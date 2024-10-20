What is the most expensive sport? Top 25 ranked and their costs
There are thousands of sports played worldwide, including indigenous and professional ones. The games have different rules, requirements, and costs, and their values vary depending on several factors. So, what is the most expensive sport on earth, and how much does it cost?
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- What is the most expensive sport?
- 25. Scuba diving
- 24. Lacrosse
- 23. Mixed martial arts (MMA)
- 22. Squash
- 21. Fencing
- 20. Gymnastics
- 19. Boxing
- 18. Cricket
- 17. Rugby
- 16. Ice hockey
- 15. Skiing
- 14. Baseball
- 13. Football (soccer)
- 12. American football
- 11. Horse racing
- 10. Hot air balloon racing
- 9. Cycling
- 8. Bobsledding
- 7. Big-game hunting
- 6. Motor Racing
- 5. Golf
- 4. Equestrian sports
- 3. Sailing
- 2. Polo
- 1. Formula 1 Racing
- Frequently asked questions
Factors determining a sport's cost include equipment, training and travelling expenses. Some require significant financial investments, but which sport is more valuable? Take a look at some of the most expensive sports and their estimated costs.
What is the most expensive sport?
Formula One Racing, sailing, and polo are among the most expensive sports to play today. Their skyrocketing costs make it difficult for most people to afford them. We researched credible sources like ESPN, Sky Sports and The Athletic and compiled a list of the 25 most valuable games.
What is the most expensive sport to play? Formula One ranks as the most expensive sport in the world because of the luxurious sports cars and pricey engines. Ringo Lee Yiu-pui, president of the Hong Kong Automobile Association, explained why F1 is among the most elitist sports. He said,
The racing itself represents the first class of everything. The participants are mostly sponsored or developed by the leading enterprises of the car industry, with their best engineering teams, to build the fastest vehicles.
With all these investments, not only has Formula One cultivated a luxurious image and attracted an elite crowd, but also participating in Formula One represents an elite identity.
Let us dig into the high-class sports and their estimated annual costs to help you understand more.
25. Scuba diving
- Type: Outdoor
- Venue: Underwater
- Main equipment: Mask, fins, snorkel, oxygen tank, dive computer
- Estimated operational cost: $300 - $1,000
Scuba diving is an aquatic sport and more of a hobby. It is relatively expensive because of its costly equipment. As per Divers Supply, scuba gear could cost up to $1000 or more, depending on the brand. In addition to the gear, you need to get certified ($800) and pay dive site access fees, travel expenses, and maintenance costs for equipment.
24. Lacrosse
- Type: Indoor and outdoor
- Venue: Field, indoor rink
- Main equipment: Helmet, stick, mouth guard, protective eyewear
- Estimated operational cost: Over $1,289
According to 2022 research by Statista, United States families spent around $1,289 annually, including $280 for equipment, to support their children's play of lacrosse. Lacrosse All Stars states a new player would have to spend over $600 each to play and that excludes footwear, a backup stick, team fees, travel, etc. Professional lacrosse costs even higher, making it quite expensive for many.
23. Mixed martial arts (MMA)
- Type: Indoor
- Venue: Ring or Octagon
- Main equipment: Gloves, mouth guard, headgear, shin guards
- Estimated operational cost: $50,000
Professional mixed martial arts can be financially demanding because of the training and coaching fees, supplements, medical tests, equipment, and travel. The cost ranges from $50,000 to $1 million per year.
22. Squash
- Type: Indoor and outdoor
- Venue: Four-walled court
- Main equipment: Squash ball, squash racket, goggles, shoes
- Estimated operational cost: $20,000 - $200,000
Squash is relatively budget-friendly compared to other racket games like tennis. However, professional squash requires massive financial commitments in club memberships, court rental fees, and equipment purchases.
21. Fencing
- Type: Indoor
- Venue: Piste
- Main equipment: Glove, mask, fencing shoes, plastron, fencing jackets
- Estimated operational cost: $50,000 - $500,000
Few countries have invested in fencing, probably because it is expensive. Professional fencing associations and federations spend thousands of dollars running competitions.
20. Gymnastics
- Type: Indoor and outdoor
- Venue: Arenas, sports halls
- Main equipment: Balance beams, rings, bars, Pommel horse, vault, springboard, mats
- Estimated operational cost: $100,000 - $1 million
Gymnastics is one of the riskiest sports, and watching it generates goosebumps. However, investing in the game requires considerable financing. Coaching fees, registration fees for competitions, the price of leotards, and medical fees are just some of the expenses.
19. Boxing
- Type: Indoor
- Venue: Boxing ring
- Main equipment: Gloves, mouth guard, heavy bag, headgear, boxing shoes, jumping rope
- Estimated equipment cost: Over $1 million
Boxing is relatively affordable for beginners but expensive at an elite level. It is one of the highest-paid sports in the world. Boxing requires millions of dollars for training, nutrition, coaching, and other expenses.
18. Cricket
- Type: Outdoor
- Venue: Field
- Main equipment: Cricket bat, ball, helmet, abdomen guard, protective eyewear
- Estimated operational cost: $5 million - $50 million
Cricket is one of the most popular sports on earth. Depending on the level of play, it can be expensive. Professional equipment and operational costs could reach millions of dollars.
17. Rugby
- Type: Outdoor
- Venue: Field
- Main equipment: Jerseys, boots, protective gear, rugby ball
- Estimated operational cost: $10 million - $50 million
Rugby is relatively more affordable at the grassroots level than at the professional level without sponsors. The cost of equipment and running an elite rugby team is high.
16. Ice hockey
- Type: Indoor
- Venue: Skating rink
- Main equipment: Helmet, elbow pads, mouth guard, protective gloves
- Estimated operational cost: $15 million - $100 million
The cost of hockey equipment, ice time rentals, and other expenses makes the sport expensive. Professional teams spend over $15 million annually, depending on the level of competition.
15. Skiing
- Type: Indoor and outdoor
- Venue: Ski resort
- Main equipment: Skis, poles, boots, helmet, goggles or sunglasses
- Estimated cost: $100,000 to over $500,000
Skiing is an exciting sport but also relatively expensive. Professional skiers spend thousands of dollars on equipment, training, travel, and registration for competitions.
14. Baseball
- Type: Outdoor
- Venue: Field
- Main equipment: Catchers' gear, glove, batting helmet, boot
- Estimated operational cost: $50 million to over $300 million
Baseball is among the most expensive team sports because of the valuable equipment and operational costs such as team travel, marketing, and other expenses.
13. Football (soccer)
- Type: Outdoor
- Venue: Field
- Main equipment: Jerseys, boots, pads, ball, training gears
- Estimated operational cost: $100 million to over $500 million
Although football is accessible at the grassroots level, becoming a professional player or running a team is expensive. Top-tier clubs operate on millions and billions of dollars in annual budgets.
12. American football
- Type: Outdoor
- Venue: Field
- Main equipment: Gloves, mouth guard, boots, football helmet, jockstrap
- Estimated operational cost: Over $500 million
Running an NFL team costs relatively more than most team sports. The players' salaries and team expenses exceed half a million dollars.
11. Horse racing
- Type: Outdoor
- Venue: racecourse
- Main equipment: Horse, saddles, stirrup leathers, helmet, race bridle
- Estimated operational cost: $30,000 to million dollars
Owning a horse is not easy, and most owners are wealthy people. It requires a lot of time, money, and preparation. Farm House Tracks estimated the cost of purchasing a horse at $1,500 to $60,000.
10. Hot air balloon racing
- Type: Outdoor
- Venue: Open field
- Main equipment: Gas balloons, altimeter, rate of climb indicator, envelope temperature sensor, inflator fan
- Estimated equipment cost: Over $85,000
Flying a hot air balloon is expensive. The baskets can carry multiple people, from four to 60, depending on the size. Commercial balloon rides cost between $85,000 and $175,000, excluding training.
9. Cycling
- Type: Outdoor
- Venue: Velodromes, roads
- Main equipment: Bicycle, gloves, helmet, cycling shoes
- Estimated cost: $5 million - $20 million
Cycling is easy to learn, but acquiring the right professional gear requires substantial investment. It is among the top 10 most expensive sports. Professional cycling teams run on multi-million budgets catering to equipment, training, and travelling.
8. Bobsledding
- Type: Indoor and outdoor
- Venue: Outdoor bobsleigh tracks, indoor arena
- Main equipment: Sleigh, shoes, Push handles, helmets
- Estimated cost: Over $100,000
Bobsledding is a winter sport performed on an ice-covered run in a bobsleigh. The sport is expensive and requires corporate support. Skeleton bobsled racer Kyle Tress, who competed in the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, told Mental Floss,
A competition sled alone costs well over $10,000, and you have to buy new runners at $1000 each. Then there's travel.
7. Big-game hunting
- Type: Outdoor
- Venue: In the wild
- Main equipment: Binoculars, GPS, headlamp, rangefinder, hunting boots, ammo, riffle
- Estimated cost: Over $10,000
Game hunting is considered an activity for the rich. An African hunting package in South Africa costs between $4,000 and $11,000, but it is significantly lower than in the United States.
6. Motor Racing
- Type: Outdoor
- Venue: Roads, tracks, closed circuits
- Main equipment: Gloves, helmet, racing car
- Estimated operational cost: Over $50 million
Motor racing teams invest millions in race cars, engines, pit crews, drivers' salaries, and marketing. Like Formula One, most motor racing drivers have sponsors to fund their racing careers.
5. Golf
- Type: Outdoor
- Venue: Golf course
- Main equipment: Golf clubs, ball, golf cart, sunscreen
- Estimated cost: Over $1 million
Is golf the most expensive sport? The sport is always associated with the upper class and the wealthy. Membership fees and equipment at prestigious golf clubs can cost thousands of dollars.
4. Equestrian sports
- Type: Indoor and outdoor
- Venue: Horse racing course
- Main equipment: Jodhpurs, breeches, riding hats or equestrian helmets, boots
- Estimated cost: Over $200,000
Professional equestrian sports athletes invest much in horses, training facilities, riding gear, and competition fees. The cost of maintaining horses and equipment is also exorbitant.
3. Sailing
- Type: Outdoor
- Venue: Sailing/yachting centre
- Main equipment: Yachting parlance, sailing rigs, lifejackets, searchlights, water strobes
- Estimated cost: Over $100,000
Sailing can be an expensive hobby, depending on the size and type of the boat. According to Best Boat, it can cost around $1,000 to get into and $50 a month to maintain.
2. Polo
- Type: Outdoor
- Venue: Polo field or arena
- Main equipment: Polo horse, mallet, ball, protective wear
- Estimated cost: Over $300,000 - $1 million
Polo is historically depicted as a royalty sport. The game surpasses other horse sports due to substantial club and tournament fees. Training ranges from $1,000 to $ 1,500, while buying a pony horse costs around $50,000.
1. Formula 1 Racing
- Type: Outdoor
- Venue: Grands Prix, raceways, race rings
- Main equipment: Fireproof race suit, boots, balaclava, helmet, neck protection, gloves
- Estimated cost: Over $100 million
Is F1 the most expensive sport? The adrenaline-pumping game is considered the most costly racing game. According to Red Bull, an F1 team may spend $145.6 million a season, and an F1 car costs between $10 million and $20 million.
Frequently asked questions
The world's most expensive sports require massive equipment, training, and travel investments. Here are some frequently asked questions about them.
- What is the cheapest sport? While all games require some investment, others are relatively affordable, such as swimming, track and field events.
- What is the most expensive youth sport? Ice hockey is considered the most valuable youth game.
- What is the most expensive extreme sport? Climbing and skydiving are among the costly and dangerous games.
- What is the most expensive sport to watch? F1 is the most expensive game to watch. According to Travel Daily, the most costly F1 ticket in 2024 is for the Las Vegas race, which costs around $2,500.
What is the most expensive sport? Formula One is the most costly because of the valuable racing cars, spare parts, training, and other expenses. Other expensive sports are polo, sailing, equestrian sports, and skiing.
