greek yoghurt

Freshly baked banana bread slices

A glass of freshly squeezed orange juice or a fruit smoothie

For extra colour and flavour, you can garnish the platter with basil or mint leaves. Adjust the fruit selection and other ingredients to your liking.

12. Yoghurt parfait platter

Yoghurt parfait is an excellent breakfast delight that combines the creamy goodness of yoghurt with a selection of toppings. For this idea, you will need Greek yoghurt and the following toppings:

Granola (homemade or purchased)

Fresh fruits, including a selection of berries, sliced banana, chopped mango or peach, and diced kiwi

Pomegranate seeds

Preferred nuts (chopped walnuts, pecans, or almonds)

Maple syrup or honey for drizzling

You will need individual bowls or glasses to set up the yoghurt parfait. Place the yoghurt layer at the bottom, then add a layer of granola. Follow it with a layer of strawberries, then the other sliced fresh fruits.

For the final layer, sprinkle chopped nuts and pomegranate seeds, then drizzle maple syrup or honey. You can have a separate bowl for mixed fruit salad. Enjoy with a refreshing beverage like freshly made orange juice or a fruit smoothie.

Vegetarian breakfast platter ideas

An ideal vegetarian breakfast charcuterie board features various plant-based elements that offer a balance of nutrients, flavours, and textures. Here are some ideas to customize;

13. Vegetarian omelette platter

A vegetarian omelette platter is ideal for vegetarians who eat eggs. It offers a balanced combination of healthy fats, vitamins, and proteins to ensure satiety before you start the day. To prepare the nutrient-rich board, you need the following items;

A vegetarian omelette (prepare as desired)

Mixed fresh fruit salad (combine blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi)

Avocado slices

Sliced whole-grain toast (spread with butter or mashed avocado)

Greek yoghurt with honey

Fresh herbs for garnishing

Carefully arrange the items on a large platter and enjoy the meal with your favourite morning beverage. You can adjust the composition by removing or adding ingredients.

14. Breakfast burrito platter

A breakfast burrito is popular for vegan and vegetarian diets due to its various nutrient capacity, flavours, and texture. You will need the following items for the burritos;

Scrambled tofu with bell peppers and onions (vegetarians can use eggs instead of tofu)

Cooked brown rice or quinoa (used as base)

Cooked and seasoned black beans

Salsa or pico de gallo

Guacamole or sliced avocado

Cherry tomatoes and fresh cilantro

After arranging the burritos, add other items to the platter, including fresh fruit salad, tortilla chips, and Mexican corn salad. You can pair the meal with your preferred morning beverage.

15. Mushroom and spinach breakfast wrap

Both vegetarians and non-vegetarians can enjoy mushroom and spinach wrap. The delicacy balances various nutrients and flavours for a satisfying breakfast experience. The charcuterie board can include the following items;

Whole-grain wrap filled with a layer of scrambled eggs or tofu, then topped with sautéed mushrooms and spinach

Hummus or vegan aioli

Herb-roasted potato wedges

Sliced avocado

Cherry tomatoes

Greek yoghurt

Sliced fresh fruits (strawberries, pineapple, and kiwi)

Refreshing beverage of your choice

What should be included in a breakfast platter?

The board should have various food items to ensure a rich combination of textures, flavours, and nutrients. It can have a mix of the following items;

Proteins like eggs, cheese, yoghurt, tofu, bacon, sausages, chicken, and smoked salmon

Whole grains like bread, bagels, English muffins, quinoa, and granola (mostly pastries)

Fresh fruits (served as separate slices, salads, dried, or smoothies)

Vegetables like mushrooms, tomatoes, avocado, spinach, kale, and bell pepper

Dairy or its alternatives (cheese, milk, yoghurt)

Healthy fats like avocado, nuts, nut butter, and olive oil

Condiments and spreads like hummus, jam, honey, maple syrup, salsa, mustard, and mayonnaise

Beverages like coffee, tea, smoothies, fresh fruit juices

How do you set up a breakfast platter?

When organizing a breakfast platter, the aim is to make it visually appealing and inviting. It involves a balanced combination of colour coordination, creative presentation, and nutrient variety.

What is most commonly eaten for breakfast?

Breakfast foods vary by culture and region. Individual preferences also differ widely. However, due to globalization and the versatility of most cuisines, diverse breakfast options have been adopted worldwide. Common options include;

Continental breakfast (has light items like pastries, bread, spreads, and tea or coffee)

Cereal and milk

Eggs and toast

Smoothie bowls

Adopt any breakfast platter ideas above for a delightful first meal of the day experience. You can mix and match the ideas based on your preferences, dietary requirements, and availability.

