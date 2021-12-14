Binnelanders Teasers for January 2022: Coming up on kykNET!

Things are about to get hot at Binneland, but can the characters handle the heat? Steve's past catches up with him faster than he had anticipated, while Gaby tries to devise a plan that will help her conquer her fears. Keep reading there Binnelanders teasers for more on the upcoming drama this January.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Binnelanders television series airs on kykNET from Mondays to Fridays at 7.30 p.m. Photo: @CO_Productions

Source: Twitter

Louis's performance at Doepa draws more interest as he gets a taste of the spotlight while Tracy has no desire to face her past. Elsewhere, Tertius is not happy with Gaby's new work circumstances, and they end up exchanging harsh words.

Binnelanders teasers for January 2022

Binnelanders season 17 has an enchanting storyline, and January episodes have heightened drama that you cannot miss. Here are all the teasers on what is coming up in Binnelanders' January episodes.

Ilse is not the only one with a secret in the upcoming episodes of Binnelanders on kykNET. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

3rd January 2022, Monday: Episode 151/3955

A particular individual is now in the spotlight, thanks to social media. Elsewhere, Ilse is not the only person holding a secret, while Gaby asks Danny a crucial question. Annelize's interest draws resentment from the family, while Joline is full of hope for the future. No one can locate Father Christmas.

4th January 2022, Tuesday: Episode 152/3956

Music is ideal for soothing an aching heart, while Annelize takes Naomi by surprise with a philanthropy project. Steve finds it hard to deceive Lexi, while Tracy is overwhelmed with a lot of things and has to make a critical decision. Elsewhere, Danny is shocked by what he hears, while Jared is scared and not sure what to do next.

5th January 2022, Wednesday: Episode 153/3957

Danny starts suspecting something is not right, while Steve's past catches up with him faster than he had anticipated. Tertius and Rian do all they can to collaborate, while Gaby is agitated by a particular patient. Meanwhile, Joline gets a clever idea from her admiration and starts acting.

6th January 2022, Thursday: Episode 154/3958

Gaby attempts to find a way to tackle her fears while Steve puts the blame on Danny for the things he did on his own. Annelize has no choice but to ask a very emotional nurse to go home, while Lexi's curiosity is curbed by a particular caution. Joline and Naomi do not see eye to eye regarding their views, while Louis is asked to go to Doepa and perform.

7th January 2022, Friday: Episode 155/3959

Gady is deeply affected by what Rodney says, and it is visible. Annelize has more questions than answers regarding how the drama in Steve's family is affecting him. On the other hand, Steve is angry about the past resulting from what Marissa did. People react differently to Louis' performance, while Tertius does not know what to do regarding the ladies in his life.

Steve's past catches up with him faster than he had anticipated in Binnelanders' January episodes. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

10th January 2022, Monday: Episode 156/3960

People seem to be more interested after Louis' latest performance while Steve talks to Marissa about his dilemma with Jared. Tension arises between Tertius and Annelize after the latter advises Gaby. Meanwhile, Steve fails to mind what he says, and his actions drive fear into the children.

11th January 2022, Tuesday: Episode 157/3961

The motivation offered by Naomi is likely to influence the decision made by Louis. Steve has no choice but to make a radical decision while Gaby links up with Ayanda and then shares excellent news with Karen.

12th January 2022, Wednesday: Episode 158/3962

Steve is completely open with Bronwyn, while a particular project motivates Annelize to make plans for the future. Conrad wants to know more regarding a specific shareholder, while Gaby has to work hard to make a positive impression on her new patient.

13th January 2022, Thursday: Episode 159/3963

People get closer after an accident, while a particular discovery makes Steve a very hard person. Naomi has a tiring day that goes without being noticed, while Marissa has to make certain things right after helping create the mess. Elsewhere, Gaby's new work situation does not please Tertius.

14th January 2022, Friday: Episode 160/3964

Marissa is faced with a challenging task ahead, while Annelize is surprised by what she witnesses. Meanwhile, Joline attempts to make Louis see what is crucial as he continues to go after his dreams. Although Gaby is trying to adjust, the support she has concerning her work is withdrawn.

Gaby devises a plan to conquer her fears in the upcoming episodes. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

17th January 2022, Monday: Episode 161/3965

A confession causes an explosion while Tertius is not happy with the suspicions that Annelize have. Everyone notices the anxiety that Vicky is experiencing. Meanwhile, Louis's huge dreams for the future could be worthless when David summons him.

18th January 2022, Tuesday: Episode 162/3966

Bronwyn has to silence the fears that Steve have, while Naomi's patience is tested. Tracy is shocked by a question asked by Vicky while a happy talk centers on doubt. Elsewhere, Conrad fails to count his words while a confrontation erupts before the commencement of a big event.

19th January 2022, Wednesday: Episode 163/3967

Second chances are hard to come by while Annelize talks about her disappointment. Karen expresses the worry she has for her buddy while Louis's life is likely to change forever after an interview. Naomi must learn to stick to her guns while mean words are exchanged between Tertius and Gaby. Elsewhere, Steve comes up with a decision regarding his future.

20th January 2022, Thursday: Episode 164/3968

Conrad is worried regarding what the future holds, while Marissa promised Lexi something huge. Louis catches Naomi off-guard with a decision, and Steve has to set aside his differences with Jarod. Gaby prepares a night in Doepa to express how she feels while Louis has a taste of being in the limelight. Elsewhere, Diamond and Tracy make contact.

21st January 2022, Friday: Episode 165/3969

Uys links up with a stranger while Naomi seeks help from a known person. The research made by Rian gets someone's attention while people are more worried when Gaby asks certain questions. Tracy is not interested in facing her past.

Tertius is not happy with Annelize's suspicions in the upcoming episodes of Binnelanders on kykNET. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

24th January 2022, Monday: Episode 166/3970

Deception leaves someone guilt-ridden while Rian is pleased by insight. A guest surprises Louis while Naomi is more shocked by the marketing procedures and the cash that disappeared. Later, a journal leads to a more profound talk while Tracy's past finds its way to the ER.

25th January 2022, Tuesday: Episode 167/3971

Tertius wants to know Rian's intentions, but the latter feels that Tertius needs to look into his own chauvinisms. Naomi accosts Louis regarding what he did while Gaby attends a physics class. Flirting will not be tolerated while Naomi is confused on whether to trust what she witnessed. Hard work is the only way that hopes for a bright future is achieved.

26th January 2022, Wednesday: Episode 168/3972

Yolandi sculpts facts while Louis wants Naomi to make him understand her suspicions. Gaby is in for a rude shock while a person's day is ruined by negative feedback. Enemies cease fighting after the occurrence of a life-threatening situation. Meanwhile, Conrad is not happy with the truth, especially because it puts Tracy in danger.

27th January 2022, Thursday: Episode 169/3973

More significant problems arise after the discovery made by Louis, while the interaction between Annelize and Gaby is awkward. Ayanda gets great news while a big misunderstanding arises because of Yolandi's seductive narratives. Later, Tertius and Gaby attempt to come to an agreement. Everyone is talking about the hijacking.

28th January 2022, Friday: Episode 170/3974

The authorities fail to eradicate the doubts that Conrad has while Yolandi causes a lot of problems with her silky tongue. Naomi has no choice but to seek Kobus's assistance at Doepa, and her trust is diminishing after talking to Joline. Facts are exposed by an observation, and a monstrous scheme is made known.

31st January 2022, Monday: Episode 171/3975

Bitter words, distress, and pain result after the truth comes to light. Meanwhile, the Binneland Stereo is on a roll regarding a particular patient that is admitted and asks for Elise's whereabouts. Louis gets uncomfortable after getting a certain appointment. Elsewhere, Tracy is irritated by a conversation between Yolandi and Conrad.

Tracy is not interested in facing her past in upcoming episodes. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What happens to the Binnelanders cast members?

What is going on in the Binneland community this January? Here is a look at the events happening in the characters' lives during the month.

Gaby

She tries to come up with a plan to conquer her fears. She is deeply affected by Rodney's words and has to work extra hard to impress her new patient. Tertius is not happy with her new work situation, and they later exchange harsh words before trying to find common ground.

Steve

He cannot lie to Lexi as his past catches up with him faster than he had anticipated. He then blames Danny for his own actions and later shares his dilemma regarding Jared with Marissa. He makes a decision regarding his future and has no choice but to make peace with Jared.

Louis

He is asked to perform at Doepa. His performance garners mixed reactions and, at the same time, triggers interest. Joline advises him regarding what is important as he chases his dreams and gets a taste of the spotlight. Later, missing money and questionable marketing techniques lead to a confrontation with Naomi.

The Binnelanders television series has numerous unanticipated twists that will make the January 2022 episodes more dramatic, as revealed by the above Binnelanders teasers. The local series airs on kykNET from Mondays to Fridays at 7.30 p.m. The omnibus airs on the same channel on Saturdays from 9.30 a.m.

READ ALSO: Wrede Stad teasers for January 2022: What is Nedim planning?

Briefly.co.za highlighted the drama that awaits in the January 2022 episodes of Wrede Stad on eExtra. The Turkish telenovela is getting more exciting, and you cannot afford to miss it.

In the January episodes, Cenk and Cemre pretend to be in a happy marriage but are working on their divorce in secret.

Source: Briefly.co.za