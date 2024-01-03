25 snack platter ideas for South African parties and family gatherings

A snack platter features a visually appealing arrangement of various snacks and appetizers on a single board. They ensure a shareable experience by offering diverse flavours and textures. Enjoy a delightful and authentic South African snacking adventure with the following snack platter ideas.

An assortment of snacks. Photo: Monkeypics/Webphotographeer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Snacks are the perfect casual bites to be served as a social or celebratory treat. Presenting them on a platter allows guests to nibble at their own pace. Ensure a wide selection of ingredients is included to cater to different tastes.

Savoury snack platter ideas for South Africans

A combination of savoury flavours and textures offers a taste of rich South African cuisine. Create a delightful, spicy snack platter with the following ideas;

1. Samoosa charcuterie board

Fried samosa. Photo: Mtreasure

Source: Getty Images

Samoosas are triangular pastries with savoury ingredients like vegetables, cheese, or meat. You can have different types of fillings for flavour variety. Serve with dips like mint chutney and tamarind sauce.

You can surround the samoosas with fresh ingredients like sliced cucumbers, onion rings, and tomatoes. Garnish with lemon wedges or sprinkle chopped coriander. Serve with refreshing beverages such as iced tea, soda, or mint lemonade.

2. Mini vetkoek with curried mince

Mini vetkoek with curried mince. Photo: AJ Paulsen

Source: Getty Images

Vetkoek is a deep-friend dough pastry that is crispy on the outside but soft on the inside. Curried mince is the most popular filling for the dish.

When serving, add a variety of dips like hummus, salsa, or guacamole to complement the flavours of the snack. Top with shredded lettuce, grated cheese, chopped fresh herbs, and chopped tomatoes.

3. Braaibroodjies platter

Sandwich with ham, salad, tomatoes and cheese. Photo: Vladislav Chusov

Source: Getty Images

Braaibroodjies are toasted sandwiches made with bread, cheese, tomatoes, onions and a selection of fillings. They are usually cooked on the grill and then sliced into bite-sized pieces before being arranged on the platter.

Serve with dips like mayonnaise, garlic aioli, relish, or tomato chutney. Surround the braaibroodjies with fresh rocket leaves, herbs, and pickles, then garnish. The snack is best enjoyed warm.

4. Peri-peri chicken wings

Peri-peri chicken wings on the grill. Photo: Raju Rahman85

Source: Getty Images

Peri-peri chicken wings are a spicy and flavourful classic South African snack. The marinated chicken wings are usually grilled or baked.

Serve with dips like creamy blue cheese dressing and ranch dressing alongside fresh ingredients like celery sticks, sliced cucumbers and carrot sticks. Garnish with parsley or coriander for a burst of flavour, and add lemon wedges for extra citrusy.

Braai snack platter ideas for South Africans

Celebrate Mzansi’s outdoor cooking culture with these delicious snack platter ideas. Ensure the board has a variety of flavours and textures.

5. Bacon and mielie bread

Cornbread with bacon, ham, and cheese. Photo: Bobotie bites. Photo: Freestyle Photo

Source: Getty Images

Mielie bread is a popular South African cornbread known for being moist and fluffy. It is often seasoned with turmeric and smoked paprika. Grill the mielie bread slices until their crust turns golden, then serve them with crispy grilled bacon.

Add the freshness of vegetables and other elements like grilled cherry tomatoes and avocado slices. Serve with a selection of cheeses and dips.

6. Potato wedges with cream cheese and sweet chilli sauce

Crispy potato wedges over a dollop of cream cheese garnished with herbs. Photo: Ryzhkov

Source: Getty Images

This delicious dish combines the comfort of potato wedges with the creamy texture of cream cheese and the spicy kick of sweet chilli sauce. The potato wedges are seasoned with pepper and salt and baked or fried until golden brown and crispy.

Serve with fresh ingredients like sliced cucumbers, carrot sticks, and cherry tomatoes. This Mzansi delicacy is best served warm.

7. Cheesy beans and sweet corn nachos

Nachos on a plate. Photo: Pilipphoto

Source: Getty Images

Cheesy beans and sweet corn nachos are a flavourful and satisfying snack. Use corn tortilla chips as a base for your nachos, then add other layers based on your recipe before baking.

Garnish the snack with fresh coriander leaves, lime wedges, and sliced olives. Serve with sour cream for dipping. Pair with a refreshing beverage like a fruity mocktail or a classic margarita.

8. Garlic bread on the braai

Garlic bread. Photo: Melinda Chan

Source: Getty Images

Garlic bread on the braai has a smoky flavour and is often served as a snack or side dish. The delicacy can be paired with bite-sized grilled boerewors, rooibos-infused hummus, and creamy biltong dip. Complement with fresh ingredients like radishes, cucumber, and cherry tomatoes for a fresh and crunchy contrast.

9. Avocado ritz bites

Avocado, tuna and mayonnaise appetizer. Photo: ToscaWhi

Source: Getty Images

Avocado ritz bites are a popular appetizer and snack that features creamy avocado halves filled with prawns or a seafood salad. The platter can also include lemon wedges for a citrusy flavour, crackers, fresh microgreens, cherry tomatoes, radish slices, cucumber ribbons, and fresh sprigs for garnish.

Finger food platter ideas for South Africans

Finger foods are small-sized snacks that can be eaten with bare hands without requiring utensils. Try these platter ideas for a fun-filled casual gathering;

10. Cocktail quiches

Freshly baked mini ham and cheese quiches. Photo: Veselova Elena

Source: Getty Images

Quiches are savoury pies with a pastry crust filled with cream, eggs, bacon, cheese, feta, and other ingredients. Cocktail quiches are usually bite-sized and can be served with dips, sauces, crackers, and breadsticks. Pair with fresh fruits for a sweet contrast.

11. Bobotie spring rolls

Bobotie with curried mince. Photo: AJ Paulsen

Source: Getty Images

This delicacy combines the savoury flavours of traditional bobotie with the crispy texture of spring rolls. Bobotie is a spiced minced meat dish with an egg-based topping that is often baked or fried. Serve with your favourite dipping sauce and garnishes for extra flavour.

12. Amarula-glazed meatballs

Glazed chicken meatballs. Photo: Zoryanchik

Source: Getty Images

This popular Mzansi snack has a rich and distinctive flavour. Amarula is a creamy liqueur from the marula fruit native to Southern Africa. Meatballs are made by mixing ground meat, breadcrumbs, chopped onions, egg, minced garlic, chopped parsley, salt, and pepper,

Make the Amarula glaze by combining Amarula liqueur, brown sugar, dijon mustard, and soy sauce. The meatballs are then tossed in the mixture until well coated. Serve with fresh pineapple chunks, basil leaves, and cherry tomatoes.

13. Sweet potato rosti with creamy avo dip

Sweet potato rosti with fried egg and avocado salsa. Photo: Oksana Kiian

Source: Getty Images

Prepare the sweet potato rosti by combining grated sweet potatoes, chopped onions, flour, beaten egg, salt and pepper. Spoon portions of the mixture into olive oil in a pan and cook until golden brown on both sides.

Creamy avo dip is made by blending a mixture of ripe avocado slices, Greek yoghurt/sour cream, citrus juice, chopped parsley, minced garlic, salt, and pepper. Arrange the sweet potato rosti on a platter with a bowl of creamy avocado dip in the centre. Add fresh ingredients and your favourite garnish.

Nibbles platter ideas for South Africans

Nibbles are small bite-sized snacks often enjoyed casually during social gatherings or as appetizers. Try these nibble platter ideas for your next social event.

14. Peri-peri popcorn

Popped popcorn. Photo: Jean Meyntjens

Source: Getty Images

Peri-peri sauce has a spicy and tangy flavour that combines well with the crispy crunch of popcorn. The snack is made by drizzling peri-peri seasoning over popped popcorn until well coated. Add complementary snacks to the platter, including dried fruit, cheese, nuts, and mini biltong sticks.

15. Chakalaka bruschetta platter

Bruschetta with chopped cherry tomatoes, rocket leaves, mozzarella cheese and green pesto. Photo: Haoliang

Source: Getty Images

Chakala is a spicy vegetable relish, while bruschetta consists of grilled bread rubbed with garlic, drizzled with olive oil, and topped with fresh ingredients. To make the dish, spoon chakalaka onto each bruschetta slice.

You can serve it with complementary snacks and various fresh ingredients. Place a bowl of tzatziki or hummus on the platter for dipping.

16. Seswaa lettuce cups

Meat in a lettuce cup. Photo: @pearlsfrommyrna

Source: UGC

Seswaa is a traditional beef or goat meat dish from Botswana that is usually seasoned, slow-cooked, and then shredded. Spoon portions of Seswaa into lettuce leaves to make the snack.

Serve with cut radishes, cherry tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, and a bowl of hummus for dipping. You can add a variety of complementary snacks and your favourite refreshing beverage.

17. Spicy grilled pineapple skewers

Skewers of pineapple and pears. Photo: Sbrogan

Source: Getty Images

The combination of the sweetness of pineapple and spicy flavours makes these skewers a perfect snack platter idea. The delicacy is prepared by coating pineapple skewers into a marinade of olive oil, honey, salt, pepper, chilli powder, paprika, and citrus juice.

Grill the pineapple skewers until they are slightly caramelized. Serve with other snacks, fresh ingredients, and your favourite dipping sauce.

Meat snack platter ideas for South Africans

Mzansi has a rich tradition of flavourful meats that can be served as snacks. Try these popular ideas when making your next dish.

18. Biltong and droewors

Biltong and droewors. Photo: @glosbiltong

Source: UGC

Biltong is a traditional air-dried and cured beef or game meat, while droewors are dried, spiced, and cured sausage made from beef or game meat. The dish can be served with assorted cheeses, bread and crackers, mustard, tomato sauce, fresh ingredients, nuts, and dipping sauces.

19. Boerewors rolls

A boerewors roll with relish and salads. Photo: AJ Paulsen

Source: Getty Images

Boerewors rolls snacks are special South African sausages that are often grilled or fried and served in a roll with various toppings. Place the sausages into freshly baked rolls or baguette slices, then serve with your preferred condiments, cheeses, pickles, fresh ingredients, and dipping sauces. Pair with your favourite beverage.

20. Cape Malay chicken curry pies

Chicken curry pies in a cup. Photo: Teeranon

Source: Getty Images

This aromatic dish is prepared by encasing mini chicken curry pies with a flavourful Cape Malay curry filling in flaky golden pastry. It is best served with a great dipping sauce, fresh elements, sambals, pickles, cheese, flatbread, and fresh herb garnishes. Pair with refreshing drinks like a fruit punch or iced tea.

21. Sosaties

Lamb sosaties. Photo: Images of Africa

Source: Getty Images

Sosaties are a popular South African kebab that consists of skewered meat (usually lamb or chicken) marinated in a sweet and sour sauce. The skewers are then grilled or baked until the meat is cooked and the sauce has caramelized.

The dish is best paired with pineapple chutney, braaibroodjies, cucumber raita, pickled onions, and a selection of dipping sauces. Skewer fresh fruit chucks for a sweet and juicy contrast, and garnish the sosaties platter with chopped fresh coriander or parsley.

Vegetarian snack platter ideas for South Africans

Capture the essence of South African vegetarian cuisine with these snack platter ideas. You can add other ingredients that complement the featured dish.

22. Vegetarian chilli bites

Vegan nuggets. Photo: Olga Miltsova

Source: Getty Images

A vegetarian chilli bites snacks platter offers a balance of spicy, savoury, and refreshing culinary treats. They are usually crisp on the outside and soft on the inside.

To prepare the chilli bites, make small patties by combining lentils, chickpeas, or black beans seasoned with spices. Fry them until crispy. The platter can contain dipping sauces, vegetable crudites, braaibroodjies, cucumber raita, avocado slices, pickled onions, and crackers or bread.

23. Butternut and feta filo parcels

Filled filo parcels. Photo: Jamie Rogers1

Source: Getty Images

Butternut and feta filo parcels are a delightful and flavorful snack, combining the sweetness of butternut with the creamy richness of feta cheese in crispy filo pastry. Serve with mint yoghurt or tangy sweet chilli dipping sauce for added flavour.

The delicacy can be paired with mixed olives, hummus, cherry tomatoes, mint salsa, cheese, and crisp breadsticks. Garnish the platter with fresh herbs and serve with white wine or rooibos iced tea.

24. Mozzarella, avocado, and cucumber skewers

Redfish, avocado, mozzarella and cucumber. Photo: Olha Romaniuk

Source: Getty Images

Mozzarella, avocado, and cucumber skewers are a refreshing and flavourful light appetizer. You can drizzle the skewers with balsamic glaze, then interspace them with fresh basil leaves for added flavour and aroma.

For variety, serve with extra virgin oil, a bowl of mixed olives, and slices of crostini. You can also create cups with cucumber slices, then fill them with feta cheese, olives, and cherry tomatoes.

25. Vegetarian bunny chow bites

Bunny chow. Photo: Paul Brighton

Source: Getty Images

Bunny chow is a South African fast-food delicacy made with a hollowed-out loaf of bread filled with curry. Vegetarian curry can be a mix of chickpeas, vegetables, lentils, and aromatic spices.

Add sliced bananas as a sweet and savoury accompaniment. Serve with raita dip and your favourite chutney for extra flavour. Garnish with fresh coriander and add pickled jalapenos for those who enjoy heat.

What do you put in a snack platter?

A platter should feature a wide selection of snacks to ensure a combination of flavours, colours, and textures. Key ingredients include base elements like crackers and bread, dips and sauces, cheese, a selection of proteins, savoury and sweet bites, fresh fruits and vegetables, and garnish.

How do you arrange snack platters?

A charcuterie board should be presented artistically by creating an appealing display of textures, flavours, and colours. Here are some tips to help you arrange the platter;

Choose a large platter to hold all the snacks and ensure its style complements the event theme.

Leave enough spacing between the items while ensuring easy access for guests.

Group similar snacks together but vary the colours and texture to create an eye-catching display.

Use small bowls to hold dips and sauces

How to make a healthy snack plate

A healthy snack plate features a selection of nutritious and balanced ingredients. Consider these essential tips;

Incorporate various whole foods like vegetables, fruits, and whole grains.

Add a selection of lean proteins like grilled chicken breast, nuts, and seeds.

Feature healthy fats like avocado, nuts, and olive oil

Moderate portion sizes to avoid overeating

Add gluten-free items

Snack platter with salami, pepperoni, brie cheese, and ham. Photo: Roberto Rizzi

Source: Getty Images

Enjoy a variety of flavours and textures with the above must-try snack platter ideas. Adjust the ingredients to suit your preferences and those of your guests.

