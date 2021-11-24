Dokter Ali Teasers for December 2021: Is Ali falling in love?

Are you a fan of medical shows that not only entertain but educate you? If so, you might want to check out Dokter Ali. You will be surprised by how much inability is not disability. The show will also help you explore the medical field and appreciate health workers even more. Meanwhile, check out these Dokter Ali teasers for December 2021 for more details.

Dokter Ali storyline focuses on a young and autistic resident surgeon, Ali. He joins a busy hospital as a resident, although his medical history makes him get alienated. However, he proves everyone wrong through his unique ability to memorize medical processes and conditions. Apart from solving the most complicated diagnoses, he becomes an asset to the team. Dokter Ali teasers for December 2021 explain the events that led to his team accepting him.

Dokter Ali teasers for December 2021

Recent Dokter Ali episodes revealed Ali's misery and how difficult it was to open up his feelings for Nazli. How will the decision affect their friendship? Read on for more details.

Episode 34 - Wednesday, 1st of December 2021

Tension reigns when Nazli's investigations commence, and Ferman supports Beliz when she feels hopeless about the issue with the hospital's finances.

Episode 35 - Thursday, 2nd of December 2021

As Nazli's investigations wrap up, Ali shows up unexpectedly, hoping to save her. Will he salvage the situation or worsen it? Ferman faces the difficult decision between the hospital and the intern.

Episode 36 - Friday, 3rd of December 2021

Adil pressures Ali to stop being weird and interact with people. Meanwhile, everyone panics as they wait for the results of the investigation.

Episode 37 - Monday, 6th of December 2021

Ali composes himself and gets used to the idea of touching people, although Nazli's patient interrupts the process. Doctor Freeman seems to be getting emotionally involved in a young patient.

Episode 38 - Tuesday, 7th of December 2021

Nazli finds the reason behind her patient's infidelity. Will this make things better for the husband? Doctor Ferman and Ali get into another argument that troubles Doctor Ferman.

Episode 39 - Wednesday, 8th of December 2021

Adil makes Ali go through a harsh lesson, and everyone worries about Ali, although Adil reminds him to focus. The hospital conducts an experimental procedure that draws a lot of attention.

Episode 40 - Thursday, 9th of December 2021

A vulnerable Doctor Ferman opens up to Beliz about his personal life, but he does not get the answer he wants. Ali makes a surprising diagnosis and worries about how he will break the news to his patient.

Episode 41 - Friday, 10th of December 2021

Something seems to be blooming for Doctor Adil, and Nazli is unsure who to choose between Beliz and Ferman. Ali realizes that lying can be better than telling the truth.

Episode 42 - Monday, 13th of December 2021

Kivilcim attempts to connect with Beliz, and the team faces another emotional rollercoaster. The visiting surgeon finally comes to the hospital.

Episode 43 - Tuesday, 14th of December 2021

Doctor Ferman and Ela finally meet the new patient but disagree on the most appropriate treatment plan. The upcoming party throws everyone into a buzzing mood. Elsewhere, Ali loses something precious.

Episode 44 - Wednesday, 15th of December 2021

Nazli decides to stop living life cautiously, and everyone is excited about the party. Ali worries about his lost scalpel.

Episode 45 - Thursday, 16th of December 2021

Damir and Acelyna reach the breaking point, and the hospital party ends up in chaos, and Ali faces another pressuring moment.

Episode 46 - Friday, 17th of December 2021

Nazli and Ali share a tender moment, and Acelyna realizes something is up, making Nazli uncomfortable. Ali opens up to Doctor Adil about his feelings towards Nazli, but Doctor Adil does not give him the support he deserves.

Episode 47 - Monday, 20th of December 2021

Beliz, Adil and Ali struggle to contain their emotions, and Acelya enjoys her new relationship. Nazli struggles to come to terms with the idea of different people, pointing her denial when it comes to love.

Episode 48 - Tuesday, 21st of December 2021

Kivilcim is excited about the successful event, although Beliz finds it difficult to be enthusiastic. Ali refers to his experience to help two patients settle their scores.

Episode 49 - Wednesday, 22nd of December 2021

Acelya and Demir offer to help a little girl with complicated home life. Meanwhile, Doctor Tanju is excited about an extraordinary pair of patients.

Episode 50 - Thursday, 23rd of December 2021

Ali and Nazli are uncomfortable with each other, and Kivilcim declares war when she discovers how Beliz intends to appropriate the money she raised.

Episode 51 - Friday, 24th of December 2021

Ali makes a giant leap out of his comfort zone, and it is a big issue for him, although everyone is not as excited. The team succeeds in separating the conjoined twins, although they worry whether they will wake up.

Episode 52 - Monday, 27th of December 2021

Ali discovers something that changes how he interacts with the team, and Ferman punishes his assistants. The twins' situation escalates so fast, and their mother is forced to make a terrible decision.

Episode 53 - Tuesday, 28th of December 2021

Adil figures a way of helping Ali with his feeling of guilt concerning his brother. After an unforeseen turn of events, the team agrees the reattach the twins.

Episode 54 - Wednesday 29th of December 2021

Nazli and Ali share a special moment, and Kivilcim plans to do something ominous. Later, the team gets disappointing news.

Episode 55 - Thursday, 30th of December 2021

The team of doctors is confronted with a real-life hero, although they start questioning heroism.

Episode 56 - Friday, 31st of December 2021

A young patient relies on Ali, and it helps him have a breakthrough with his emotions. Doctor Ferman surprises the interns with a test, and three different results follow.

Ali

Dr Adil subjects Ali to the harshest of conditions. He asks him to be friendly to patients but pushes him beyond his limits. Ali seeks solace in Nazli, and when he opens up to her, things become awkward between them. Later, they share a special moment. Is Nazli falling for him?

Beliz

Dr Ferman supports when the hospital's board grills her about finances. When Kivilcim joins the team, she attempts to get close to Beliz to no avail. When she discovers how Beliz intends to misappropriate the money raised during the party, she threatens to let the secret out. Will a friendship blossom between these two opinionated women?

Dokter Ali teasers for December 2021 hint at how eventful the oncoming episodes will be. Ensure to catch the show on eExtra from Mondays to Fridays at 20h30.

