Blue Venom Girl teasers for April 2022: Aparajita reveals her true form to Malay

Vardaan rescues Aparajita and Kalpana from Nandita and Kasturibai’s evil plans and tells Malay to unearth Aparajita’s (Appu) secret himself. Appu later exposes her Vishkanya truth to Malay despite opposition from her aunt Kalpana. Meanwhile, Malay’s mother Nandita does not want Malay and Appu to marry and begs Kasturibai to help stop the wedding. Keep reading the Blue Venom Girl teasers for more on how the supernatural thriller unfolds.

Blue Venom Girl airs on eExtra from Mondays to Sundays at 4.45 p.m. Photo: @openviewforever

Source: Twitter

Vardaan asks Aparajitia to take care of Malay before dying. Later, Mandira (a malicious spirit) comes to the Mittal mansion and kills Nandita then asks Appu to give birth to Malay’s baby to save her aunt Kalpana. If she (as a Vishkanya) chooses to get intimate with Malay, he will die. Who will Appu save between Malay and Kalpana?

Blue Venom Girl teasers for April 2022

Kalpana’s revenge against Malay’s mother Nandita is proving to be more dangerous than she had anticipated. How will Appu ensure everyone she loves is protected now that Vardaan and Nandita are dead?

Vardaan dies after asking Appu to protect Malay. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

1st of April 2022, Friday: Episode 51

Vardaan discovers that Aparajita had pushed the time forward on all the clocks inside the mansion and later gets her and Malay close to each other in her chambers. Kalpana, Kumkum, and the locals witness the unfolding farce.

4th of April 2022, Monday: Episode 52

Malay unsuccessfully attempts to prevent Vardaan from going away from the Mittal household forever. Meanwhile, Appu makes fun of Vardaan as she goes away. The girl is later attacked by hooligans along the way.

5th of April 2022, Tuesday: Episode 53

Malay reveals to Vardaan that his marriage with Aparajita means nothing to him. The girl later tells Aparajita that she has lost Malay but she proceeds to call herself Malay’s spouse.

6th of April 2022, Wednesday: Episode 54

Vardaan breaks free. Meanwhile, Aparajita decides to leave the house forever but before she sets foot outside, Kalpana comes with the authorities to handcuff Malay for deceiving her daughter.

7th of April 2022, Thursday: Episode 55

Aparajita loses consciousness when Vardaan throws a few beads at her. Kasturibai then traps Appu and plans to end her life but Vardaan manages to rescue her from meeting her demise.

8th of April 2022, Friday: Episode 56

Vardaan decides to move her things to the visitors' chambers. Later, Kalpana and other locals arrive at the Mittal mansion to celebrate the Haldi party.

Appu reveals her true nature to Malay. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

11th of April 2022, Monday: Episode 57

Kalpana performs a purification ritual on everyone coming to the Mittal mansion. Nandita cleverly keeps Kalpana trapped in a chamber with her to ensure Kasturibai enters without interference.

12th of April 2022, Tuesday: Episode 58

Vardan manages to rescue Aparajita and Kalpana from Kasturubai. She later informs an infuriated Malay that he has to find out Aparajita’s secret on his own. Nandita and Kumkum are determined to locate Kasturibai.

13th of April 2022, Wednesday: Episode 59

Kalpana prevents Aparajita from exposing her truth to Malay while Nandita asks Kasturibari to rescue her son from the nuptials. Later, Vardaan and Aparajita dress up for their marriage ceremony.

14th of April 2022, Thursday: Episode 60

Vardaan expels Kasturbai from the Mittal household. Elsewhere, Malay goes to see Aparajita at her house and she exposes her real identity. She also informs him about his father’s past.

15th of April 2022, Friday: Episode 61

Vardaan prevents Nandita from stabbing Aparajita. Later during Vardaan and Malay’s ritual, Kasturibai places dynamite in Aparajita’s offering, but the latter sabotage her mission.

Mandira enters the Mittal mansion and kills Chikki and Nandita. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

18th of April 2022, Monday: Episode 62

Kasturibai renders Kalpana unconscious before she can attack her. She then places her in a casket and buries her in a pit. Later, Kasturibai gives Aparajita only one hour to bring Kalpana to safety.

19th of April 2022, Tuesday: Episode 63

Vardaan asks Aparajita to ensure Malay is always safe before breathing her last. Three months after her death, Avinash and Chikki are getting engaged, and a malicious dark shadow gains entry into the Mittal household.

20th of April 2022, Wednesday: Episode 64

Mandira prevents Aparajita from placing a holy totem at the mansion’s entrance. Aparajita and Kalpana then come up with a way to ensure Avinash’s Haldi ceremony proceeds without interference from malicious spirits.

21st of April 2022, Thursday: Episode 65

Mandira murders Chikki and then starts pretending that Chikki was the wicked one. Later during the night, Mandira heads out secretly and is followed by Aparajita.

22nd of April 2022, Friday: Episode 66

Nandita tries to show Mandra a toy container with a mirror and the latter makes Nandita lose consciousness. Later, Laila is introduced to the Mittal household and she has an immediate liking for Malay.

Mandira asks Appu to have a child with Malay to save Kalpana. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

25th of April 2022, Monday: Episode 67

Aparajita accompanies Laila and Mandira to a saree shop with the intention to expose their identities but Mandira sabotages her plan. Later, Aparajita asks Rajeshwar, Mandira’s husband, to link up with his wife.

26th of April 2022, Tuesday: Episode 68

Aparajita reveals to Mandira that she will expose her truth to everybody but Mandira asks her to cooperate or risk losing Kalpana. Meanwhile, Kalpana manages to break free from Yakshini’s claws but only briefly.

27th of April 2022, Wednesday: Episode 69

Mandira exposes her true identity because of pressure from Nandita. Meanwhile, at the park, Yakshini attempts to get her pointed teeth s into Avinash's neck. Mandira pursues Nandita at the Mittal house.

28th of April 2022, Thursday: Episode 70

Mandira murders Nandita at the Mittal house and later asks Aparajita to have Malay’s baby if she wants to rescue Kalpana. Later, Malay inquires about Laila but Mandira is not happy and threatens to leave the mansion.

29th of April 2022, Friday: Episode 71

Mandira takes over Malay’s mind with a potion. Malay then takes a surprised Aparajita to his chambers and starts taking off his clothes. Meanwhile, Mandira looks on as Aparajita has no power to make him stop.

Will Mandira's plan work? Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What happens to the Blue Venom Girl cast?

Many strange things are happening at the Mittal mansion in April episodes of Blue Venom Girl on eExtra. How will Aparajita keep everyone safe?

Aparajita

She lets Malay see her true Vishkanya nature despite opposition from Kalpana. Vardaan then asks her to look after Malay before she dies. Three months later, Mandira (an evil black shadow) enters the Mittal mansion and kills Chikki and Nandita. She then asks Appu to get Malay’s child if she wants to see her aunt Kalpana again. However, getting intimate with Malay will lead to his death. How will she outsmart Mandira to save both Malay and her aunt?

Mandira

An evil black shadow in the form of Mandira enters the Mittal mansion three months after Vardaan’s death. She kills Chikki and makes the family believe she was the evil spirit. Appu later uncovers her true nature but she asks her to cooperate or lose her aunt Kalpana. Mandira later kills Nandita and tells Appu to have Malay’s child if she wants her aunt alive. She then uses a potion to control Malay’s mind so that he gets intimate with Appu. Will her plan work?

From the Blue Venom Girl teasers, the supernatural thriller has a fascinating episode line-up to keep you engaged this April. The Indian show airs on eExtra from Mondays to Fridays at 4.45 p.m.

