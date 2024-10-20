What is the most expensive sport? Top 25 ranked and their costs

There are thousands of sports played worldwide, including indigenous and professional ones. The games have different rules, requirements, and costs, and their values vary depending on several factors. So, what is the most expensive sport on earth, and how much does it cost?

Max Verstappen (R) of the Oracle Red Bull Racing in F1 and Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex (L) playing polo. Photo: Matt Jelonek, Mark Thompson (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Factors determining a sport's cost include equipment, training and travelling expenses. Some require significant financial investments, but which sport is more valuable? Take a look at some of the most expensive sports and their estimated costs.

What is the most expensive sport?

Formula One Racing, sailing, and polo are among the most expensive sports to play today. Their skyrocketing costs make it difficult for most people to afford them. We researched credible sources like ESPN, Sky Sports and The Athletic and compiled a list of the 25 most valuable games.

Position Most expensive sports 25. Scuba diving 24. Lacrosse 23. Mixed martial arts (MMA) 22. Squash 21. Fencing 20. Gymnastics 19. Boxing 18. Cricket 17. Rugby 16. Ice hockey 15. Skiing 14. Baseball 13. Football (soccer) 12. American football 11. Horse racing 10. Hot air balloon racing 9. Cycling 8. Bobsledding 7. Big-game hunting 6. Motor Racing 5. Golf 4. Equestrian sports 3. Sailing 2. Polo 1. Formula 1 Racing

What is the most expensive sport to play? Formula One ranks as the most expensive sport in the world because of the luxurious sports cars and pricey engines. Ringo Lee Yiu-pui, president of the Hong Kong Automobile Association, explained why F1 is among the most elitist sports. He said,

The racing itself represents the first class of everything. The participants are mostly sponsored or developed by the leading enterprises of the car industry, with their best engineering teams, to build the fastest vehicles.

With all these investments, not only has Formula One cultivated a luxurious image and attracted an elite crowd, but also participating in Formula One represents an elite identity.

Let us dig into the high-class sports and their estimated annual costs to help you understand more.

25. Scuba diving

A scuba diver collects data at the seagrass beds area. Photo: Mahmut Serdar Alakus

Source: Getty Images

Type: Outdoor

Outdoor Venue: Underwater

Underwater Main equipment: Mask, fins, snorkel, oxygen tank, dive computer

Mask, fins, snorkel, oxygen tank, dive computer Estimated operational cost: $300 - $1,000

Scuba diving is an aquatic sport and more of a hobby. It is relatively expensive because of its costly equipment. As per Divers Supply, scuba gear could cost up to $1000 or more, depending on the brand. In addition to the gear, you need to get certified ($800) and pay dive site access fees, travel expenses, and maintenance costs for equipment.

24. Lacrosse

Jake Taylor (L) of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish controls the ball against Jack McDonald of the Maryland Terrapins during the 2024 NCAA Division I Mens Lacrosse Championship game. Photo: Mitchell Leff

Source: Getty Images

Type: Indoor and outdoor

Indoor and outdoor Venue: Field, indoor rink

Field, indoor rink Main equipment: Helmet, stick, mouth guard, protective eyewear

Helmet, stick, mouth guard, protective eyewear Estimated operational cost: Over $1,289

According to 2022 research by Statista, United States families spent around $1,289 annually, including $280 for equipment, to support their children's play of lacrosse. Lacrosse All Stars states a new player would have to spend over $600 each to play and that excludes footwear, a backup stick, team fees, travel, etc. Professional lacrosse costs even higher, making it quite expensive for many.

23. Mixed martial arts (MMA)

Jose Aldo of Brazil knees Frankie Edgar during the UFC 200 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Source: Getty Images

Type: Indoor

Indoor Venue: Ring or Octagon

Ring or Octagon Main equipment: Gloves, mouth guard, headgear, shin guards

Gloves, mouth guard, headgear, shin guards Estimated operational cost: $50,000

Professional mixed martial arts can be financially demanding because of the training and coaching fees, supplements, medical tests, equipment, and travel. The cost ranges from $50,000 to $1 million per year.

22. Squash

Chan Sin Yuk (L) of Team Chinese Hong Kong competes against Amarmend Uyanga of Team Mongolia in the 19th Squash Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. Photo: Yang Bo

Source: Getty Images

Type: Indoor and outdoor

Indoor and outdoor Venue: Four-walled court

Four-walled court Main equipment: Squash ball, squash racket, goggles, shoes

Squash ball, squash racket, goggles, shoes Estimated operational cost: $20,000 - $200,000

Squash is relatively budget-friendly compared to other racket games like tennis. However, professional squash requires massive financial commitments in club memberships, court rental fees, and equipment purchases.

21. Fencing

Tommaso Marini of Italy (L) and Kyosuke Matsuyama of Japan (R) compete during the Men's Foil Team Gold Medal Match at the Paris 2024 Olympics Games in France. Photo: Alvaro Diaz/Europa Press

Source: Getty Images

Type: Indoor

Indoor Venue: Piste

Piste Main equipment: Glove, mask, fencing shoes, plastron, fencing jackets

Glove, mask, fencing shoes, plastron, fencing jackets Estimated operational cost: $50,000 - $500,000

Few countries have invested in fencing, probably because it is expensive. Professional fencing associations and federations spend thousands of dollars running competitions.

20. Gymnastics

Simone Biles competes on the balance beam on Day Four of the 2024 US Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center on 30 June 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: Jamie Squire

Source: Getty Images

Type: Indoor and outdoor

Indoor and outdoor Venue: Arenas, sports halls

Arenas, sports halls Main equipment: Balance beams, rings, bars, Pommel horse, vault, springboard, mats

Balance beams, rings, bars, Pommel horse, vault, springboard, mats Estimated operational cost: $100,000 - $1 million

Gymnastics is one of the riskiest sports, and watching it generates goosebumps. However, investing in the game requires considerable financing. Coaching fees, registration fees for competitions, the price of leotards, and medical fees are just some of the expenses.

19. Boxing

Tyson Fury (R) punches Oleksandr Usyk during the IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO, and Undisputed Heavyweight titles fight at Kingdom Arena on 18 May 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Richard Pelham

Source: Getty Images

Type: Indoor

Indoor Venue: Boxing ring

Boxing ring Main equipment: Gloves, mouth guard, heavy bag, headgear, boxing shoes, jumping rope

Gloves, mouth guard, heavy bag, headgear, boxing shoes, jumping rope Estimated equipment cost: Over $1 million

Boxing is relatively affordable for beginners but expensive at an elite level. It is one of the highest-paid sports in the world. Boxing requires millions of dollars for training, nutrition, coaching, and other expenses.

18. Cricket

Rishabh Pant (L) and Rohit Sharma (R) of India react during the 2024 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup semi-final against England at Providence Stadium in Georgetown. Photo: Darrian Traynor-ICC

Source: Getty Images

Type: Outdoor

Outdoor Venue: Field

Field Main equipment: Cricket bat, ball, helmet, abdomen guard, protective eyewear

Cricket bat, ball, helmet, abdomen guard, protective eyewear Estimated operational cost: $5 million - $50 million

Cricket is one of the most popular sports on earth. Depending on the level of play, it can be expensive. Professional equipment and operational costs could reach millions of dollars.

17. Rugby

George Furbank (R) of England runs with the ball to score a try during the Guinness Six Nations 2024 match against Ireland at Twickenham Stadium on 9 March 2024. Photo: Gaspafotos/MB Media

Source: Getty Images

Type: Outdoor

Outdoor Venue: Field

Field Main equipment: Jerseys, boots, protective gear, rugby ball

Jerseys, boots, protective gear, rugby ball Estimated operational cost: $10 million - $50 million

Rugby is relatively more affordable at the grassroots level than at the professional level without sponsors. The cost of equipment and running an elite rugby team is high.

16. Ice hockey

Artemi Panarin (L) of the New York Rangers scores the game-winning goal in overtime against the New York Islanders during the Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series game. Photo: Bruce Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Type: Indoor

Indoor Venue: Skating rink

Skating rink Main equipment: Helmet, elbow pads, mouth guard, protective gloves

Helmet, elbow pads, mouth guard, protective gloves Estimated operational cost: $15 million - $100 million

The cost of hockey equipment, ice time rentals, and other expenses makes the sport expensive. Professional teams spend over $15 million annually, depending on the level of competition.

15. Skiing

Professional skiers skiing during the 2024 FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup Men's and Women's Ski Cross in Reiteralm, Austria. Photo: Millo Moravski

Source: Getty Images

Type: Indoor and outdoor

Indoor and outdoor Venue: Ski resort

Ski resort Main equipment: Skis, poles, boots, helmet, goggles or sunglasses

Skis, poles, boots, helmet, goggles or sunglasses Estimated cost: $100,000 to over $500,000

Skiing is an exciting sport but also relatively expensive. Professional skiers spend thousands of dollars on equipment, training, travel, and registration for competitions.

14. Baseball

Michael Conforto of the San Francisco Giants hits a one-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium on 1 April 2024. Photo: Kevork Djansezian

Source: Getty Images

Type: Outdoor

Outdoor Venue: Field

Field Main equipment: Catchers' gear, glove, batting helmet, boot

Catchers' gear, glove, batting helmet, boot Estimated operational cost: $50 million to over $300 million

Baseball is among the most expensive team sports because of the valuable equipment and operational costs such as team travel, marketing, and other expenses.

Lamine Yamal of Spain scores his team's first goal as Adrien Rabiot (L) of France attempts to block during the UEFA EURO 2024 semi-final at Munich Football Arena on 9 July 2024. Photo: Stu Forster

Source: Getty Images

Type: Outdoor

Outdoor Venue: Field

Field Main equipment: Jerseys, boots, pads, ball, training gears

Jerseys, boots, pads, ball, training gears Estimated operational cost: $100 million to over $500 million

Although football is accessible at the grassroots level, becoming a professional player or running a team is expensive. Top-tier clubs operate on millions and billions of dollars in annual budgets.

Aaron Rodgers (R) of the New York Jets passes the ball during their NFL match against Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 6 October 2024 in London, England. Photo: Naomi Baker

Source: Getty Images

Type: Outdoor

Outdoor Venue: Field

Field Main equipment: Gloves, mouth guard, boots, football helmet, jockstrap

Gloves, mouth guard, boots, football helmet, jockstrap Estimated operational cost: Over $500 million

Running an NFL team costs relatively more than most team sports. The players' salaries and team expenses exceed half a million dollars.

11. Horse racing

Jockeys ride with the horses during the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on 4 May 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Justin Casterline

Source: Instagram

Type: Outdoor

Outdoor Venue: racecourse

racecourse Main equipment: Horse, saddles, stirrup leathers, helmet, race bridle

Horse, saddles, stirrup leathers, helmet, race bridle Estimated operational cost: $30,000 to million dollars

Owning a horse is not easy, and most owners are wealthy people. It requires a lot of time, money, and preparation. Farm House Tracks estimated the cost of purchasing a horse at $1,500 to $60,000.

10. Hot air balloon racing

Balloons fly over Albuquerque in New Mexico during the Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, one of the biggest balloon events in the the world. Photo: Kobby Dagan/Universal Images

Source: Getty Images

Type: Outdoor

Outdoor Venue: Open field

Open field Main equipment: Gas balloons, altimeter, rate of climb indicator, envelope temperature sensor, inflator fan

Gas balloons, altimeter, rate of climb indicator, envelope temperature sensor, inflator fan Estimated equipment cost: Over $85,000

Flying a hot air balloon is expensive. The baskets can carry multiple people, from four to 60, depending on the size. Commercial balloon rides cost between $85,000 and $175,000, excluding training.

9. Cycling

Eritrea's Biniam Girmay of Team Intermarche celebrates at the finish line as stage winner during the 111th Tour de France 2024 in Colombey-les-Deux-Eglises, France. Photo: Tim de Waele

Source: Getty Images

Type: Outdoor

Outdoor Venue: Velodromes, roads

Velodromes, roads Main equipment: Bicycle, gloves, helmet, cycling shoes

Bicycle, gloves, helmet, cycling shoes Estimated cost: $5 million - $20 million

Cycling is easy to learn, but acquiring the right professional gear requires substantial investment. It is among the top 10 most expensive sports. Professional cycling teams run on multi-million budgets catering to equipment, training, and travelling.

8. Bobsledding

Latvia athletes compete during their third run of the 4-man Bobsleigh competition at the 2024 BMW IBSF Bobsleigh And Skeleton World Championship in Winterberg, Germany. Photo: Lars Baron

Source: Getty Images

Type: Indoor and outdoor

Indoor and outdoor Venue: Outdoor bobsleigh tracks, indoor arena

Outdoor bobsleigh tracks, indoor arena Main equipment: Sleigh, shoes, Push handles, helmets

Sleigh, shoes, Push handles, helmets Estimated cost: Over $100,000

Bobsledding is a winter sport performed on an ice-covered run in a bobsleigh. The sport is expensive and requires corporate support. Skeleton bobsled racer Kyle Tress, who competed in the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, told Mental Floss,

A competition sled alone costs well over $10,000, and you have to buy new runners at $1000 each. Then there's travel.

7. Big-game hunting

Experienced hunters out on the North Dakota prairie grasslands shooting upland game birds near Minot, North Dakota, United States. Photo: Mike Kemp

Source: Getty Images

Type: Outdoor

Outdoor Venue: In the wild

In the wild Main equipment: Binoculars, GPS, headlamp, rangefinder, hunting boots, ammo, riffle

Binoculars, GPS, headlamp, rangefinder, hunting boots, ammo, riffle Estimated cost: Over $10,000

Game hunting is considered an activity for the rich. An African hunting package in South Africa costs between $4,000 and $11,000, but it is significantly lower than in the United States.

6. Motor Racing

Drivers competing during the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway on 31 March 2024 in Richmond, Virginia. Photo: Alex Slitz

Source: Getty Images

Type: Outdoor

Outdoor Venue: Roads, tracks, closed circuits

Roads, tracks, closed circuits Main equipment: Gloves, helmet, racing car

Gloves, helmet, racing car Estimated operational cost: Over $50 million

Motor racing teams invest millions in race cars, engines, pit crews, drivers' salaries, and marketing. Like Formula One, most motor racing drivers have sponsors to fund their racing careers.

5. Golf

Nasa Hataoka of Japan prepares to play her second shot on the fifth hole as her caddie holds an umbrella during the 2024 HSBC Women's World Championship at Sentosa Golf Club. Photo: Andrew Redington

Source: Getty Images

Type: Outdoor

Outdoor Venue: Golf course

Golf course Main equipment: Golf clubs, ball, golf cart, sunscreen

Golf clubs, ball, golf cart, sunscreen Estimated cost: Over $1 million

Is golf the most expensive sport? The sport is always associated with the upper class and the wealthy. Membership fees and equipment at prestigious golf clubs can cost thousands of dollars.

4. Equestrian sports

America's Mclain Ward and his horse, Ilex, compete in the Jumping Team Qualifier at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Chateau de Versailles on 1 August 2024 in Versailles, France. Photo: Mike Hewitt

Source: Getty Images

Type: Indoor and outdoor

Indoor and outdoor Venue: Horse racing course

Horse racing course Main equipment: Jodhpurs, breeches, riding hats or equestrian helmets, boots

Jodhpurs, breeches, riding hats or equestrian helmets, boots Estimated cost: Over $200,000

Professional equestrian sports athletes invest much in horses, training facilities, riding gear, and competition fees. The cost of maintaining horses and equipment is also exorbitant.

3. Sailing

New Zealand's 2024 Paris Olympic Games 49er sailors Isaac McHardie and Will McKenzie train on the water from the Torbay Sailing Club on 10 April 2024 in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo: Phil Walter

Source: Getty Images

Type: Outdoor

Outdoor Venue: Sailing/yachting centre

Sailing/yachting centre Main equipment: Yachting parlance, sailing rigs, lifejackets, searchlights, water strobes

Yachting parlance, sailing rigs, lifejackets, searchlights, water strobes Estimated cost: Over $100,000

Sailing can be an expensive hobby, depending on the size and type of the boat. According to Best Boat, it can cost around $1,000 to get into and $50 a month to maintain.

2. Polo

Lucas Diaz Alberdi (R) of La Fe plays the ball ahead of Matias Torres Zavaleta (L) of Tamera during the US Open Polo Championship on 7 April 2024 in Wellington, Florida. Photo: Joel Auerbach

Source: Getty Images

Type: Outdoor

Outdoor Venue: Polo field or arena

Polo field or arena Main equipment: Polo horse, mallet, ball, protective wear

Polo horse, mallet, ball, protective wear Estimated cost: Over $300,000 - $1 million

Polo is historically depicted as a royalty sport. The game surpasses other horse sports due to substantial club and tournament fees. Training ranges from $1,000 to $ 1,500, while buying a pony horse costs around $50,000.

1. Formula 1 Racing

Neymar poses for a photo in the Oracle Red Bull Racing garage ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on 2 March 2024 in Bahrain, Bahrain. Photo: Mark Thompson

Source: Getty Images

Type: Outdoor

Outdoor Venue: Grands Prix, raceways, race rings

Grands Prix, raceways, race rings Main equipment: Fireproof race suit, boots, balaclava, helmet, neck protection, gloves

Fireproof race suit, boots, balaclava, helmet, neck protection, gloves Estimated cost: Over $100 million

Is F1 the most expensive sport? The adrenaline-pumping game is considered the most costly racing game. According to Red Bull, an F1 team may spend $145.6 million a season, and an F1 car costs between $10 million and $20 million.

Frequently asked questions

The world's most expensive sports require massive equipment, training, and travel investments. Here are some frequently asked questions about them.

What is the cheapest sport? While all games require some investment, others are relatively affordable, such as swimming, track and field events.

While all games require some investment, others are relatively affordable, such as swimming, track and field events. What is the most expensive youth sport? Ice hockey is considered the most valuable youth game.

Ice hockey is considered the most valuable youth game. What is the most expensive extreme sport? Climbing and skydiving are among the costly and dangerous games.

Climbing and skydiving are among the costly and dangerous games. What is the most expensive sport to watch? F1 is the most expensive game to watch. According to Travel Daily, the most costly F1 ticket in 2024 is for the Las Vegas race, which costs around $2,500.

What is the most expensive sport? Formula One is the most costly because of the valuable racing cars, spare parts, training, and other expenses. Other expensive sports are polo, sailing, equestrian sports, and skiing.

READ ALSO: Max Verstappen's net worth: a look at the F1 Superstar's wealth

Briefly.co.za published Max Verstappen's net worth, background, and career. The Belgian and Dutch racing driver is one of the best Formula One drivers in the current generation.

Verstappen began car racing at a young age and has earned millions throughout his career. Often considered one of the best drivers the world has ever seen, Max Verstappen's net worth has shown impressive growth over the years.

Source: Briefly News