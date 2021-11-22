Lingashoni Teasers for December 2021: Two accidental shootings cause a frenzy!

Lingashoni teasers for December 2021 are here, so if you have been procrastinating checking the show out, you might want to go through these details. Lingashoni is a South African soap opera with a captivating storyline. It mirrors the rot in society and how certain decisions have dire consequences.

Lingashoni storyline features the story of a poverty-stricken farmworker who gets back to his former life as a flamboyant businessman. Mandla Cele witnesses a murder by Robert Cele; hence, he runs for his life. He survives a murder attempt by a close family member, which causes his memory loss. He meets Seipati, a farmworker, and they get married. However, after a decade, he gets flashes of his life before the life-changing incident. The hints in Linganishoni teasers for December 2021 highlight how life changes when he regains his memory.

Lingashoni teasers for December 2021

Recent Lingashoni episodes revealed the ups and downs in the Cele family and how Teboho's death disrupts everyone. Mpumi and Donald realize how quickly tables could turn. Is it too late to salvage everything?

Episode 147 - Wednesday, 1st of December 2021

The Cele family members finally settle their scores, and Donald asks Mpumi to forgive her for the baby pressure. Teboho is finally laid to rest, and the Mchunus torture Tebatso, hoping he will speak up, but he proves them wrong.

Episode 147- Thursday, 2nd of December 2021

Donald is not impressed by Mpumi's good news, and Robert is shocked by the details of his looming suspension. Elsewhere, Mandla finally remembers his shooter.

Episode 148 - Monday, 6th of December 2021

Donald nearly discovers Mpumi's secret, and the Mchunu massacre leads to Robert's career taking a knock. When Mandla regains his memory, he gets so furious that he presses Puleng against the wall!

Episode 150 - Tuesday, 7th of December 2021

Donald crosses a line, and it has dire consequences on his relationship with someone he values. Tebatso's lies land him into trouble, and Mandla presumes everyone is a suspect.

Episode 151 - Wednesday, 8th of December 2021

Sarah is impressed to hear that Donald sabotaged Mpumi. The Tebatso finally gives in and tells Seipati the truth about what happened to Teboho. Mandla warns Puleng that Molefe's murder will not stop him from his mission to unveil the truth.

Episode 152 - Thursday, 9th of December 2021

Sarah thinks of activities to keep Mpumi distracted, and Mdu walks in on NJ and Phakade in a compromising position. The walls are closing in on Papi and Puleng.

Episode 153 - Monday, 13th of December 2021

Mpumi threatens to abandon her dreams, although her father-in-law shows up to support her. Another feud ensues at the Mchunu house when a father refuses to accept his son's sexual orientation. Papi realizes it might be the end of the road for him when he is requested to take the fall.

Episode 154 - Tuesday, 14th of December 2021

Robert gives Mpumi a reason to be hopeful, and Mdu ousts Phakade. Papi is shocked to learn that Mandla remembers everything that happened on that fateful night.

Episode 155 - Wednesday, 15th of December 2021

Things get out of hand in the Nondumo household; hence, Sarah attempts to salvage the situation. Phakade worsens the situation for Mdu and Ace. Puleng's worries escalate, and she worries about Mandla's next move after seeing who he is.

Episode 156 - Thursday, 16th of December 2021

New winds blow in Mpumi's direction, and Phakade's sexual orientation wrecks havoc for Ace. Puleng makes the difficult decision to eliminate one of the men she loves.

Episode 157 - Monday, 20th of December 2021

Donald realizes the rift growing between him and his wife, and Mdu makes a hasty decision to fire Phakade and Ace. Later, Robert and Puleng decide who their next target is.

Episode 158 - Tuesday. 21st of December 2021

Mpumi's job widens the rift in the Nondumo household, and Phakade and Ace's attempts to reach out to Mdu do not bear fruits. NJ decides to grab the bull by its horns, and Puleng puts fire under Papi’s butt and switches gears with Mandla.

Episode 159 - Wednesday, 22nd of December 2021

Donald lies to Sarah about his work status, and Ace and Phakade rescue NJ. Robert reaches out to Puleng for a green light to murder Mandla.

Episode 160 - Thursday, 23rd of December 2021

Donald is shocked to discover the main reason why his business is dying, and Mdu nearly murders Ace for intruding. Puleng changes her mind about what she wants to do with Mandla.

Episode 161 - Monday, 27th of December 2021

Robert is left with the difficult decision of helping his son or his makoti, and Ace worries about crossing paths with Mdu. Puleng concocts a new way of dealing with Robert and Papi.

Episode 162 - Tuesday, 28th of December 2021

Mdu regrets cutting ties with Ace, and someone gets shot in the Cele house.

Episode 163 - Wednesday, 29th of December 2021

Mpumi is embarrassed when Donald's bank card is declined. Elsewhere, Mandla accidentally shoots Puleng, and Papi accidentally shoots Ace! Later, Papi finds himself forced to accompany Mdu to Ace's party.

Episode 164 - Thursday, 30th of December 2021

Donald refuses to open up about his financial situation, and panic reigns when Ace fails to show up for his party. Elsewhere, Puleng, Seipati and Mandla bury Ace in the garden.

Mandla

Mandla's flashes about his past intensify, and he finally remembers his shooter's identity. When he sees Puleng, he gets so furious and pins her to the wall. Puleng worries that her secret is out; hence, she contemplates ways of silencing him. Unfortunately, it looks like it is too late. Will he let out the secret about his shooter's identity?

Ace

Mdu fires Phakade and Ace, despite their pleas to make him change his mind. Ace's relationship with Mdu takes another unforeseen turn. A shootout takes place at the Cele house, and Papi accidentally shoots Ace. When Ace fails to show up for his party, everyone panics. Later, Seipatim Puleng and Mandla bury him in the garden. Will they succeed in concealing the murder?

Going through Lingashoni teasers for December must have been a rollercoaster. If you wish to catch the drama in the show and know the truth about what happened to Ae, tune in to 1Magic from Mondays to Thursdays at 21h30.

